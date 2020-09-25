As the early cancer-screening technology matures, the commercial strategy at the current stage is more critical. In China's blue-ocean market, Genetron has the first-mover advantage in market deployment.

GRAIL (GRAL) recently announced its intention to apply for an IPO on September 9th, US time. If the IPO goes smoothly, GRAIL will be the third Nasdaq-listed biotech company based on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology in the early-stage cancer detection area. Earlier in June, two Chinese companies, Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH), went public on Nasdaq, raising the tide for genetic studies in cancer detection.

After GRAIL's IPO message came out, BNR increased from $19.07 on September 9th to $21.4 yesterday, Guardant Health (GH) increased from $95.01 to $102.9, and Genetron retained at $11 or so. Among few early-stage cancer-detection companies on Nasdaq, GTH did not increase much.

Investment thesis

As GTH's stock price fell from its IPO price by 30% from the IPO price ($16), we believe the company is undervalued and the current price cheap enough to buy. The primary appeal is its real advances in cancer detection and the more upcoming commercialization.

After talking to senior people at GTH, we confirmed our perceptions about its prospects and even the future of China's cancer-detection market. Here, we will generalize three reasons to justify the target market, technology, and business layout.

China has a formidable market size for early-stage cancer detection

The vast market potential is the first big reason to look at the industry in the infancy stage. From a global perspective, we expect the market size to reach $301 billion in 2023, based on the World Health Organization's recent data and China's 2018 market size of CNY 200 billion. The China market will most likely be one of the first few post-pandemic reviving economies to benefit from the healthcare craze. Taking that into consideration, we believe China's early-detection market for all cancer types will reach at least $75 billion in 2023, close to 25% of the global potential.

Taking in a zoom-in on China, the industry is still at the nascent stage. However, the demand, or the field of potential consumers, has exploded and is further stimulated by the continuous rising of health awareness. The considerable unmet needs create incredibly spacious opportunities for local companies, such as GTH and BNR, who already stepped into this pool years ago.

The cancer type also determines the market size differently. Most US players research the early detection of colorectal cancer, as this deadly illness is the third most lethal cancer in the US. In China, the top three cancer types with the highest occurrence rate are liver cancer, lung cancer, and digestive tract cancer - which are also considered the three most promising early-detection market segments that investors and companies focus on.

According to Frost & Sullivan, in China, the early screening market size in 2023 is estimated to reach $9.6 billion for colorectal cancer, 7.2 billion for liver cancer, and $5.8 billion for lung cancer. Besides these three cancer types, there is a boundless market potential for other cancer types, including some of the most critical and popular kinds, such as gastric cancer and breast cancer. The total market potential in China is expected to reach $75.3 billion in 2023.

Thus, up to here, the fundamental premise makes sense. The Chinese market is big enough and will further expand as the macroeconomy and the per capita disposable income improve.

Technology approach varies, but top players keep pace

The research methodology determines when to commercialize. The more direct target, the sooner results come out, the earlier to the market.

As companies take different research approaches, a significant distinction is whether the research is prospective or retrospective. A prospective methodology tries to diagnose asymptomatic individuals in the real world, thus giving a more practical result, while a retrospective method is concerned with known cancer patients. As known by scientists, prospective research is more technology-demanding and requires higher precision because of the cohort study group's randomness. That is also why all companies shown below in the graph choose a prospective methodology to obtain a more universal and valuable solution for early-stage cancer detection.

But, how to tell a good research story?

For the prospective research, the sample population and diversity play a critical role in a promising early-detection study - generally, the more significant the sample pool and more variety, the higher-quality test results, leading to an advantage in prospective studies.

As shown in the graph, Guardant Health, Freenome, and Thrive Earlier Detection all organize research on cohort studies on a scale of 10-14k. GTH and GRAIL have already expanded the study scale to over 100k.

GTH engaged in a national-level project in a recent update - a multicenter and prospective cohort study in lung cancer for 120 thousand individuals and another 10 thousand patients for digestive system cancer study. In cooperation with the National Cancer Center, it is the only participant enterprise that will provide key liquid biopsy diagnosis technologies.

The company's self-developed product, Mutation CapsuleTM technology, as the anchor technology, will help the government-led project build a high-precision and cost-effective liquid biopsy-based early detection technology platform. Specifically, it can help enhance diagnosis accuracy and sample utility by supporting repeated examinations without sensitivity loss.

Thus, the company has an extensive enough cohort and sufficiently efficient technology to utilize samples fully. This indicates a good starting point for product success.

Business influence is the next level of competition

We all know that this segment is a money-burning game at the front before tremendous wealth comes in later. On a global scale, runners on this track have not yet realized net profits. Even the oldest runner, Exact Sciences (EXAS), which went public in 2001 for more bankroll, has not profited yet but has only been narrowing its net losses during all these years. Some other followers, such as Guardant Health, listed in 2018, and the private player GRAIL - a US-based biotech company dedicated to developing pan-cancer early-detection.

Here, you may wonder what Genetron did to cause such a considerable loss in the 1H 2020? The company recorded ¥ 2,778.6 million ($393.3 million) in fair value loss of financial instruments with preferred rights. These instruments' carrying value was derecognized in compliance with IFRS and recorded into total shareholders' equity. The fair value loss of financial instruments will no longer reoccur in the future.

If most investors downgrade this stock because of the broadened net loss, speculators may think it is a good time to long in. But the primary reason we are bullish on GTH is its long term and strategic business moves.

In such a blue-ocean market, with relatively mature technology, GTH has gone very far in the business development - further than its major domestic competitor Burning Rock. GTH has built a to-C business model by co-developing customized insurance products and providing liver cancer early screening services via medical examination chain stops. As shown in the selling and marketing expense ratio, GTH has been nibbling its competitors' market share in China.

The aggressive marketing move is also encouraged by commercialization efficiency, closely related to R&D capabilities and research methodologies. In comparison with the pan-cancer path taken at BNR, GTH's specific cancer research method can go to the market more quickly by focusing resources on only a few types. Generally, most pan-cancer research companies have not gone this far yet.

For this fledgling biotechnology, let's focus on the burn rate and compare GTH with other long-listed firms. For starters, GTH recorded a negative $10.12 million for the net cash from operating activities in Q1 2020. This means that the core business burned cast at around $3.37 million per month. After adding the net cash flow from investing, a positive $8.29 million in Q1, the monthly burn rate decreased to negative $2.98. With the cash ($40.18 million) on the book as of Q1, the company will run out of cash in about 13.5 months.

Similarly, with the GTH's TTM cash flow data, the cash runaway period is expected to be 37 months. The significant increase comes from an upsurge of the cash and equivalents in the Q2, thanks to the approximately $235 million net proceeds from the IPO in June.

According to the Q2 data, GTH has longer safe days than GH and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) before money runout. We think highly of GTH's business strategy and ongoing national trial and expect upcoming profitability.

Investor Takeaway

In our opinion, China's early-stage cancer-detection market is a blue ocean. Not many biotechnology companies have gone this far and built so many connections with government and business. The fundamental investment logic is to keep bullish on the Chinese cancer-prevention biotechnology segment. Based on that, we spot those Nasdaq-listed China concept biotechnologies and check their research phase and commercial plan to see if they are undervalued.

We are bullish on GTH for its national millions-level cohort study and early-action commercial strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.