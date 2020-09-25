Micron (MU) will be reporting results on September 29 after the close of trading. The bets are rising that the stock will fall following those results by as much 8% from the stock's current price of $49.20 on September 25.

Fourth Quarter Estimates

The quarter for Micron is expected to be a significant improvement over last year. Consensus analysts estimates forecast fiscal fourth quarter earnings grew by 76.8% to $0.99 per share, as rose revenue rose by 21.1% to $5.9 billion.

Estimates for the quarter have been gradually drifting lower since the end of July when earnings were estimated at $1.04 and revenue was about $6 billion.

The significant number that always seems to move Micron's stock is gross profit margins, which are estimated at 35.2%. If the margins do come in as estimated, it would be the first quarter in many that Micron has seen margin expansion.

Margins and Micron's stock go hand in hand in many ways, with expectations of margin expansion lifting the stock, while periods of expected contraction lead the stock lower.

Betting Shares Drop

It appears, though, some traders are betting on Micron stock falling following its results. Perhaps, they are betting the company provides guidance that is worse than expected. Currently, analysts forecast fiscal first quarter revenue will grow by 3.8% to $5.3 billion, while earnings grow by 46.5%, $0.70 per share. Margins for the business are expected to slip some to 32.7%.

The October 2 puts for the $46 and $47 strike prices rose by approximately 7,700 contracts and 4,300 contracts each on September 25. The $46 puts were bought for roughly $0.85 per contract on September 24. Meanwhile, the $47 puts were bought for about $1.10 per contract. It means that for the trader to make a profit, the stock needs to fall to $45.15 and $45.90, respectively. It suggests the stock drops by as much as 8.2% by the first week of October 2 from its price on the morning of September 25 at $49.20.

The options market is pricing in a massive move in Micron post-earnings. The implied volatility on the at-the-money $48.50 strike price is at 75.3%. It means that the stock could rise or fall by 10.4% by October 2. It would place the stock in a range of $43.50 to $53.50.

Losing Momentum

The technical chart suggests the stock falls following results too. There is a technical gap on the chart created on September 14, currently acting as a support level. Should the stock fall below that level of support, it is likely to result in the shares falling to around $42.10, a drop of 14.4%.

The RSI is also trending lower, and it suggests that bullish momentum is leaving the stock and that the shares are likely to be heading lower.

Risks

The significant risk is that earnings outcomes can be challenging to forecast, and it is entirely possible that a trader is trying to hedge a long position heading into results. The stock also does have a level of resistance overhead around $52.60. Should the stock break above that price, it is likely to surge sharply higher towards $55.60.

Micron is always a tricky stock to forecast; earnings make it that much more challenging. If the market is a useful forecasting tool, then the odds are that the stock trades lower following results.

