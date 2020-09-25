Another No Recession Signal - Household Wealth Recovers

Household wealth has recovered so we're not going to get a recession like the 2008 one.

There are also things which simply will cause recessions so ruling out one of them will mean no recession for that reason alone.

There are many things that can cause recessions so ruling out any one of them doesn't rule out a recession.

A bit of Tolstoy

Why not some Anna Karenina? " Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." This having wider application as the Karenina Principle, that things can go wrong in myriad ways and thus things that are successful don't do any of those many ways of going wrong.

A slight adaptation of this gives us many ways in which an economy can go into recession, one not in recession being one that has dodged all these myriad different ways. This does make it difficult for us to be able to say, well, there's not going to be a recession here. Because that would mean that we've checked off all those different ways it could happen. A tall order.

We can, however, look at specific reasons as to why there might be a recession and check those off. Which is what we're doing here.

The wealth effect

The economist Dean Baker has been pointing out to all and sundry for well over a decade now that it was inevitable that we'd have a recession in 2008/9. That it wasn't about Wall Street falling over, that was an effect, not a cause. The reason being that there's something called the "wealth effect".

When we feel wealthier - note that's wealth, the stock of investments we have, not income - we spend more. When we feel poorer then we spend less.

As to why we can think of the lifecycle effect on income, or even of income smoothing over time. The simplest explanation - we save for our retirements, we rather hope to have a couple of decades in those golden years. We'll not be earning then so we need to save now in order to be able to spend then. That's our 401(k)s and all that. And what a lot of us are doing here on this site of course.

If our investments do really well then we need to be saving less now to be able to spend in that retirement. So, we can spend more of our current income now. Equally, if our savings disappear in a puff of market instability then we need to save more of our income now to avoid meat buying in the cat food aisle later.

It really is true that if household wealth falls substantially that current spending also falls, the savings rate rises. I've even seen reports from Germany of people increasing their savings accounts as interest rates fall - they need to make up for the interest they'll now not be getting.

Which is what Baker is talking about. Some $7 trillion of household wealth went up in smoke in that housing crash, there was going to be a recession whatever else happened.

Household wealth

So, we want to consider household wealth right now. For we're trying to divine whether we're likely to get another leg to this recession or not. As up at the top we can't be sure, for that requires ruling out every possible cause. But we can rule out this one:

(Household wealth from FRED)

You can see there the substantial ding household wealth took back in 2008. There's a similar one this year - which has already been recovered.

Household wealth recovered in the second quarter as the stock market reversed its COVID-19 plunge as the economic recession ended almost as quickly as it started. Wealth rose $7.6 trillion to $119 trillion, a record high, following a revised $7.2 trillion decline in the first quarter.

Corporate wealth

We can also note that corporate wealth shrank over the same time period:

Nonfinancial corporate business wealth decreased by $1.4 trillion to $15.81 trillion during the second quarter. Year-over-year growth fell to -2.5% from 9.6% in the first quarter.

But then changes in corporate wealth don't work the same way as a corporation is not looking to do the same income smoothing as households. And it's also true that at perhaps 15% of household wealth that corporate wealth number just doesn't matter so much.

My view

I tend to disagree with Baker on near everything but agree that he's got a real insight here. The wealth effect is an important part of the economic cycle and we've got to pay attention to it.

Again, as up above, there are many ways we can get into a recession and this is only showing that we're not going to use this particular one at this time. But still, that's another possibility crossed off our list. The wealth effect going into reverse isn't going to put us into recession.

The investor view

We're all trying to work out the direction of the real economy. Because that is what is going to determine the general level of the market indices. Currently they're priced for us not to have another recession right now. Here we've ticked off one reason why we could have, but aren't going to have, that wealth effect. So, current prices look justified until we find some reason that we actually are going to have that next recession.

This leaves us about as far forward as macroeconomics can take us. Our investing decisions now need to be based upon specific situations and companies, not the market as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.