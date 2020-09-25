Overall, HMLP offers an adequate margin of safety, remaining highly investable. Simultaneously investors need to be cautious of the underlying risks and the limitations attached to its high-yielding distributions.

Despite the overall challenges caused by COVID-19 in the LNG industry, both HMLP's financials and distributions have remained robust.

COVID-19 has not been kind for income investors. Multiple high-yield stocks suffered heavy pressure due to the pandemic, ending up being forced to cut their distributions. Mall REITs, LNG companies, mortgage trusts, BDCs, and, of course, companies in the energy sector all faced various dividend cuts across the board.

As a result, there are currently few companies left offering relatively high yields, which at the same time remain well covered. What may instantly pop in your mind is companies like AT&T (T), Altria (MO), Iron Mountain (IRM), and a few others. However, in this article, we want to take a look an another, less common option yielding a massive 16%. The company is called Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP). It has a small market cap of around $337M, and despite suffering stock price losses due to COVID-19, both its financials and distributions have remained robust.

In the Wheel of Fortune service, we have been bullish on Höegh since mid-2018, signaling buy opportunities throughout this time. Several of those were during late March when shares were trading at as low as $4.94, already resulting in some massive short-term gains.

In this article, however, we want to examine the stock's long-term investment case, including how reliable and safe its current massive yield is.

More specifically, we will:

Discuss the company's business model, financials, and prospects

Assess the dividend and margin of safety for current investors

Conclude why HMLP's investment case remains solid, but investors need to be aware of the risks involved.

Business model, financials, and prospects

HMLP owns interests in a fleet of five floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). The company focuses on assets under long-term charters of five or more years, to be utilized by major energy companies or utilities.

What makes HMLP unique in contrast to LNG carriers is that FSRUs do not actually transport LNG. As the diagram illustrates, the company's ships are used as an "infrastructure asset," simply remaining docked, providing access to the LNG customer when needed. Because their role is "niche" in the value chain, the company does not necessarily share the more volatile environment other firms face during the different stages of production. Its storage-like operations remain essential and cannot merely be "suspended." Hence, its cash flows can remain solid even under various environments, such as those of the recent past few months.

Source: Company website

Despite companies operating in the transportation segment facing significant hurdles during the pandemic, HMLP's revenues remained solid and even advanced. For its Höegh Gallant ship, for instance, its revenues increased due to the vessel being on-hire for the whole period of the six months ended June 30, 2020, in contrast with the equivalent of around 16 days of off-hire due to the scheduled drydock for H1-2019. Further assisted by reducing its expenses, higher operating income resulted in a hefty bump to the company's distributable cash flows (DCFs), as the table illustrates below. Under its current DCFs, the company's dividend payments are adequately covered.

Source: Earnings presentation

Overall, management has been growing the company's DCFs gradually over time, which has then taken advantage of to return to its unitholders. Further, distributions have stayed primarily well covered.

Source: Earnings presentation

Additionally, the company's cash flows are contractually secured at least through 2025, with available options for contract extensions through 2037, in some cases. HMLP's customers are quite credit-worthy as well.

For instance, Total (TOT) is a titan in the industry, while PGN (OTCPK:PPAAF) (aka PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk) also is a public company, with transparent financials, backed by the Republic of Thailand.

Source: Earnings presentation

Overall, we like the fact that HMLP's operations are not 100% correlated with the overall LNG industry, retaining steady cash flows over time. Still, operations hold some risks, as we will discuss later.

The dividend and HMLP's margin of safety

HMLP's 16%+ yield can easily grab the attention of many income-oriented investors. Generally speaking, double-digit yields are hardly sustainable in the long term. There are numerous examples of high yielding companies slashing their distributions as soon as economic adversities occur. Therefore, investors must be aware of the risks involved in investing in high-yielding equities, including retaining a significant margin of safety.

We believe that there are two factors when it comes to HMLP's cash flows remaining robust. Firstly, global monthly LNG was 6.5% higher YoY in H1-2020, with the European market continuing to grow. In that regard, HMLP's assets should remain in high demand in the medium term.

Source: Earnings presentation

The second catalyst is that HMLP's unique infrastructure role in the value chain is not a common practice. Usually, this process occurs on land. Currently, there are only 37 FRSUs on water, with 10 of those being controlled by HMLP and its sponsor, HLNG. Therefore, the two companies own quite a significant chunk of the niche market share, including competent expertise and experience. Overall, the fact that the FRSU market is not saturated is a positive characteristic, which, coupled with HMLP's long-term contracts, should result in reliable cash flows.

Usually, we are trying to estimate reasonable EPS and DPS growth rates when trying to project a stock's expected returns in traditional equities. Because of HMLP's massive yield, investors buying into the stock today, assuming all else was to stay constant, it would apparently result in double-digit returns.

On the one hand, we believe that the company retaining its current distributions and climbing toward a higher share price is quite possible. That would result in massive gains. On the other hand, we want to stay prudent and focus on the stock's margin of safety, instead. Therefore, we are going to model what would be the investor returns if the company's financials, for any reason, started to deteriorate over time.

Over the past four quarters, the company has reported DCF/share of around $2.14, while annualized distributions amount to $1.76 (i.e., an 82% payout ratio.) Now, let's assume that both DCF/share and DPS decline by a quite substantial 5% over the next few years. Keep in mind that HMLP DCF/share has actually been improving over time. In any case, figures would look like the following:

Source: Author

To illustrate the stock's tremendous margin of safety, let's plug in our declining financials, its current share price of $10.61, and different potential future price/DCFs valuation multiples. The stock currently is trading at around five times its DCF.

As you can see, despite assuming deteriorating financials, investors are highly unlikely to book medium-term losses, even if shares end up trading at three times its then reduced DCFs, due to the massive distributions.

Source: Author

Conclusion and risks

Overall, we really like HLMP for its dominant position in the niche FRSU market and its infrastructure-like reliable cash flows. At only five times its DCFs, the stock feels quite undervalued, especially considering that distributions are well covered. As we illustrated, even amid slowly worsening financials, the stock would still be able to deliver positive returns.

At the same time, we are cautious and not as confident as when buying during March's lows. Investors need to be aware of a couple of significant risks. First, while the company's contractually-secured cash flows are signed with credit-worthy companies, HMLP enjoys no customer diversification. All of the company's revenues are derived from four specific customers. If, for any reason, one of these customers fails, the company's cash flows will be significantly impacted, as each ship brings in a substantial part of the total turnover.

Further, while we like the fact that HMLP has been reducing its long-term debt and current interest payments are covered by around 3.5 times its operating cash flows, the company remains quite indebted and needs to be able to refinance its loans in the future. A portion of the $385M facility secured by the Höegh Gallant and the Höegh Grace, for instance, (see 20-F pg. 25) will mature in 2026 and requires that an aggregate principal amount of $136.1M be refinanced. If the company's financials have deteriorated by then, creditors may require sky-high interest rates or convertible securities, adding further pressure to the company and to existing shareholders.

Concluding, we are bullish on HMLP, and like the stock's total return potential. However, investors should be aware of the underlying risks and the limitations that come with high-yielding companies (e.g., less flexible liquidity). In the meantime, the massive 16% yield remains covered, while shares offer a significant margin of safety.

