We Are Loading Up On Real Assets

Large institutions already are in the process of shifting to real assets. We expect to outperform by doing it ahead of them.

Real assets, on the other hand, continue to offer double-digit total return potential for years to come.

The future returns of Treasuries, bonds and stocks are expected to be abnormally low.

Assets are the lifeblood of our economy. They allow us to create, store, and transfer wealth.

Financial assets include things such as stocks and bonds.

Real assets, on the other hand, would include things like commercial properties and infrastructure.

There are better and worse times to invest in these various assets, and as we will discuss below, we believe that real assets have a lot more value to offer in today’s market.

Real Assets vs. Financial Assets

Most investors invest heavily in bonds and stocks. It's very convenient to invest in them as they are liquid and publicly traded.

While that’s great, it has led to a bidding of prices to a point where it's hard to get excited by future prospects.

The 10-year Treasury currently yields only 0.6%. Let that sink it for a moment! That’s not even enough to cover inflation, let alone taxes:

Data by YCharts

What about corporate bonds? Unfortunately, their yields also have compressed lower. Today, long-term corporate bonds yield ~3%, and you are accepting credit risk for that. Many of these funds hold a lot of BBB-rated bonds, which is just one notch above junk. We expect a lot of downgrades due to today’s crisis, and as this happens, many of these funds could become forced sellers because of their restrictive mandates:

Data by YCharts

So Treasuries and bonds are out. Unless you want to use them as trading vehicles, it's hard to understand why anyone would invest in these.

Surely, stocks offer better prospects, right?

The problem here is that everyone came to this same conclusion, and it led to a bidding war, and historically high valuations.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is today priced at 28x earnings. That’s nearly 2x more than its historical average!

source

Note that the S&P 500 has never managed to sustain such a high valuation multiple for long. It offers no margin of safety, and even a small disappointment can lead to significant losses.

Remember that 28x earnings is essentially a 3.5% earnings yield, and these earnings are highly unpredictable in today’s environment. We are still undergoing a pandemic, global recession, and corporate taxes could soon go up and hurt earnings even further.

Stocks are likely to outperform bonds and Treasuries in the long run, but it's hard to get excited by their current risk to reward.

Fortunately, there exists a better alternative: Real assets.

Why Invest in Real Assets?

Put simply, they offer much better future reward prospects than traditional financial assets. And they do so with more income and less risk.

Higher Income: To this day, you can buy real assets at much higher yields than stocks and bonds. Defensive real assets such as apartment communities may sell for a 6% yield. And more aggressive real asset such as pipelines may sell for a 20% yield.

Greater Total Returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate over time. A well-located apartment community may grow rents by 2%-3% per year on average. Add to that some cheap leverage, and you reach double digital total returns.

Contractual Cash Flow: Most real assets enjoy multi-year leases which afford protection during recessions. Even today, most real assets continue to generate steady income.

Inflation Protection: A highly underrated risk is accelerating inflation. Bonds could lose a lot of value, but real assets are great hedges against inflation. As replacement costs go up, so do the values of existing assets.

Valuation Diversification: Real assets perform differently from stocks and bonds, and adding real assets to a portfolio can reduce volatility.

Let’s take the example of a freestanding net lease property leased to Dollar General (DG).

The property is bought at a 6.5% cap rate.

The lease is 15 years long and includes 1.5% annual rent increases.

You finance 50% of the purchase with a 3% mortgage.

And with these simple and realistic assumptions, you get a 12%-15% annual total return.

Unlike with stocks and bonds, your return is highly consistent and predictable because you have a 15-year lease in place with a good tenant that operates a recession-resistant business (discount grocery store):

source

Earning a 12%-15% annual return from a relatively safe investment seems too good to be true.

So where is the catch?

You would need 10s of millions, if not 100s of millions, to build a well-diversified real asset portfolio. Moreover, you would need expertise to conduct proper due diligence and select the right properties. Finally, you would need to manage it all, which can be more time consuming than many understand.

Fortunately, here again, there's a solution:

Real Asset Investing for Individual Investors

Early in my career, I worked for a private equity firm and thought that this was the only way to invest in real assets.

But as I learned more about publicly-listed real asset alternatives, I quickly came to the conclusion that these were much better opportunities for most investors. Eventually, I became a professional analyst specialized on the listed real asset space and launched High Yield Landlord to help other investors get the best of both worlds: Real assets in the wrap of a financial asset.

Today, it's easier than ever before to invest in real assets with REITs (VNQ), MLPs (AMLP), YieldCos (YLCO), and other listed real asset companies.

They allow you to get real asset exposure with many additional benefits:

Economies of scale: REITs own large portfolios of properties such as the Dollar General example used above. As an example, Realty Income (O) owns 100s of them. It leads to cost efficiencies, which boost your returns. Imagine changing 20 roofs at once instead of just one.

Safety Through Diversification: Owning a large portfolio always is safer than only owning a few properties. If one property underperforms, you can still earn very attractive returns.

Professional Management: REITs and other real asset vehicles attract the best talent and have superior resources to identify new opportunities and manage the assets to maximize their potential.

Totally Passive: Once you have made your investment, you just sit back and collect significant dividend income. No need to deal with tenants, toilets or trash. Everything is taken care off for you – in a highly cost-effective way.

High Liquidity: You can buy and sell your real assets in a few minutes with minimal transaction cost.

Put simply, REITs and other real asset companies make it highly convenient for you to invest in real assets. They also reduce risks and allow you to boost returns. Over the past 20 years, REITs have averaged 15% annual total returns for their shareholders, and a study by Cambridge shows that REITs outperform private landlords by 4% per year on average:

As we have discussed in a recent article, we think that especially today is a great time to invest in these real asset vehicles because they are offered at historically low valuations.

The market has overreacted to the COVID-19 crisis and caused many of these vehicles to become deeply undervalued. And we are buying!

Don’t Wait for Too Long - Institutions Already Are Shifting to Real Assets

Still 20 years ago, very few investors would invest heavily in real assets. Today, they already represent 25% of investor’s allocations - a 5x increase in 20 years. And it's expected that by 2030, this allocation could reach up to 60%:

source

Large institutional investors who need income (pension funds, insurance companies, banks, endowment funds) have no other options than real assets to generate high and sustainable income in today's yield-less world.

It's causing a rush to real assets, and with more capital chasing a limited amount of deals, we believe that real assets are set for significant appreciation. We are loading up on them ahead of the crowd and suggest that you do too.

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

At High Yield Landlord, we have positioned our portfolio to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving environment. We are the #1 Ranked Service for Real Asset Investors on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the Real Asset market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join us Before the Price Hike! SIGN UP HERE FOR 2-WEEK FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.