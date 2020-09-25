The company has executed incredibly well during the pandemic, with subscription revenues continuing to grow in the high-teens.

Cloudera (CLDR) has rarely been any investor's favorite stock in the software sector, but at current levels, the company's dirt-cheap valuation is just too cheap to ignore. Since its 2017 IPO, Cloudera has routinely failed to bring its market value back to the ~$4 billion it was worth when it was a private company - even after completing a rare merger of equals (something that almost never happens in the software sector) with longtime rival Hortonworks and creating a genuine leadership niche in the enterprise Hadoop space.

Along with virtually every other software and tech stock so far in the month of September, Cloudera has suffered its fair share of losses in the month to date - never mind the fact that the stock was already cheap to begin with. Since the company's August peak at just shy of $14 per share, shares of Cloudera have technically entered a new bear market, with the stock down ~25%:

Data by YCharts

There's no doubt that investors need a strong stomach to invest in Cloudera. This is a stock that has routinely disappointed and underperformed not only its peer SaaS stocks (while many of Cloudera's peers have doubled their stock prices this year, Cloudera is one of the few tech stocks that is actually down year to date), but even the broader market. Yet for investors who can turn a blind eye to the near term and invest in Cloudera for both its long-term value and its technology assets, this is a good low-risk way to maintain exposure to the tech sector without risking overpaying for overheated SaaS stocks.

Investors should be aware of the following about Cloudera:

Since June, Cloudera has been the subject of heated acquisition rumors. Nothing concrete has surfaced here yet, but whenever a unique and compelling technology like Cloudera is "on sale" as its current valuation suggests, there's bound to be window shoppers. The possibility of M&A, in my view, puts an effective floor on Cloudera's share price from sinking too low. Cloudera is an ideal target for a long-term, software-focused PE buyer like Thoma Bravo - a firm that specializes in taking on modestly valued, recurring revenue software companies and tightening their operations to create a profit machine.

So far in the year to date, Cloudera has executed well in the pandemic environment. Many other infrastructure software companies are struggling to sustain their revenue growth during the coronavirus-impacted summer months, but Cloudera's most recent Q2 results (which we'll look at in this article) show resilience.

Cloudera has recently released a new private cloud solution, named Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Private Cloud. Not every company wants to house their infrastructure in the cloud. Cloudera's new offering will help tp penetrate the market for hybrid/on-premise deployments.

Big data and Hadoop are very topical areas to invest in. Cloudera's framework helps companies manage very large and complex datasets. With the corporate world continuing to view data as one of their chief assets, data management tools like Cloudera will become increasingly critical.

At Cloudera's current share prices near $11, the company trades at a $3.29 billion market cap. After netting off the $565.4 million of cash on Cloudera's balance sheet (another reason to like Cloudera - quite an impressive and debt-free load of cash), the company's enterprise value is just $2.72 billion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, has a $931.9 revenue consensus for the next fiscal year FY22, indicating 10% y/y growth. Against this revenue view, Cloudera trades at just 2.9x EV/FY22 revenues. Considering that Cloudera is currently growing subscription revenues at a mid-teens pace (and pre-pandemic, growth was in the low 20s), I'd say this is quite a bargain stock to consider investing in.

Q2 download

Let's now review Cloudera's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Cloudera 2Q21 results Source: Cloudera Q2 earnings release

Cloudera's revenue in Q2 grew 9% y/y to $214.3 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $208.1 million (+6% y/y) by a three-point margin. When looking at exclusively subscription revenues, Cloudera saw much stronger 17% y/y growth to $191.5 million - decelerating only four points from last quarter's 21% y/y growth rate.

Many backend, heavy data-oriented software companies have seen much worse sequential performance during the coronavirus. Take Alteryx (AYX), for example. This data blending company was a one-time Wall Street favorite, until in Q2 its growth crashed to 17% y/y, a sharp fall from 43% y/y in Q1. The fact that Cloudera was able to largely hold on to its Q1 growth rate despite a much fiercer pandemic impact in Q2 is a reflection of the fact that the company's huge base of recurring revenue ($739 million as of the end of Q2, up 12% y/y and representing ~87% of the company's high end revenue target of $853 million for the year) protects Cloudera from the downside that license-based software companies are prone to.

The pandemic didn't stop Cloudera from winning new/expanded business, either. Jim Frankola, Cloudera's CFO, commented on the sales momentum that the company saw in Q2 during his prepared remarks on the earnings call:

The outperformance on ARR was driven by increased growth in both new bookings and expansion bookings. Also, one quarter does not make a trend, but in Q2 we did have a record quarter for non-paying users of the software becoming subscribers. These wins were a direct result of the distribution changes we made earlier in the year."

Also of note: Cloudera has long been a critical tool for some of the largest enterprises, but in Q2 Cloudera also expanded its count of customers with >$1 million of ARR from 164 at the end of Q1 to 172 at the end of Q2, representing eight net-new large client adds. Again, it must be emphasized that very few organizations look to take on complex infrastructure projects amid a pandemic in which virtually all teams are working remotely, but Cloudera executed tremendously well against a difficult backdrop.

Cloudera's strength was evident on the profitability side as well. Cloudera raised its subscription gross margin to a sky-high 89%, up three points from the year-ago quarter and essentially indicating that nearly every incremental dollar of subscription revenues flows directly into the bottom line.

Frankola also noted that "expense improvements were evident across all lines of the P&L and were driven by on-going merger synergies, as well as process improvement and cost reduction initiatives." Cloudera's pro forma operating margin rocketed up eighteen points to 14%, up from -4% in the year-ago quarter. Yes, it's true that Cloudera's mid-teens subscription revenue growth pales in comparison to some of its faster-growing SaaS peers - but the company is making up for it via its richer margin profile. These aren't one-time margin gains, either - the company noted that "we expect the operating margin improvements to-date to be sustainable."

Cash flow was another strong point in the year to date (which frankly is a metric investors should be looking more closely at during the pandemic, yet has seemingly been ignored for Cloudera). In the first two quarters of the current fiscal year, Cloudera has generated $100.8 million in positive operating cash flow, despite a cash burn of -$21.5 million in the year-ago period. On top of its existing, extremely liquid position with ~$565 million in net cash, this gives Cloudera plenty of financial flexibility to continue investing in its growth.

Figure 2. Cloudera cash flows Source: Cloudera Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

Investors should look to Cloudera's sturdy subscription revenue trends, large and growing ARR, expanding margins, and cheap <3x forward revenue valuation as key drivers for a long position in this stock. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.