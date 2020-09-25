Don't Panic! Bank Stocks Slip On Buzzfeed FinCEN Report

Banks stocks around the world have fallen on the news. Do not panic about this.

The Buzzfeed report

Buzzfeed has released the result of a year long - so they say - investigation into a leak of FinCEN reports. These are the documents banks file with the US government if they think that a transaction is a little dubious. Say, the possibility that the cash moving might be to do with drugs, or tax evasion, or corruption, or any other of the long list of things banks aren't supposed to enable to happen.

The problem here is that Buzzfeed - and those other 100 odd media outlets - haven't grasped what these documents are about. The claims have therefore impacted upon bank stock prices. Which is ludicrous when we consider what the reports really are about.

The supposition being that Buzzfeed has caught the banks out in not stopping doing what they shouldn't do and therefore there might be some comeback, some prosecutions, or fines. When, actually, these documents are the very things that the banks should be filing with the government in order not to be prosecuted nor pay fines. So there's no implication of banks getting into trouble for these docs - whatever Buzzfeed might say about the matter.

Bank stocks

The headlines are full of moves in bank stocks:

European bank shares fell on Monday after thousands of leaked files released over the weekend showed how a number of major institutions had engaged for years in handling up to $2 trillion in dirty money.

Nonsense, a complete and total misunderstanding of the situation.

Bank stocks in Europe were down sharply on the news. The documents identified more than $2 trillion in transactions between 1999 and 2017 that were flagged by financial institutions’ internal compliance officers as possible money laundering or other criminal activity, the report said. The top two banks are Deutsche Bank, which disclosed $1.3 trillion of suspicious money in the files, and JPMorgan, which disclosed $514 billion, the analysis found. Other lenders include HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and Bank of New York Mellon Corp., it said.

That's not the way to understand these documents at all.

Shares of IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, and State Bank of India fell like a pack of cards after Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) leaks said almost all Indian banks could be part of the suspicious transactions. Between 2010 and 2017, a number of Indian banks, irrespective of ownership – public, private and foreign -- helped facilitate transactions red-flagged by the US Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for suspected money laundering, terrorism, drug dealing and financial fraud, latest leaks suggest.

Completely the wrong end of the stick.

The report, based on leaked documents obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the consortium, said that in some cases the banks kept moving illicit funds after receiving warnings from U.S. officials. Bank stocks in Europe were down sharply on the news.

Just no, really, just no.

Bad banks

There's no doubt that there have been banks which routinely breach the various banking regulations. Even some that are named in current reports have had their bad times with them. Standard Chartered, for example, was heavily fined for handling Iran linked transactions. BNP Paribas dealt with Sudan in breach of certain sanctions. Danske Bank had serious problems with its Estonian branch and Russian money. And so on and on.

Yes, undoubtedly, there have been naughty banks out there. And being naughty in this manner can cost the bank, and the shareholders, substantial sums of money. So, it's right to be nervous about whether a bank is doing this sort of thing. We're fine so far. Serious and credible allegations of the breach of these regulations are important and can damage our pocketbooks.

Here's the problem with this report.

The documents Buzzfeed has - a selection were leaked - are those the banks themselves file with FinCEN, the US government body charged with making sure that the banks play by the rules. The specific information in the documents is the bank itself wondering whether this specific transaction might be a breach of the rules.

Note that the bank doesn't know. It just doesn't think it tastes right. Now, that a bank doesn't think something tastes right is not a reason for the bank to refuse to do it. Obviously there has to be a balance somewhere, between this that might be naughty but we need proof and things that are obviously naughty so don't do it. Even, things that might be naughty but aren't in the slightest. You know, that idea of guilt needing to be proven? And that everyone gets to go about their legal and lawful business without too much interference from those worrying that they might be bad guys.

These documents (SARs in the jargon) are the banks actually telling the authorities that perhaps this is something that might need to be looked at more. Buzzfeed is taking them to be evidence of nefarity. That's what's wrong with the whole report.

The rules

We can see what the rules actually are here. There are four reasons to file an SAR. One, it's illegal money, two it breaks banking regs, four it's facilitating criminal activity. The one that matters to us here is three:

Has no business or apparent lawful purpose or is not the sort in which the particular customer would normally be expected to engage, and the financial institution knows of no reasonable explanation for the transaction after examining the available facts, including the background and possible purpose of the transaction,

The customer is doing something, we know not what, which is unusual and therefore might be dodgy. So, we're reporting it. This is the vast majority of such reports. The point being that the vast majority of such reports are just that, things not understood, not things that are dodgy.

I checked

As it happens I have an old buddy - known him for 40 years - whose career has been in this field. Sadly, given the rather private nature of banking and his part in it, he'd prefer not to be identified here. But he made two important comments:

It's mad to say every SAR reflects a criminal transaction.

And:

Filing a SAR is the equivalent of calling the cops, with the even lower bar that you don’t have to see a crime being committed, just something unusual you don’t see a good explanation for. The cops take it from there.

Buzzfeed is taking the view that a SAR shows the bank has done something wrong. When in fact the bank has, with the SAR, just informed on the client who might - might note - have done something wrong. Not only that, informed on the client in exactly the manner the authorities demand to be informed.

My view

The whole investigation here has got the wrong end of the stick about what an SAR is and why something might be reported to FinCEN. Things that banks know are illegal don't get transacted. Things that might be get an SAR sent to FinCEN. Looking at the SARs leaked from FinCEN therefore doesn't tell you what the banks are doing wrong. It tells you what they're reporting to FinCEN for them to take futher action, or not, upon.

The investor view

In terms of what should be the effect on bank stock prices well, that should be nothing at all. Because this is not, in any manner, evidence of banks doing things the wrong way. Entirely the opposite, these are the reports the banks are supposed to make and are making on possibly suspicious transactions.

So, certainly don't pull out of bank stocks as a result of this report. If there's a substantial fall - many percents, not the two and three currently happening - then I'd argue that it becomes a buying opportunity.

Because Buzzfeed has misunderstood the basics here it's a nothingburger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.