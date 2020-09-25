Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream partnerships in the United States. It is also one of the strongest ones financially, which should provide some comfort to investors. The units have been decimated in the face of the coronavirus-driven price declines just like every other company in the industry. However, Enterprise Products Partners is not particularly affected by fluctuations in energy prices. Therefore, this weakness in the company's unit price could present a buying opportunity for this high-yielding fixture in the industry.

As mentioned in the introduction, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States. The company boasts approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines and approximately 260 million barrels of liquids and fourteen billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. As might be expected, the company's network stretches all over the United States:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

One thing that we see here is that the company's pipeline network extends to all of the major basins in which oil and natural gas is produced. This is a good thing due to the fact that each of these basins have somewhat different dynamics. For example, it is less expensive to produce in the core of Permian than to produce in the Bakken. Thus, when prices fall, certain areas will see larger production declines than others. As Enterprise Products Partners has exposure to all of the major basins, it reduces the risk that such events could have on its overall business.

The company's extensive network carries a variety of hydrocarbon products. As we can see here, the company transports natural gas, crude oil, and a variety of natural gas liquids:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This differentiates the company from some smaller midstream companies that only transport one compound. It is also something that is nice to see. Natural gas production has held up much better in the face of the low-price environment than oil production and midstream companies that are focused on natural gas transportation have not been suffering as much. As Enterprise Products Partners transports both liquids and gas, it is able to take advantage of the different fundamentals of the various products.

As mentioned earlier, Enterprise Products Partners is somewhat insulated against fluctuations in energy prices. This is because of the business model that the company has. Enterprise Products Partners operates much like a toll road in that the company charges a fee for each unit of liquids or gas flowing through its pipelines. In the case of the firm's storage facilities, the fees are based on the volume of product being stored. These services are provided under contracts that have minimum volume guarantees, which provide an additional layer of insulation against commodity price fluctuations since its customers still have to live up to the terms of the contract. As we can see here, the company's cash flows have held up quite well regardless of what oil prices do:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This shows us the true advantages of the company's business model in the current environment. Any energy company can make money when energy prices are high but it is the ones that can maintain their cash flows in low-price environments that create opportunities for investors.

As we can see from the map above, Enterprise Products Partners has a great deal of infrastructure in place to transport resources from the various producing basins around the United States to the Texas Gulf Coast where it can be exported. Thus, Enterprise Products Partners is well-positioned to support the American export sector. This is a growing sector of the economy, particularly when it comes to natural gas. As I have pointed out in various previous articles, the demand for natural gas globally is growing as various governments seek to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. The United States is one of the few nations that can increase its natural gas production to meet this demand. The natural gas companies are likely to boost their production in order to take advantage of this growing international demand:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

In order for this story to play out, the companies producing these resources need to have a way to get the resources to the market. That is where Enterprise Products Partners comes in as the company does exactly that. However, the company's existing infrastructure only has a finite capacity that it can handle. Thus, the company needs to construct new infrastructure in order to meet the coming boost in demand. The company currently has $5.6 billion worth of projects under construction scheduled to come online between now and 2023:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

One of the most significant projects currently in development is the Midland-to-ECHO pipeline system expansion. This pipeline runs from Midland, Texas (in the Permian basin) to Echo, Texas (near Houston) and carries liquid hydrocarbon products. The company has been actively working to expand the growing volume of liquids coming out of the Permian basin (or at least volumes were growing until the pandemic hit). The pandemic did force the company to cancel the fourth phase of the expansion project but it is still planning to bring the third phase of the expansion online sometime during the third quarter.

The deferment or cancellation of growth projects is something that we have seen a lot of in the face of the price decline. This is because many shale operators have decreased their capital spending in order to preserve their balance sheets in the current environment. This has reduced their forward growth prospects so there is no longer as much need for the growth projects that the various midstream companies were working on. Thus, they are cancelling or deferring growth projects since there is no point in spending money to build infrastructure that nobody wants to use. As we can see above, Enterprise Products Partners has cancelled or deferred a few projects but the majority of the ones that it was working on prior to the coronavirus outbreak are still being developed.

There have been some concerns among investors that we will begin to see bankruptcies in the midstream sector despite the fact that these companies are much more stable than upstream firms, as already mentioned. Thus, we should have a look at Enterprise Products Partners' debt. As everyone reading this is no doubt aware, there are two different types of debt - variable and fixed-rate. Although there are some advantages to variable-rate debt when interest rates decline, fixed-rate debt is generally safer than variable-rate because the company pays the same amount on every coupon date. This makes it easier to manage its cash flows. Enterprise Products Partners has 99.2% of its debt set at a fixed rate. In addition, 83.1% of it matures in more than ten years:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This is nice because the company needs to come up with the money to completely pay off the debt when it matures. As a result, the longer the company has until it has to do this, the more options it has. For example, the company could use some of its cash flows to buy back its debt over the years, slowly decreasing it. The company could also wait until the market offers it an appealing rate on its debt and then refinance.

In addition to this, we want to look at the company's ability to carry its debt. The usual way to do this is by looking at the company's net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This essentially tells us how long it will take the company to completely pay off its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. Analysts are generally comfortable if this ratio is under 5.0x but I usually like to see it below 4.0x to add a certain margin of safety. Enterprise Products Partners' ratio is currently at 3.4x, which is quite a reasonable ratio that gives us confidence that the company is not overleveraged.

One thing that we have been seeing in the midstream sector is that some companies have been cutting their distributions to help them cope with the current challenging environment. Enterprise Products Partners has not done this. The company has instead maintained its distribution as we can see here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

We naturally want to make sure that the company can actually afford to maintain this distribution. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common unitholders. In the second quarter of 2020, Enterprise Products Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $1.15773 billion, slightly up from the first quarter. However, the company only pays out $972.700 million in distributions, which gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.62x. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to be sustainable so it does appear that Enterprise Products Partners can cover this distribution with money to spare. Thus, the distribution appears to be sustainable.

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners is a very well-financed and well-positioned midstream company that appears to have been unfairly beaten down by the market in the wake of the crash in oil prices. The company itself has been generally unaffected by this collapse and is actually not being forced to cut back as much as many other midstream firms, which may partly be due to its diversity. The company appears easily able to carry its debt and maintain its distribution. Thus, there could be an opportunity here.

