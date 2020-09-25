We Can Ignore The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Numbers

Anyone using the size or persistence of this program as an economic guide is going to end up getting things entirely and wholly wrong.

The program is so riven with fraud, millions upon million of false claims, that it is entirely misdirecting us as to the economic problems out there.

More than this, we really should ignore the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance numbers.

Initial unemployment claims

It's possible to read different stories into the initial unemployment claims numbers. It could be that a large number means all those millions being thrown out of work to then languish in impoverished unemployment. It's also possible to mutter something about how the economy really does need to change given social distancing. So, more people being fired from one line of work, one that cannot now be sustained, shortens the time gap to where we have everyone employed again in something that can usefully be done.

My own temptation is to focus on the second but temptations don't necessarily make for good economics. To pick and choose, to decide about, a high initial claims number we've got to go a little further.

Initial claims are just that, the number claiming for the first time in any one week. Despite my temptation above a lower number is probably better. But the important number is not how many claim for the first time but how many are stuck in unemployment, how many are continuing to claim? For initial claims is only the flow into unemployment, there's a flow out of those who gain employment and what matters is the stock that remains unemployed.

On this measure the US is doing pretty well

Continuing claims

We've got the weekly numbers:

In the week ending September 12, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 860,000, a decrease of 33,000 from the previous week's revised level.

That's not terribly interesting either way. But this is:

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.6 percent for the week ending September 5, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.

That's a significant fall in that unemployment rate. We only need a few more weeks of that - 6 say - and we're back to full employment! And no, that's not going to happen, obviously.

We've also previously said that we really should use the not seasonally adjusted numbers - current events are overwhelming seasonal adjustments - despite the way in which Census has just changed those adjustments to try and get them to work better. So, our important number there:

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.4 percent during the week ending September 5, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the prior week

That really is very good indeed. We've become a little blase in fact about these falls in the unemployment rate. 0.7% of the entire working population in only a week? Outside this coronavirus affected economy that would be regarded as astonishingly good news.

(Unemployment claims from Census Bureau)There is another point though

It's fair enough for people to point to something else though. Sure, this standard unemployment is at least solving itself quickly. But there's another unemployment program out there as well:

In addition, for the week ending September 12, 52 states reported 658,737 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Ah, yes, the PUA:

The advance unadjusted number for persons claiming UI benefits in state programs totaled 12,321,395,........ The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending August 29 was 29,768,326, an increase of 98,456 from the previous week.

So, if there're 12 million claiming regular unemployment and 29 million claiming all types then there must be 17 million claiming the pandemic type. We don't get told the total number on the PUA in this jobs report so we've got to try to cacluate it. The total number claiming any sort of support, the 29 million, minus those on regular unemployment, 12 million, giving us perhaps 17 million. Sadly there doesn't seem to be a central, generally reported, number for those on PUA. And if the number claiming regular is falling significantly and yet the total is rising then the number claiming PUA must really be soaring.

One reading of which is that the problems are nowhere near over. The other is to read the New York Times.

The Labor Department reports about 15 million claims for benefits nationwide. A comparison of state and federal records by The New York Times suggests that total may overstate the number of recipients by five million or more.

Basically, it's very easy to gain assess to the PUA benefits. So, many fraudsters are doing so:

The biggest problems, at least in absolute numbers, are in California. The federal data suggests that nearly seven million Californians are receiving pandemic benefits. The state’s data shows that number is under two million.

That much in just the one state, eh?

Yes, every government program contains fraud. But normally we can accept it as just one of those costs and move on. Here though there's so much that we cannot believe any of the macroeconomic figures coming out of the program.

Our best bet therefore is to entirely ignore the PUA numbers.

My view

Once we've dealt with that annoying little detail of rising total claims then the numbers do accord with my view of a V shaped recovery. And also with all the other numbers we're getting out of the economy, rising retail sales, GDP recovery and so on.

OK, so, as far as we can see we do indeed have that V shaped recovery taking place. And the one piece of evidence we've got which seems to contrast with that tale, the PUA, is easily explained simply by the fact that people are cheating it.

The investor view

The real point here is what we do with evidence that doesn't accord with our tale. We can't and shouldn't simply ignore it. We've got to go find out why it is contrasting with everything else we're hearing. With the PUA it's that cheating thing. OK, that's explained. So, we're left with what all the other evidence is still pointing to. A relatively swift and V shaped recovery.

Which is also roughly what the markets are currently pricing in. So, prices and reality are in accord. In macroeconomic terms that's about all we can do - everything else is the details of specific companies and situations.

