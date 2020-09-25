The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (SPRWF) CEO Beena Goldenberg on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX:SPRWF) Q4 2020 Results Conference Call September 25, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Beena Goldenberg - President & CEO

Nikhil Handa - CFO

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Graeme Kreindler - Eight capital

Andrew Partheniou - Stifel

Welcome to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call.

Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that maybe given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks or uncertainties relating to Supreme Cannabis' future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Supreme Cannabis' Annual Information Form and other periodic filings and registration statements. You can access these documents at SEDAR's database found at sedar.com.

I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Friday, September 25, 2020.

I would now like to introduce Ms. Beena Goldenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

Beena Goldenberg

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for today's call. On the call with me is Nikhil Handa, our Chief Financial Officer.

We released our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year results after market closed yesterday. You can access our news release, as well as our complete financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis on our website at www.supreme.ca. Our news release, financial statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form, have also been filed on SEDAR.

On today's call, we'll discuss the financial results for the three and 12-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and I will provide a general business update. We will then open the call for questions from analysts.

So to start, I'd like to say how pleased I am to be part of The Supreme Cannabis team and to host this call with investors. I joined Supreme this past April because I was drawn to the company's focus on quality, not just in our product, practices and facilities, but in the emphasis that our people place on continuous improvement across the organization. I believe the roadmap to success in the Canadian cannabis industry lies in companies that operate as true consumer product company in terms of understanding consumer usage and attitudes, developing product and marketing strategies, and supporting with efficient operations. Supreme Cannabis is capable of becoming one of those premier cannabis CPG companies. And today, we have made significant progress. So let's talk about that.

In our process to become a premier cannabis CPG company, we focused on building a differentiated marketing presence, and a product offering that serves a broad range of cannabis consumers, from the novice user, to the enthusiast, to the discerning cannabis connoisseur. It's often said today that the Canadian market is a value market, where consumers are only looking for low priced products. While this is a growing segment, at Supreme Cannabis, we see opportunity and have had success at serving the knowledgeable cannabis consumer that is seeking a more informed experience.

For example, we are creating excitement with our 7ACRES Craft Collective strain. We've introduced unique craft grown strain such as Pink Kush and Wild Berry OG in limited drops in Ontario and BC, and have expanded Pink Kush to the remaining Western provinces and Quebec post-quarter, along with introducing a new strain, Ice Cream Cake. The strain sold quickly and achieved high visibility on social media with strong online reviews. This further reinforces the premium brand positioning of 7ACRES. We now meet consumers at several price points of value and preference with 36 active SKUs operating under a portfolio of brands that includes 7ACRES, Sugarleaf, Blissco and Hiway.

With Hiway, we are planning to serve the value-conscious consumer and expect to introduce large format whole flower offering in fiscal 2021. We also continue to expand our Cannabis 2.0 offering. In August, our 7ACRES concentrate launch in Alberta was very successful. We saw a 5.8% market share for this brand within this category, while our 7ACRES PAX pods also reached almost 2% market share in Alberta. Our brands are performing well and we continue to grow our market share overall. According to Headset, 7ACRES gained 3% of the total flower concentrates pre-roll and vape value share market in July in Ontario, Alberta and BC. This pushed 7ACRES brand ranking up from number 11 in January 2020 to number 8 in July 2020. We are all significantly -- sorry, we also significantly increased brand awareness for 7ACRES.

According to Brightfield Group's quarterly consumer tracking study, which is a quarterly survey for 3,000 legal aged cannabis users throughout the nation, 7ACRES awareness reached 13.5% in Q2 2020 compared to 9% in Q1, making 7ACRES the 10th most known brand in the country. To accelerate our retail presence in Canada, last year, we established a sales agency agreement with Humble & Fume. They are the leading distributor of cannabis accessories in Canada, and their established relationships with both government and private retailers has led to 1,290 new listings, and our company being listed in as many as 296 new stores in a matter of three months.

COVID-19 restrictions limited Humble & Fume sales efforts to virtual and telecommunications for most of April and May. Towards the end of the quarter and after quarter end, many retail stores opened and reps are now engaging directly with operators. This allows for further opportunities for promotions, new product introductions and adding new retail outlets. As we’re focused on our Canadian business and achieving near-term profitability, we continue to pursue capital-light and potential opportunities. Within three months, we have already executed on our strategy by completing three medical cannabis shipments to Israel under our contracts with Breath of Life Pharma. This contract builds Truverra’s global medical brand and creates opportunities for future international medical sales to Israel and other international cannabis markets.

In fiscal 2020, particularly in the second half of the year, as we prioritized revenue growth in the Canadian market, we focused on optimizing our facilities in Kincardine, Ontario and Langley, BC. Our facility in Kincardine made significant advances last year with construction and licensing being fully complete in the third quarter. Kincardine is now licensed for 280,000 square feet of flowering, vegetation and propagation space. This facility also has two automated bottling lines.

In the fourth quarter, we continued to optimize Kincardine to improve cultivation yields, energy usage and processing throughput. With the growing interest in higher value Cannabis 2.0 products, we built a capability around concentrates production. 7ACRES branded rosin produced at the facility reached the market this past June. Also Hiway hash, a new product under the company's value brand, was introduced in August. We also completed the facility’s conversion from propane to natural gas, which results in significantly improved efficiency and consistency. We expect this improvement to save us $1.5 million annually.

Now, with concentrate and pre-roll production, and [plannings] for our Kincardine laboratory, we have an efficient, self-contained facility from genetics, to growing, to conversion and packaging. With this consolidation of operations at Kincardine, in the fourth quarter, we made a strategic decision to close our Kitchener Facility.

Moving to the West, we completed the construction of our extraction facility in Langley, BC in Q2, and it was approved by Health Canada at the end of Q3. This facility can produce over 7,000 tincture bottles annually, and it's filling 7ACRES PAX pods, Sugarleaf 510 as well as the Blissco line of full-spectrum oil. I am pleased to say that we now have the facilities right-sized and optimized to execute our business plan. With these facilities complete, investments in capital expenditures were $1.1 million in Q4 compared to $2.3 million in the previous quarter. We expect minimal capital expenditures in fiscal 2021.

Now, Nikhil discuss the financial results for the quarter and then I’ll return to discuss outlook and take questions. Nikhil?

Nikhil Handa

Thank you, Beena, and good morning, everyone. As Beena mentioned, our Q4 captures April, May and June, which you will recall was the beginning of various pandemic measures put in place by the government. This led to a great amount of uncertainty in the marketplace. And as a result, Supreme Cannabis continued to focus on the things that it could control: the offerings to our customers and our costs. For our customers, Beena had previously outlined our compelling product offering. For our costs, we continued to optimize our operations to ensure we were focused, which had the benefit of reducing our operating costs even further.

Q4 saw net revenue decrease slightly by 2% to $9.5 million in Q3, primarily driven by the company's continued shift from the wholesale channel to focus on the recreational channel. While recreational sales were driven by both increases in volume and ASPs, wholesale sales declined due to lower ASPs and product mix.

Recreational net revenue climbed to $7.3 million in Q4 2020, up 28% compared to Q3. Rec sales volumes were 1,449 kilograms, up 10% over last quarter, while the average selling price per gram for the rec channel was $5 in Q4, up 16% compared to Q3. This quarter-over-quarter increase in rec average selling price was driven by lower discounts and returned provisions in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter along with an improvement of mix due to the inclusion of new products.

The recreational sales channel accounted for 76% of net sales in Q4. As we continue to shift away from wholesale, we saw wholesale net revenue decline 43% from last quarter to $2.3 million in Q4. Wholesale sales volumes were 1,330 kilograms, up 4% compared to Q3, while the average selling price was $2.74, down 18% from Q3. We will continue to execute on our strategy to become a premium CPG cannabis company with a corresponding increase in our recreational channel sales in coming quarters.

Now, for the period, there were two impairments totaling $15.5 million, a non-cash impairment on PP&E and other prepaid assets of $3.4 million and a $12.1 million impairment of inventories, which was included in our production costs. If you exclude the $12.1 million impairment charge reflected in the company's production cost, the normalized gross margin for Q4 was 41%. Now, if you exclude the amortization expense of $2.2 million included in the company's production cost, the company's cash gross margin was 64% for Q4.

Moving on to our operating expenses. In Q4 2020, the company's operating expenses decreased 9% to $15.9 million from $17.5 million in Q3 as a result of further right-sizing operations. Q4 operating expenses were down by 20% since Q2, when these right-sizing initiatives began under new leadership. Cost efficiencies were driven by a quarter-over-quarter decrease in wages and benefits of 24%, a decrease in facility costs of 57%, and a decrease in sales, marketing and business development expense of 31%. These reductions though, were offset in part by a 93% increase in G&A expenses, driven by a non-recurring $2.2 million write-off related to an accounts receivable balance that the company deemed as uncollectible during the period. Now, this was related to a legacy B2B customer for a transaction that occurred over a year ago.

The cost reduction to Supreme's operating expenditures are results of the steps the company took in Q3 and Q4 2020 to realign and right-size our operating model. Supreme moved closer to profitability this quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved from a loss of $5 million in Q3 to a loss of $4.2 million in Q4, due to improved cost control measures taken to streamline the company's business and right-size its operations. And it is worth noting though, that this $4.2 million EBITDA loss includes that one-time accounts receivable write-off of $2.2 million. So if you were to adjust for this one-time write-off, our adjusted EBITDA would have been a loss of $2 million.

The company remains focused on accelerating near term revenue growth while realizing cost savings and driving efficiencies.

Turning to the balance sheet. The company's balance sheet continues to be strengthened with purposeful actions taken by the management team. And subsequent to quarter end, we took major steps towards bolstering the balance sheet, which I'll get to in a moment. As at June 30, 2020, the company had $28.4 million of unrestricted cash with $19.9 million in current liabilities. Supreme's cash and liquidity position means the company has the current resources available to settle its current liabilities, and we're fully funded to execute on all our planned initiatives for fiscal '21.

In Q4 2020, the company also established an at-the-market equity program that allows for the issuance of up to $9.75 million of common shares at the company's discretion. Now, this program is designed to provide additional financial flexibility and raise equity in a responsible manner if required. In the quarter, the company issued about 5.3 million shares for proceeds of approximately $1.8 million. Subsequent to quarter end, we increased the company's financial flexibility by refinancing its convertible debentures and amending its credit facility. In September, Supreme completed the refinancing of its convertible debentures, which helped optimize our balance sheet by reducing debt. As part of this refinancing, $63.5 million of the $100 million principal amount of the debentures were converted to equity by issuing 117 million common shares to debenture holders, a conversion that reflects a significant premium to the current share price.

Amending the debentures was an efficient use of the company's share capital and gave the company a tremendous amount of financial flexibility. Not only did it reduced the company's debt load by $63.5 million, but it also lowered our interest payments by over 50%, freeing up cash to invest in strengthening the business and capturing the value generative opportunities. We also pushed back the maturity on the remaining $36.5 million of principal from October 2021 to September 1, 2025.

So instead of having $100 million coming due in October of next year, we have the lower refinanced amount maturing in five years. This refinancing was a crucial step in strengthening the balance sheet of Supreme.

Also subsequent to quarter end, the company amended its senior secured credit facility. The amendment provides Supreme with a longer runway to execute on its business plan before the credit facility converts to cash flow covenants, such as leverage metrics.

Specifically, the debt-to-EBITDA and fixed charge coverage ratios were extended by one year to beginning calendar year 2022. In turn, the credit facility sizing was optimized, and the interest rate was increased by 75 basis points to reflect current industry dynamics.

With the refinancing of our convertible debenture and the amendment of our credit facility, Supreme has reduced overall leverage, reduced its cash interest expense, and has no maturities for the next two years. This gives ample runway to execute our business plan. These changes reflect the supportive relationship with Supreme Cannabis’ debtholders, and their confidence in our business plan. Supreme is focused on maximizing shareholder value. And it believes it continues to take the appropriate steps to accelerate revenue, contain expenses, drive for profitability, and strengthen the balance sheet, all in order to support value creation in the long-term.

And now, I'd like to turn the call back to Beena.

Beena Goldenberg

Thanks, Nikhil. To close, I'm encouraged by the speed at which Supreme Cannabis’ transformation is unfolding. We are on solid financial footing, fully funded to execute on all our planned initiatives. In fiscal 2021, I'm committed to leveraging these advantages to capitalize on value creation opportunities. While I acknowledge the frustration and disappointment some shareholders are feeling, the progress we continue to make but not yet reflected in our share price is genuine. I am confident that Supreme is built to last and the positive changes we made will manifest themselves in robust results and shareholder value. I want to express my gratitude to our Board for their valued support and guidance, as well as our employees for their dedication, resilience and ingenuity. You have been instrumental in transforming and positioning Supreme Cannabis for sustainable profitability, revenue growth and value creation. I'd also want to thank our shareholders for their ongoing patience and confidence in the company. I can see a clear path ahead for Supreme, one that will benefit our investors, consumers and employees. And I look forward to updating you throughout the year as -- on our progress.

This concludes the formal presentation. So thank you. I'd now like to open the line for analyst questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Tamy Chen from BMO Capital Markets.

Tamy Chen

First, just wanted to clarify what I heard Beena, did you say that in July your retail market share overall in Ontario, Alberta and BC was 3%?

Beena Goldenberg

It was 3%. Yes.

Tamy Chen

And next, I wanted to understand a bit better. Could you help us just detail through, I believe as part of the credit facility amendment, there are I guess covenant requirements to achieve positive EBITDA, I believe positive $2 million in fiscal Q2 '21 and then by fiscal Q4 '21 positive $4 million. Can you just help us detail through your plan to achieve that?

Beena Goldenberg

Certainly. And thank you for the question, Tamy. So first of all, we recognize that getting our business to sustainable profitability is top priority. It's not just about reaching the profitability, but it's to become sustainably profitable. And so, you've heard me focused on cost reductions that you've seen over the past two quarters. We've streamlined our operating structure. We continue to focus on growing our rec channel which was our strategy. And we've made a lot of progress there. And as a result of those, we believe we are on the path for near-term profitability.

Nikhil, I'll leave you to continue that response.

Nikhil Handa

Thank you, Beena. So, Tamy, we don't foresee any issues achieving any of the covenants in our amended debt facility. We obviously maintain good relationships with our lenders, and the fact that we're able to amend our credit facility and our convertible debentures in a challenging environment we believe is a testament to both the convertible debenture holders and the lenders’ confidence in Supreme's business plans.

So while Beena had outlined some of the factors that are occurring internally, that we see help to accelerate growth, continue to contain costs, and drive us to sustainable profitability, we do have to be mindful of various factors that are outside of our control, such as changes in the marketplace due to COVID-19 restrictions or regulatory or government impacts on the cannabis industry.

So with all that as context, assuming no significant external impacts to the marketplace, and if we continue on the current trajectory, we expect to hit all those EBITDA milestones.

Tamy Chen

And my follow-up question is, Beena, you've been here for a number of months now. Could you kind of walk us through overall -- particularly in trying to continue the rec momentum, I mean what is the strategy here, given everything that's going on in the market? What your competitors are doing? What your top priorities are for the company? And also as you have the time now, where do you see Supreme’s strengths are and maybe the areas for improvements would be? Thank you.

Beena Goldenberg

Hey, thank you for the question. So first of all, you're right. I've been here now just under six months, and I've had a great chance to understand what the strengths we have in our go-to-market strategy. We have a portfolio of brands between our 7ACRES that reached the premium market. Our 7ACRES Craft Collective that really targets the connoisseur. But we also have our Sugarleaf that is directed towards novice users of cannabis with more convenient formats, Blissco products that really target the wellness consumer, and as we launch our Hiway brand to really target the value conscious consumers.

So we've done a great job in expanding our portfolio to meet all the different consumer segments, and with products at various price points throughout. This gives us the opportunity to continue to reach and build our portfolio, be out there in the retail stores and drive that strength.

You asked where are my biggest -- where I see the biggest opportunities for Supreme? And it certainly fits with our 7ACRES brand. We've got great brand awareness, great premium positioning. Like I said in the speech, really certainly the value segment is growing, and we will play in the value segment with our Hiway brand. But we are differentiated with our 7ACRES brand. It is something known out in the marketplace for quality, not just potency level, but also our triptan levels for aroma and taste and we have market research that shows we're known for that. And so that's the play to really focus on differentiating on our quality positioning out in the marketplace and building our number one brand in a bigger way.

You asked about what I think as some of the next steps? Really, it's about building our distribution. We spent time with Humble & Fume over the quarter. It was a little bit more challenging when we had COVID and they weren't able to get into the stores. We focused their time and effort on building out our core items in new stores. They obviously have relationships with the new store owners as they want to outfit their stores with accessories. And we built out our portfolio of core products in those stores. But then we switched our focus really on new products. As you saw, we launched a lot of new products over the course of both fourth quarter and really the start of this quarter and to expand our portfolio.

Your final question I think was, what do I see as our weakness? Well, I think really the challenge with marketing in the cannabis space is, you could reach consumers really only in two areas, both online and in-store. And I think we have a great online presence with our 7ACRES in particular, brand, and in-store with Humble & Fume. But I would say that packaging is a challenge in-store with the regulations from Health Canada. The packaging is difficult to differentiate, and we have some work to do to find a way to breakthrough with our packaging in-store. I hope that answers most of your questions.

The next question comes from Graeme Kreindler from Eight Capital.

Graeme Kreindler

Yes. Hi, good morning. And thank you for taking my questions here. I just wanted to follow up on some of the remarks regarding I guess the overall traction of the company's products as well as the demand picture, particularly on the selling side. I appreciate the commentary into the month of July. I was wondering if you could give us a bit of an idea on how things are looking into August and September, whether that's from just the overall market share velocity side of the brands, or if you could comment with respect to the selling, and the provinces and the order patterns, whether that's remained steady, or there's still a lot of volatility on that end?

Beena Goldenberg

What we're seeing is, with the stores opening at the end of June and into July, there certainly is -- we're certainly seeing more traction. Being able to get into stores and running promotions in stores has helped us create that demand. I'll give you an example. We ran a great promotion, bundle promotion with our PAX pods and the vaporizer in Manitoba with Delta 9. And we saw great promotional lift from that activity, but also repeat purchase post-activity, which is something we like to see.

So those are the kinds of things as we build promotions with our retailers, and we've continued to take that promotion, a bundle promotion across the country, it’s driving traction on demand. And that's really important, because what's changed in the industry over the last six months is that our -- the provinces and retailers are replenishing based on demand. They're just not taking any inventory. They want to make sure the product is moving through to the consumer. And as we've seen that change, we've modified our plan. We're working on driving demand, so we get those replenishment orders. And that's really how that typical CPG company would work. So we're leveraging that experience and driving our traction that way.

You asked about Q1, we have seen continued momentum. I’ve talked a little bit about July results in our market share. We continue to have opportunities of added distribution with Humble & Fume team out in the street. We've built out the team. We actually arranged the partnership back in February and got a little bit sidetracked during the COVID, didn't fully expand our foot coverage across the country. And we're able to get back to filling out the roles in late June, early July. So we have more feet on the street to drive more promotions across the country. So feeling really good about the quarter, about how we've done. I'm pretty comfortable saying that we'll see sequential quarter-over-quarter growth on our rec sales.

Graeme Kreindler

Then just a question about the inventory position at the end of the quarter, which was -- I believe it was $30 million, and the majority of that being in finished goods. Now I know there was some right-sizing of the inventory that occurred in the quarter. I'm wondering with respect to the product that's sitting there in inventory today and the company continuing to diversify its product and brand offering, I guess how nimble, how flexible is that inventory sitting in finished goods with the ability to be deployed across the various product and brand spectrums?

Beena Goldenberg

Nikhil, why don't I pass that one over to you?

Nikhil Handa

Thanks, Graeme, for the question. So I guess maybe at the outset, we'll just say, don't anticipate significant increases in the inventory. What we're really focused on right now, whether it's finished goods, WIP or otherwise, is matching our current production to the demand plan, basically to ensure that we have the right fulfillment rates needed by our retail partners and the provincial wholesalers. As Beena had mentioned, we're moving much more to demand driven. So when you look into breakdown of our finished goods line, you may see some increases in certain brands as we work towards having greater levels of safety stock, as a whole though, not significant increases. So, as you think about the provinces moving towards more demand driven replenishment, we're matching our inventory to that demand as much as we can and thus we need to keep on building up more safety stock and finished goods to ensure we can promptly fulfill orders to be a good partner.

Graeme Kreindler

And then my last question here. In the past, getting the proper packaging or getting the proper throughput on that packaging has been a bottleneck for the company. I was just wondering if you could provide a bit more of an update on how the downstream processing is working now, and I guess also in light of having more products and more brands which likely means different types of packaging? How that capacity is working now and if there's any other improvements that are required?

Beena Goldenberg

We've continued to optimize our operations, as I mentioned, in Kincardine. We've got our automated bottling lines working. We brought our pre-rolls in-house over the last quarter, and continue to build our capabilities there. We launched into more of the 2.0 products and we have our vapes being processed at our Langley facility.

And so, like anything, new products are hard to forecast and we continue to build our safety stock and try to understand the demand signal as we roll out these new products. And it's not perfect, but we get better every day and continue to try to drive the distribution of these new products and fulfillment.

So what I like about it is we've got the capability in-house. I like the fact that the team in our operations understand that we have to fill our orders and are out there putting in the hours required to respond to demand. And that is the goal, to continue to deliver what's required in the format that we've expanded our lineup to include.

Your next question comes from Andrew Partheniou from Stifel.

Andrew Partheniou

Maybe we can start with the Humble & Fume relationship. Just curious, in your press release, you mentioned the number of new stores penetrated in July and August versus Q4. It seems that it has decelerated somewhat, which is a little bit counterintuitive given the challenges in penetrating new stores during the COVID lockdowns. Just if you could give a little bit more color to understand the dynamic there?

Beena Goldenberg

Sure. Andrew, thank you for that question. So I'd like to make some things clearer. So first of all, during the store shutdowns in the quarter under COVID, our Humble & Fume team spent a lot of time managing their relationships with new store owners, helping them outfit their stores and obviously taken some of our core products into those stores. So building out new store distribution was the focus in the fourth quarter.

As stores started to open at the end of the fourth quarter and into July and August, we shifted their focus from the building out new store distribution to driving promotions to drive demand, so as stores open we could get back in there and drive some of that promotion. But also you saw how many new products we launched and the focus was shifted to expanding the distribution breadth of our portfolio in existing stores. So both are important, obviously, getting distribution in new stores, but expanding our portfolio in already existing stores.

So I think the key measure really is talking about the number of new distribution points for the 1,290 new distribution points because that combines either both new stores and breadth of portfolio in existing stores.

Andrew Partheniou

Okay, that's a very helpful color. Just to follow up on that, could you give some kind of a cadence in that 1,290, perhaps, what was done in Q4 and what has been done in Q1 to-date?

Beena Goldenberg

Well, we have to get to some better stat to record distributions and gains. But what I can tell you is, at the end of Q3, our distributions in Ontario -- in the Ontario market was at 74%. And at the end of Q4, we got to [87%]. So we certainly saw the general distribution growth. Again, we have to do a better job of what is distribution runway, whether it is new products or new stores and distribution points.

So that will be a follow up. We'll get to a stat that helps you understand quarter-over-quarter growth over time by market. The numbers right now, what we get out of Ontario and Alberta are slightly different. So we will get back to you with that as we get cleaner scores on our distribution growth.

Andrew Partheniou

Thanks for that helpful color. And maybe if we can change gears and look towards your new craft line? If you could talk a little bit more about that, how is it doing? Perhaps if you could give a little bit of detail in terms of what percent of sales it was in the quarter, or what kind of margin profile, if you could remind us, what it is on these types of products, it could be helpful? Thanks.

Beena Goldenberg

No problem. So we're very excited about how our Craft Collective is doing in the marketplace. They are -- it's a small percentage of our sales, because we've just been doing limited drops of these strains. And they've been unique to provinces. So, just to DC or we just recently expanded the Pink Kush to several of the provinces across the country. We are doing that. So it's really about driving excitement against the overall 7ACRES brand, right? We’ve got great buzz, online buzz, consumers’ feedback, and they're going to look at them. It’s sort of a treasure hunt: will they be there, what is the new strain available? So we're very excited that it provides more of a marketing positioning for 7ACRES in terms of premium quality.

In terms of absolute margin, it's going to have lower margin than our core 7ACRES at this point. Because currently, while the average selling price will be higher given its unique strains and the limited drop, we are currently buying in the product as opposed to self-manufacturing to get these unique strains.

What's important to think about though is we are working very hard behind the scenes on our genetic program at our Kincardine facility, look forward to introducing some craft strains out of our own facility in the back half of this year, and that will drive the margin on our Craft Collective up significantly. So that is -- right now we're excited about how it's performing, and really see margin expansion in the back half of the year.

Andrew Partheniou

And just one more for me. Just with your marketing expenses, and the relationship again with Humble & Fume. Very impressive that you guys have saved so much on SG&A overall, but also noticing that you guys have saved on the marketing line as well despite that ramp up in the Humble & Fume relationship. Trying to understand that a little bit more on going forward, how could that line trend? Would you say that the relationship would allow for lower than normal marketing expenses? Or as the relationship with Humble & Fume continues to develop, we should see -- or we should expect that line item to go up accordingly?

Beena Goldenberg

So it’s a good question. We will see some more sales and marketing expenses, as we have built out a number of street representatives across the country. And they go in-store and more of the materials in-store. So we will see increased sales and marketing costs going into first quarter and probably into second quarter until it levels off at what we expected to spend. We certainly underspent against our brands in fourth quarter, because stores were closed, and we weren't able to get in there and leverage our material.

That being said, we had our cost reductions in Q4 that occurred during the quarter. And we expect to see some of those being fully realized as we move into Q1. So while some of the sales and marketing expenses will go up, we have offsetting cost reductions that will also occur throughout the quarter. So it's important that we support our brands. We will continue to support them online and in-store. We know that we have better gross margins if we sell more product and we could support the increased marketing spend from that point.

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Beena Goldenberg for closing remarks.

Beena Goldenberg

Well, thank you everybody for participating today. As Andrew just mentioned, this was our first earnings call and we appreciate you taking the time to join us. We look forward to discussing our fiscal Q1 results in November, and so -- and to continue to update you on our progress. So with that, have a great day. Thank you again.

