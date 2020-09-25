Main Street Blues

The Stock Market Recovery

Despite a recent correction, it s clear that the US stock markets have recovered from the lows of March.

The S&P is over 3,300.

The Nasdaq Composite Index is over 10,900.

The DJIA is over 27,200.

The recent correction is seen by many investors as a chance to buy the dip.

The Real Economy

When it comes to taking a look at Main Street, the picture is much different. The most striking indicator is the rate of unemployment. The BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) chart below shows that the unemployment rate in February 2020 was 3.5%, which went up to 14.7% in April. By July it had dropped to 10.2%.

These figures should be compared with the statistics furnished by the US Debt Clock (www.usdebtclock.org) . The workforce of 143 million has 120 million full-time workers and 23 million part-time workers. The number of officially unemployed workers is 16 million while the number of actual unemployed is 26.7 million. There are another 100.7 million people of working age not in the workforce and who therefore do not count as unemployed. These figures are devastating as is the 136% ratio of debt to GDP, which is another problem. By no means can the economy be considered to have recovered with such unemployment figures.

Another indication of economic distress is the number of bankruptcies: 848,774. The number of corporate bankruptcies is also alarming. Retailers are in serious trouble. (The running list of 2020 retail bankruptcies)

26 retailers have filed for bankruptcy so far this year.

BLS figures for permanent job loss in various sectors is also a clear indication that the consumer economy has suffered.

Restaurants and hotels have suffered greatly as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and changes in people’s behaviour.

Airlines have also been hard hit. American Airlines stock has suffered a 50% loss from its March high.

It is not surprising that Warren Buffet decided to stop losses with airlines.

Complacency and Greed

It is clear that there is a disconnect between the stock markets and the real economy. Eventually there will be a reckoning in that the stock markets will reflect the real economy. It might be that the stock markets will correct while the real economy continues to recover in a sort of compromise without a stock market crash but a gradual recognition of the real state of the economy. At the same time, over a period of months that may last well into 2021, the real economy will continue to recover. Investors would do well to keep in mind that huge discrepancies between prices and earnings in the long term will mean that bubbles will burst. Stocks with extremely high P/E ratios cannot have their stock prices continually go higher to infinity. Paying extremely high prices for stocks of companies that produce little earnings is not going to pay off in the long run. While the markets are still robust, it is time to realign portfolios and try to avoid precipitous falls in the prices of overpriced stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

