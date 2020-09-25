Fluor Corporation (FLR) CEO Carlos Hernandez on 2019 10-K Earnings Conference Call (Transcript)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) 2019 10-K Earnings Conference Call September 25, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Alan Boeckmann

Thank you, Jason, and good morning.

It's great to be able to speak with all of you again. We have a number of items to discuss today. And before we start, I'd like to take the opportunity to introduce all of you to Joe Brennan as our new Chief Financial officer. And while Joe may be new to this role, he is not new to Fluor. With almost 30 years of experience, Joe brings to the role a deep understanding and expertise related to project finance and controls. I'd like to take this opportunity also to thank Mike Steuert for coming out of retirement, to help the Company chart a new path forward. His insight and knowledge of the Company provided critical support to our strategic process. And he was instrumental in establishing the process to support the actions that we've been working on since earlier this year.

And with that, I want to start with what has transpired since our last call in February, as it relates to the Board investigation. I’d ask you to turn to slide 2.

With management's recommendation, independent members of the Board of Directors established a special committee to complete a review on the accounting and financial reporting for the Radford project and a number of additional projects. The special committee along with its independent external advisors and financial experts, have been working throughout the pandemic to complete these reviews and put us in position to file our audited financial statements. This committee determined that the scope of its review and had full access to the Company's personnel and documentation. This investigation included document collection and interviews across all Fluor EPC segments, both domestic and international.

If I can put a finer point on the breadth of the task at hand, we reviewed projects from 2016 to 2019, and it represented a majority of the Company’s lump-sum portfolio based on revenue. It's fair to say that the review was comprehensive and extremely thorough.

Consistent with my own comments in February of 2020, the review concluded that the errors were related to the timing of charges and revenue, and not the magnitude. To correct for this, the Company has restated its financial results for the years 2016 through 2018, and for each of the interim quarterly periods previously issued for 2018 and 2019, to reflect the underlying performance of the Radford project. I would refer you to the 10-K for a full explanation as it relates to this project.

And in addition to the restatement on Radford, we also identified several other errors that were quantitatively immaterial, but that were also corrected in the restatement. In addition to the restated amounts, we also recognized in total a reduction of cumulative pretax earnings that were reported through September 30th of 2019, by a total of $3.8 million.

Please turn to slide 3. As a result of this investigation, we determined that we had material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting. In response, the Company has begun to implement a remediation plan to address these weaknesses. This plan includes personnel actions, up to and including separations for personnel involved in projects associated with material weaknesses; additional monitoring procedures to help ensure policies and procedures are consistently followed at the project level; improved guidance on project forecasting principles, including the assessment of variable consideration at the project level; new tools and templates to standardize documentation and reporting; and lastly, improved and enhanced training on required policies and procedures, including our code of conduct and our process for elevating concerns.

While it has taken longer than hoped to complete this review and to issue our audited financial statements, we are confident that the special committee's review was comprehensive and thorough and believe we are well down the path in restoring confidence in our financial reporting.

Next, I want to shift gears, and I want to talk to you about where we stand relative to the strategic review that we held and announced last September. And I'd ask you to turn to slide 4.

Very soon after taking our positions in May of 2019, Carlos and I initiated a strategic review. And during that review, we realized that we were facing significant project losses, and those were associated with our announcement in the second quarter. The Company also experienced a credit downgrade during that time. We knew that these losses could put serious pressure on the Company's liquidity. As a result, our strategic review was focused mainly on two points, cash generation and de-risking our portfolio. And although we have had the misfortune of working through this process under the overhang of COVID-19 and the Board investigation, I'm pleased to say that we have made significant progress as it relates to reducing overhead expenses, closing offices, and continuing the process of exiting our AMECO business.

In addition, we are focused on prospects in our end markets that comply with our revised pursuit criteria. And as we were concluding our internal and Board reviews, it became apparent that we needed to accelerate the pace of change within the organization to address the reality of the world as it stands today.

So, several weeks ago, we challenged the management team to undertake a very significant strategic exercise that I believe will result in a revised and improved approach to our markets and our corporate structure, while lowering our risk profile and driving reliable profitability. The entire team is engaged in this and is confident and cognizant of the need to change amid today's challenges. To assist management in this, the Board of Directors has established an ad-hoc committee to serve as a resource and a conduit for Board expectations and ideas. This will serve to align both in the early part of the process. We intend to share this transformation strategy with the investment community in the fourth quarter.

There are however, two changes that we are making immediately and will be part of our strategy going forward. Carlos will provide the specifics in a moment, but I can tell you that it effects how we address our markets in both the Infrastructure, and the Energy & Chemicals business groups.

Let me close by saying that in a company as storied as ours, few circumstances are without precedent. But, I think, we can all agree, the events over the last 18 months truly are unprecedented. Our ability to overcome adversity and emerge stronger and smarter has defined our success as a company. And I have no doubt in our ability to do so once again.

With that, Carlos will now talk about what we have encountered in our end markets, and what we expect to accomplish in 2020 to deliver value for our shareholders and customers. Carlos?

Carlos Hernandez

Thank you, Alan, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, I also want to congratulate Joe on his promotion into the role of CFO and likewise Mike for coming out of retirement to help us through some very-challenging quarters.

This 10-K represents the closing of a particularly long chapter in Fluor's history. Today, we open a new chapter in which we look forward to giving more consistent updates and moving into a regular communication cadence over the coming months.

As it relates to our investigation at Fluor, we pride ourselves on being an ethical company and holding our employees to the highest standards. Unfortunately, this review unveils weaknesses in pockets of our Company where a few individuals did not live up to those high standards. While this was very-disappointing, I am confident that we have made the necessary changes to separate those individuals and prevent these problems from reoccurring.

Now, if you would please turn to slide 5. Since we last spoke in February, the world we all live and work in has changed significantly. I have been very encouraged by the resiliency of our employees and how they have adapted to this new work environment and moved forward in spite of new and unanticipated challenges. Since mid-March, the majority of our office employees around the world successfully transitioned to a work-from-home environment. Through the tireless efforts of our information technology professionals, our engineering and operations support efforts continued with minimal disruption.

Over the past few months, we have been slowly opening our offices on a limited basis to support social distancing guidelines and other protocols to provide a safe working environment. For our projects and staff in the fields, we implemented new safety and work protocols to support COVID-19 prevention. A large portion of our projects continued during the pandemic, as they were deemed essential. While we did have a few clients initially request a reduction of field staff, many of those adjustments were temporary in nature and most of our projects are currently fully staffed.

While our reaction to the pandemic was quick and nimble, and we remain ready to make necessary adjustments this fall, the assessment of the impact to the timeline and cost of our projects is ongoing. We're having conversations with our clients on the best path forward to success in this environment and are providing notices asserting our rights under change of law and force majeure provisions.

The way we view opportunity in our end market, started to change before COVID. Now, pressure on commodity prices has pushed a number of our pre-COVID prospects further into the future and will require further adjustments to our business model.

Now, please turn to slide six. As Alan stated, we are changing our approach in Energy & Chemicals and Infrastructure. Effective immediately, Energy & Chemicals will only pursue reimbursable or open book lump-sum conversion EPC projects. Over time, our E&C group will be increasingly geared towards reimbursable projects.

Let me extract that we are not moving away from the Energy & Chemicals market. We believe that we have the capability to be at significant presence in this space, and that many knowledgeable clients understand that their best capital program results come, when there is a balanced allocation of risk and where both parties work collaboratively to reduce overall risk. Alan and I briefed a number of clients prior to today's announcement, and every one of them has been supportive of this decision and acknowledged the issues that exist in today's capital markets. We're encouraged by the response and look forward to working with them as we go forward.

In the Infrastructure business, we previously announced that we would exit the markets in Europe and Australia, and focus on select markets in the United States. We are further refining our approach to this market and will no longer pursue large scale projects for clients where there is a history of onerous contractual terms and inadequate program management. As with Energy & Chemicals, we believe that the Infrastructure business offers significant opportunities to us to be successful and deliver consistent profitability but only under proper circumstances.

Competition on lump-sum projects drives a number of unintended consequences and creates a transactional market. In the past several years, this transactional process has disproportionately moved risk to the contractors’ side of the equation. The result has been an industry-wide destruction of value.

Before I hand the call over to Joe for a financial update, I want to highlight a few projects and provide some commentary around what we are seeing across our businesses from our clients and also talk about some of the prospects we are tracking in the next 12 months.

If you now please turn to slide seven. Up in Kitimat, our LNG Canada project is moving forward, albeit impacted by COVID-19, change of law force majeure events. In keeping with the local regulations, we had a considerable workforce reduction in mid-March, but work with the provincial governments, multi-phase reached our plant to resume activities. We're pleased to report that our workforce is now back where it was before the drawdown, and we expect to increase it to 2,500 on-site by the end of 2020. We believe that we are able to do this safely and with continued focus on minimum infections.

We have strong regulations in place around travel to and from the site. We're opening our Cedar Valley Lodge on-site lodging in phases, which will allow our workforce to stay on-site and have housing, lodging, meals, entertainment, health care and other needs all met in one location. Currently, Cedar Valley Lodge can accommodate up to 1,500 workers with a plan to add another 1,500 beds by year-end and be fully operational with a maximum occupancy for 4,500 during the first quarter of 2021. Safety is and has always been a top priority at Fluor and actual occupancy will be dependent on government regulations and restrictions with respect to social distancing.

As is relates to our fabrication efforts for this project, China is still restricting its borders due to COVID-19. However, the majority of our fabrication management team are able to work remotely to progress our fabrication efforts in both yards. We do anticipate having the balance of our management team mobilize back into China by year-end, depending of course on government restrictions.

At Kitimat, site prep activities are well underway. To-date, more than 1.5 million cubic meters of earth has been excavated with over 3 million cubic meters backfilled and compacted. Our piling activities are progressing well, exceeding the monthly plan and we anticipate that these activities will be 95% complete by the end of the year for train one, and the OSBL areas.

Construction of foundations and installation of underground cables and pipe are progressing -- are proceeding. Construction of the LNG storage tank and marine offloading facility are also underway. Once complete, the marine offloading facility will be used to unload the LNG modules which we anticipate will start getting delivered to site via marine transport in the summer of 2021.

Now, please turn to slide 8. Moving from Kitimat to the Purple Line. As we announced in May, Fluor made a decision with our joint venture partners to terminate our design-build contract for the Purple Line rail project in Maryland. While this was a disappointing outcome for this project, our project team exhausted all other options. The joint venture experienced multiple delays on the project outside of our control, and we were unable to obtain the time and cost relief from our client.

The lack of resolution on the impacts of third-party losses delayed right away acquisitions, and changes to regulations and third-party agreements made our continued participation on this project unsustainable.

Earlier this month, a Maryland judge ruled in favor of our consortium, stoppage of work, and transitioned this project back to the client. We expect this action to be complete in the next three to four weeks.

Moving to the offshore project we had discussed on previous calls. We have gained alignment on the project completion date, including known COVID impacts with our client and have our fabricator working to this date. The project and client team are developing additional contingency plans should COVID impacts resurface.

Radford is progressing toward a late 2020 mechanical completion. We're still assessing the impact COVID has to our productivity on the site, which could push handover into early 2021.

On the F.E. Warren project, work is progressing and Fluor's working amicably to resolve design related issues impacting construction. The project remains on track for forecasted completion date in 2022.

Now, please turn to slide 9. While our commodity-exposed clients are assessing their timeline as it relates to new final investment decisions, we still see a pipeline of prospects including a significant number of what we think of as mid-sized reimbursable Energy & Chemicals projects.

Last time we spoke, I talked about our full roster of infrastructure projects. This remains true as we are bidding on only a few infrastructure projects right now. However, we're keeping a close eye on state DOT prospects and will be ready to take advantage of the right opportunities. We're currently tracking a handful of projects for the Texas Department of Transportation.

In Mining, we still see a healthy pipeline and have been successful in winning early FEED work, but have seen most of EPC scope shift into 2021. Our major clients are focused on additional opportunities as it relates to copper, lithium and bauxite.

As we announced in February, we're retaining our government business and have been very encouraged by new awards in 2020. This includes a recent announcement that our joint venture’s received the notice to proceed on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract at the DOE’s Hanford site. We were also awarded a position on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V for eight years. This is an IDIQ contract that allows us to compete for specific task orders for the Air Force.

Finally, last month we announced that NuScale received NRC approval for its design. This approval establishes new scale as the preeminent leader in the small modular reactor technology market and allows Fluor to respond to customers looking for a unique, flexible, safe and carbon free energy solution. We're engaging with potential customers, capital investors, manufacturers and supply chain partners to move forward in our development efforts. We still see NuScale as an important part of our vision of providing a wide range of environmental solutions as the energy requirements around the world continue to shift.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Joe to provide a financial update. Joe?

Joe Brennan

Thanks, Carlos. During my nearly 30 years at Fluor, I have been into a variety of roles and have always been impressed by the talented people in this organization. Over the last couple of months, I've been particularly grateful for all the hard work that our finance team has taken on to support our review and restatement process. The depth of talent in this organization is unmatched, and I am proud to take on this new challenge as CFO and look forward to working closely with Alan and Carlos.

The main topics I'd like to discuss today are one, an overview of key financial metrics; two, an update on our liquidity and financial position; three, an update on our outstanding initiatives; and four, an outlook for the business for the remainder of this year.

Please turn to slide 10. For 2019, Fluor reported a net loss from continuing operations of $1.7 billion or a loss of $11.97 per diluted share. It's worth noting that Government was considered part of discontinued operations for 2019 and will revert to continuing operations for 2020 results. Results for 2019 include, a non-cash charge of $731 million related to establishing valuation allowances against net deferred tax assets; $293 million in non-cash impairment charges related to equity method investments, goodwill and intangible customer relationships; a non-cash expense of $138 million associated with the settlement of the United Kingdom pension plan; $240 million in restructuring activities; and $839 million in project adjustments and reforecasts.

Corporate G&A expenses for 2019 were $159 million, up from $118 million a year ago, primarily due to the effects of foreign transactional gains and losses.

Please turn to slide 11. While we are not prepared to discuss results for 2020, I do want to make some general comments. Through the end of June, new awards were $6 billion, led by projects and Mining and Government. This is up slightly compared to the first half of 2019, with a significant majority of our awards being reimbursable contracts. Preliminary revenue for the first six months was approximately $8 billion, including the Government group, which is down compared to the first half of 2019. Cash balance at the end of August was $2.1 billion and our available domestic cash balance represents 35% of total cash. As noted in our 8-K earlier this month, we decided to undertake an interim impairment test due to a steep decline in commodity prices and the impact of COVID-19 in Q1 2020. As a result of these impairment tests, we anticipate a non-cash impairment of approximately $450 million to $475 million in Q1, related to the impairment of goodwill, intangibles, equity method investments, assets held for sale, and other equipment as well as losses associated with reserves for changes in client credit risk.

While we do not anticipate additional impairments outside of these charges, we have yet to see the full impact of COVID-19 on our business, and the need for other balance sheet adjustments may arise.

Moving to capital structure and liquidity. We continue to believe that we have ample liquidity to meet the demands of current projects and future prospects. Since the last call, Fluor was downgraded to a non-investment rating by Moody's. While this was unfortunate and counter to the actions we are taking to stabilize and improve our credit rating over time, it did not have a significant impact to our operations. I also want to point out that we have amended our credit agreement to allow us to complete our filings by December 31st. In early August, we received a notice from the trustee as it relates to the timely submission of financial statements for our bonds, while the filing of our 10-K and our expectations as it relates to the timing of the subsequent 10-Q, we intend to be compliant before the end of the Cure Period.

Before I discuss our outlook, I want to provide an update on a few of the financial initiatives that were addressed on the strategic review call last year. In 2020, we have continued the process of monetizing our investment in AMECO, our equipment rental business. In the past few months, we sold our operations in Jamaica, closed operations in Mexico and sold the equipment rental business owned by Stork. As far as the remaining AMECO business, we received bids last month and expect to make an announcement on steps in the near future. We are continuing to progress on reducing overhead expenses across the organization. We have accelerated our cost reductions post COVID and expect to exceed our previously disclosed run rate of $100 million in annual savings by the fourth quarter of this year. While our initiatives around P3 monetization and real estate have proceeded slower than expected this year, they remain important contributors to enhancing our cash position.

Please turn to slide 10. Since our last caller in February, we've experienced a significant shift in our end markets. As a result, we feel it is prudent to suspend our guidance for 2020. I know the importance of guidance for investors and I look forward to providing 2021 guidance, after we file our 2020 10-K.

Here's what you can expect over the next few months. We expect to file Q1 2020 results within the next month, followed approximately four weeks later by Q2 2020 with Q3 results, approximately four weeks after that. We will host our next call with the investment community in conjunction with the release of our Q3 results. As previously mentioned, our cash balance at the end of August was $2.1 billion. I expect the cash balance to remain around that level through the end of 2020. This includes cash needed to fund problem projects. Fluor has adequate liquidity to meet all operational and project needs and has no amount drawn on the revolving loans under its credit facilities.

Before we open the call for questions, I want to remind you all that we are only able to talk about financial results from 2019. We are working to get current on our financials and look forward to discussing 2020 when we close the books for those quarters in the coming months.

With that operator, we're ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll go first to Jamie Cook with Credit Suisse.

Jamie Cook

Hi. Good morning. Good to hear from you guys, finally. I guess, a couple of questions. One, just the announcement that you will no longer be pursuing fixed price competitive Energy & Chemicals projects. I guess, just to take it sort of a step further, why even consider open book lump-sum projects, and why aren't we considering exiting fixed price work in the segment outside of Energy & Chemicals, just sort of given the problems that we've had in Infrastructure & Power, or even within Government on lump-sum projects? And then, my second question, Joe, congrats on the CFO role. Two questions to you. What are the metrics as a CFO that you are going to use to sort of evaluate Fluor's project relative to how prior CFOs looked at the business, whether it's more of a return metric or backlog or earnings, et cetera? And then, my second question is just based on the commentary with regards to what you said about cash flow through year end, and that assumes, funding problem projects et cetera. Can you just give some more parameters around what you're assuming with sort of the negatives and positives associated with cash flow, in particular funding problem projects? Thanks.

Carlos Hernandez

Jamie, good hearing your voice again, good talking to you again. With respect to fixed -- lump-sum fixed price projects, as we said, we're only going to be negotiating those in the Energy & Chemicals. We're not going to bid against anybody. And our clients are receptive to that. In Infrastructure, obviously, we can't -- not bid competitively lump-sum projects, but we're only going to do it in a very, very selective way. We're still dealing with legacy of infrastructure projects and we announced some charges on those projects. But, I can tell you that nothing has been signed up since May 1 of 2019 that does not meet our very selective criteria. And we've learned some lessons, obviously, as we're going to be -- we're not going to be bidding projects where we don't think that the client can properly manage the project.

In terms of the rest of the business, we're really not doing much of any lump-sum work anywhere else. We're not doing it in governments in any significant way. And with respect to Mining, that's primarily a reimbursable business. So, we've really narrowed the scope of lump-sum work across the business.

Alan Boeckmann

Jamie, this is Alan. Very good question. I think, you have to look at the last couple of years. And I think, as we went through this investigation, you can see the words in our 10-K. It is a very optimistic view of being able to bid and not a great follow-up on strengthening our risk assessment criteria. Fluor in the past, and in lump-sum projects where we get the opportunity to work collectively with the client, to take the risk off the table, to pursue it in a reimbursable cost fashion and then to convert as we -- just as we go into field, has always been a very successful model for us. It wasn't successful to the extent that it was practiced in the previous few years, again, because of that optimism and the lack of true risk assessment. Carlos and I are absolutely committed and I think the -- our investors can take it for granted, we are not going to let anything come into this backlog that doesn't have the proper terms and conditions, and the proper assessment and allotment of risk. So, I think we're going to be able to address our clients in that way. And I think we can be a very strong player in the Energy & Chemicals.

Now, I do think one thing will occur. You will start to see a more rational shift is percentage of backlog that goes through reimbursable costs by following this model. But -- so, I think we'll have a reliable backlog and one that we can bring to the bottom line.

Joe Brennan

Yes. Thank, Jamie. And it's good to talk to you. I'll hit the metrics, and I'm going to play off the back of what Alan just said. I think, the first key that I'm looking at and is truly kind of the benchmark is what do you put -- what’s the quality of work that we're putting into backlog, and in terms of not only mix but how we go through our bidding process. And we've narrowed the bidding process up over the last six or eight months, and even on today's call, we've narrowed it even further.

I think, that's the starting point for the quality of your earnings downstream, certainly cash flow, and terms and conditions in those contracts and how we can get out in front of the cash flow curve, and ultimately what we do with that within our cash structure. So, those are probably the two biggest points that I'll be looking at, as we start this. In terms of where we are in funding our lost projects, as we stand on an outlook basis for 2020, we will have funded nominally $400 million of the lost projects while maintaining $2.1 billion in cash, and we will have a carryover into 2021 of an additional -- 2021 and beyond of an additional $200 million that we will be funding over the course of probably two years after that.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Steven Fisher with UBS.

Steven Fisher

Thanks. Good morning. Congratulations on all of the progress that you guys made here. You mentioned that the strategic review is still ongoing. Wonder if you can give us some sense of the possible outcomes of the rest of that review? I mean, it sounds like the Board still believes that Fluor should be an EPC firm, in some way, shape or form, or is it potentially to evolve into something else, or other [four] [ph] end markets or business lines that Fluor could exit or maybe even possibly a sale of the Company. How should we think about how big the scope and dramatic the outcomes could be?

Alan Boeckmann

Steve, thank you for that question. I want to go back to my remarks that I made at the beginning of this call. I think, you have to contrast it with what we did and we came out with in September of 2019. Our outlook, then specifically, even though we looked at a pretty broad list of options, our focus at that time was really on getting control of this backlog, making sure nothing else came in that could be harmful to the Company and also strengthening our balance sheet. That was absolutely the focus. And thank goodness, we -- Carlos and his team did the things to basically get us back in equilibrium on cash flow, and we were able to pull back our decision on selling the Government business. And that was a very positive outcome for us that we had not really decision, we didn't really want to take in September, but felt we had to.

I now contrast that with where we're at today, to come out of this investigation, we have put ourselves back in balance in terms of getting a handle on our backlog and making sure that nothing else comes in. We’re now in a position to really look specifically at how this company should be structured going forward. And I won’t try to prejudge on how -- what the results of that are going to be, because we're in the middle of that right now. But, I do think it's -- even as we stay in EPC in certain areas, we're going to be much, much more focused on what I call, the value added services. And that is even within the EPC side. And I think, that's the direction we intend to go. How that unfolds in terms of the structure and the markets we address, we’ll be coming out and giving very specific information on our actions there.

Steven Fisher

Thanks, Alan, for that. Very helpful. Just also, you guys mentioned, the notification of force majeure your protections to clients. Can you just clarify what that means? Does that mean that there are unapproved cost increases that Fluor will still need relief on and have broad are those notifications? And then, I guess, can we assume that if there were any material cost overruns on any of the projects in 2020, you would have to disclose that today?

Carlos Hernandez

There are a couple of bases for us seeking relief on cost and schedule, force majeure being one of them and then change of law provisions in our contract. And in general, across our portfolio of projects, clients recognize that COVID-19 has impacted schedules and cost. And for the most part, we're in discussions with clients on how to assess the impacts. And the impacts are not quickly and easily assessed. They have knock-on effects down the line with the schedule. So, we're in discussions with clients on that.

To the extent that we get to a position where we would recognize or not recognize the cost impact of COVID-19, we will disclose this. But, at this point, we're comfortable where we are from an accounting perspective and with respect to the costs that we're incurring on projects.

Steven Fisher

Okay, terrific. And welcome, Joe. Thank you.

Joe Brennan

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Andy Kaplowitz with Citigroup.

Andy Kaplowitz

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Carlos Hernandez

Good morning.

Alan Boeckmann

Good morning. Andy, good talking to you.

Andy Kaplowitz

Good talking to you. Carlos or Alan, you've been asked specifically about LNG Canada in one sense and you mentioned the workforce reductions there. Is the project behind the original timeline now because of the pandemic?

Carlos Hernandez

Yes. Andy, thanks for that question. LNG Canada is -- it is behind because of the pandemic. And both, the client and us -- and we acknowledge that and we are engaged in discussions with the client about this. In fact, we had a conversation yesterday. Alan and I met with their -- some of their leadership yesterday.

So having said that, the project has been progressing very well. I know that people are concerned about this project. But, on an overall basis, if you take a composite of the engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, et cetera, this project is about 27.5% complete. Now, obviously, that's not construction, construction is less than that. But, we're comfortable with the progress that has been made to date. We mentioned in our prepared remarks that the timing has gone very well. We've had concerns about the timing, not -- we haven't, but others have expressed concern about the timing not going well, but it's actually gone very well, will be done this year. So, we're very comfortable with where we are. Obviously, COVID has impacted everyone. And the client and I have had those discussions for some time now. So, at this point, things are as well as they could be under the circumstances.

Andy Kaplowitz

That's helpful, Carlos. And then, consolidated backlog, $32 billion at the end of 2019, obviously you mentioned the pandemic disruption is cause. So, just given your customer conversations, do you have a view when you think backlog could turn? Do you see bigger awards could develop in the first half of '21, do we still wait till the end of '21 or even 22? And then, separately, could you tell us how much of your E&C backlog is competitive EPC lump-sum big contracts and other stuff that you want to get out of at this point?

Carlos Hernandez

Well, let me start with that last question first. Obviously, LNGC is a big part of that backlog and I see it as a lump-sum. But it is a lump-sum that we're not nervous about because it was negotiated -- was essentially a negotiated lump-sum with a client, there was another competitor, but they really wanted serious competitor. I don't know the exact percentage. Maybe Joe has that.

But, if you look across our business, we have a government business that's not been impacted by the pandemic at all. It's actually been doing very well. We do have -- we do expect to be leaving Afghanistan next year. So, that's going to cause a little bit of an impact. We've got a life sciences business that we have a lot of good prospects on. We have a mining business which while down now because of commodities, we see a lot of -- we're doing a lot of FEED work and expect in 2021 and 2022 projects would move forward.

In Energy & Chemicals, our conversations with our clients are such -- and obviously this is not a surprise, oil prices being where they are and what's happened to that industry, they're being very, very selective and things that pushed for sure. But the people that we speak to are still telling us that they have significant capital projects planned and will be pursuing those in 2021 and 2022.

So, overall, I think our prospects are very reasonable given where we are with the market that we're serving. And we're optimistic that in some of these we're going to be doing -- we're going to have some growth opportunities with Government, Life Sciences, and Mining.

Alan Boeckmann

One point to your question, with respect to the projects that are still in our backlog with competitive lump-sum, really with the exception of LNGC, all of them ones that have developed projects were competitively bid. And that will be -- as I said, that’s a practice we will no longer be entering into.

Andy Kaplowitz

And Joe, could I just ask you one follow-up on the disclosure that you had for the first half of the year. Can you tell us how much lower Q2 was than Q1, given we know there are project stoppages in the Q2. So, it would be helpful to understand the run rate going into the pandemic, if you may?

Joe Brennan

Andy, I missed -- we missed the first part of your question.

Andy Kaplowitz

Yes. You disclosed the [Technical Difficulty] curious as to Q2 versus Q1, if you could disclose that, because obviously, project stoppages must have impacted Q2 significantly more than Q1?

Joe Brennan

Yes. Andy, I think we're going to -- when we get to the Q3 filing and we're able to have a little bit more open dialogue around that, I think we'll be able to go through those metrics. But, I think at this time, we're confining our comments mostly to 2019.

Operator

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Michael Dudas with Vertical Research.

Michael Dudas

Maybe Alan and then maybe Carlos, just looking to the 10-K and reading some of the language, it’s pretty shocking and disappointing, obviously, events that occurred before you guys took over and such. I was just wondering, what you guys learned from the deep dive from this whole process about the positioning of the Company and the culture and like -- and where your employees are set going forward, especially in the light of -- certainly assumes like there is going to be a reduction in size of the opportunities or impediments of the business to change Fluor from maybe where it was several years ago under prior administrations to what you guys are looking today?

Carlos Hernandez

Mike, we had a little difficulty hearing you. But, I think you were asking about some of the things that we learned in our investigation. And what was clear -- what's clear is that during the last five or six years, we -- as well as others in the industry -- the industry have been pursuing a growth strategy and in an increasingly risky environment, and we were unrealistically optimistic in our pursuit and the way we chase projects to win. That clearly has changed. We're going to be very objective and realistic with our criteria. So, I don't see us having that same kind of risk profile. We won't have the same kind of risk profile going forward. I mean, I've answered all of your question, but if you want to repeat it or…

Alan Boeckmann

It was hard, you were breaking up a little bit there, Mike. But, I think to the extent that the decision we're talking about, let’s say, Energy & Chemicals, if there is -- it will reduce our addressable market somewhat, but that's actually -- I see that as a very good thing. In this investigation, one of the things that we saw was a growth strategy that was flying right in the face of the -- at a time where our clients were turning very transactional and having a procurement led bids and contracting. And so, I think, that's drives us to the decision we just made in Energy & Chemicals. So, to the extent the market and the part of the market wants to be transactional, continues in that mode, we're not going to play in it. So,, anything we address, I still think we have a great opportunity working with clients to have a significant backlog, but it'll be done on a basis that we can perform against and we can be successful, not just at Fluor, but for our clients as well.

And Carlos mentioned the discussions we've had over this last week, very encouraging discussions. I think, our clients have seen what's happened in the industry, they've seen a number of our competitors exit the industry. And we're still there. We're not leaving this industry, but we're going to play in it, in a very, very different set of rules.

Carlos Hernandez

Clients have indicated to us directly or indirectly that they want to stay in the market, in the oil and gas market. But, they understand that there's no way that we're going to be pursuing projects and taking competitively bid projects as we have in the past, and very, very understanding of that position.

Michael Dudas

I appreciate that. Just to qualify what you indicated before. The strategic review that's ongoing, you believe that you’ll have the final results of that review by the time you release the third quarter results, and you come back to the investor community, or just there is going to be an update towards that to a target of sometime in the first part of 2021?

Alan Boeckmann

Mike, right now, our target is to do this towards the -- I would say the latter part of Q4. And so, I suspect we probably will have put out our Q3 results by the time we have this discussion. But when we do this, we’ll do it in a way that really does give us a broad audience within our investor community and probably have a pretty significant investor call to announce the results of this.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Andrew Wittmann with Baird.

Andrew Wittmann

It's remarkable, the level of detail that your investigation went through, every job over $50 million, et cetera, et cetera, and yet, only $3.8 million as pre-tax adjustments only and timing, not on magnitude. So, obviously, that's undoubtedly a pretty good outcome. Are there implications from that, in particular considering that so much of this seemed like it revolved around awarded contract, you have implications on the DOJ inquiry, either positively or negatively, but it seems like it might have a positive implication there. But, are these related? Am I extrapolating too much? And what can you say about what the accounting investigation means for the DOJ inquiry?

Alan Boeckmann

Well, we are continuing to cooperate with the SEC and DOJ, and in fact are sharing the results of our investigation with them. Their process will continue on and we'll continue to work with them. So, I wouldn't hazard a guess as to what that will mean. It's hard to call the fact that we had an investigation at all in a positive sense. But, I do think we learned a lot coming out of it. I think, in addition to the restatements, the material weaknesses we did, we have learned some things that may strengthen our controls and make them even stronger. And we're going to, as I said, we're going to implement those changes and lessons learned throughout and have already started that as a matter of fact.

Carlos Hernandez

Yes. Further to that, we've been -- as you might expect, we've been totally transparent with the agencies. And I think you're right, we found some things that we can improve upon. But overall, restatement on a quantitative basis did not have a significant impact other than the Radford project. So, we don't know how long -- we can't talk about or speculate as to how long this will take or what course it might take. But, we're fully collaborating.

Andy Wittmann

Okay. That's fair. I also wanted to ask, I guess, a question for Joe on the balance sheet here. In the comments that you don't expect the cash position to change much between now and year-end, is that inclusive of the assets that you have for sale, or would any of the assets, AMECO portions that you still have or the PPPs or the real estate that you're looking at potentially exiting here, would that be a positive cash impact between now and year-end, or how to think about that? And if you could, is there something, at least on the balance sheet, that you could point to for the value of the PPPs or the potential capital that you could raise from all of these sales just so that we can get a new perspective? Previously, obviously, the Company talked about over $1 billion, and it was Government and AMECO. And now Governments, I think you've updated that. So, if there is any way you could give context for what the proceeds from any asset sales could or should be, I think that would be helpful for all of us.

Joe Brennan

Yes. Andrew, it would be accretive to our current projected ending cash balances for 2020. And if I were looking at a range, somewhere in the $200 million to $300 million range would be something you would -- you could probably consider.

Andy Wittmann

That's super helpful. I wanted to ask one last question here, just regarding the fact that you guys have been adjusting your cost structure in line with the new business opportunities and understanding that there are some -- some of these loss-making contracts that are flowing through at zero margins today. But, as those run off over the course of the next couple of years, do you feel like, Carlos, that the cost structure at Fluor is in a position to deliver margins back when Fluor was executing more efficiently and in line with the Company's goals and I guess EBITDA margins were more in the 4% to 6% range? I mean, is the new revenue base and the new cost structure going to be aligned to deliver at that level of performance, or how should we think about that?

Carlos Hernandez

Yes. Well, the answer to that is yes, but let me elaborate a little bit more. I mentioned earlier that we still have a number of what I call legacy infrastructure projects that as we have progressed into the field, we have maybe in a position to better assess where we are on those projects. And you saw or you will see that we took some charges on those projects. However, those -- and those projects, I can't guarantee that there won't be taking additional charges. But, I can tell you that right now we feel, given our -- where we have assessed these projects that we're absolutely booking the charges appropriately. We have a very, very operational focused management team in that business group. So, we're feeling pretty good about those. Obviously, we still have to run those out.

In terms of the cost structure, we started last year with a reduction in the run rate of $100 million per year. We achieved that run rate last year. This year, we're going to exceed $100 million in cost reductions. That excludes restructuring and some of the cost of the investigation. But, these are, for the most part I think cost reductions that will not be -- will stick. And as part of our strategic plan review, we will also be looking at a bottoms-up cost structure, consistent with the way we come out of this review. So, I'm very positive about the cost reductions. And that's translated into -- among other things, to a very healthy cash balance that we've been able to maintain this year as we have funded some of the lost projects.

Operator

We'll go next to Sean Eastman with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Sean Eastman

I just wanted to start on the sort of problem project portfolio. The disclosure in the 10-K indicated about $1.7 billion of backlog for projects and loss position. Just wanted to get a roundup of or update on how many projects represent that number. How much of that burns in 2020 and how much burns in 2021 and beyond?

Carlos Hernandez

Let me just tell you one thing. I'll let ask Joe to answer the rest of it. That $1.7 billion will be reduced by between $500 million and $550 million because we will be taking the Purple Line out of that number as we transition out of that project. So, that really takes us down to below $1.2 billion. Joe, you want to add further?

Joe Brennan

Yes. Sean, we're looking at approximately 16 projects that make up that total, excluding Purple Line now when we take it out in Q3 from backlog. At the end of the day -- and as I mentioned in the opening question in response to Jamie, we’re -- we'll probably burn through approximately $400 million of those loss provisions in 2020. We've had some additional losses for Q4, which then puts us in a position where for '21 and beyond we'll be passing another nominally $200 million through our cash flow models for loss provisions as well.

Sean Eastman

Okay, got it. That's helpful. But, how many of the projects -- how many of these 16 projects will actually be finished in 2020, and how many will complete in 2021 and beyond?

Carlos Hernandez

That's a good question. I don't know the exact number. But, many of the projects -- many of the 16, number of the 16 have already been completed. Obviously, Purple Line is not one of the 16, but that's going to be up. I think, we've got the offshore project that's still being completed. We've got the two Government projects that are going to be completed, one is late this year and the other one is 2022. And the Infrastructure projects that were part of that, they're well along. They're not -- some of them will be completed this year. I can't -- we'll have to get back to you on what -- which ones are going to be completed this year or next year.

Joe Brennan

And maybe -- I've got a little bit of data in front -- yes, a little bit of data in front. We're looking at about 5 or 6 of the infra projects that still have a tail and the offshore project, but the other projects relative to Power and Radford will essentially be closed out this year. And then we'll have some follow-on work for the Warren project moving into '21.

Sean Eastman

Okay, got it. And maybe from a higher level, just thinking about this further tightened bid parameter for the E&C segment, I'm just curious, as we stand today, what the bid pipeline looks like within that new philosophy for bidding. I mean, is there a significant amount of work out there that you can realistically win under these new parameters? Is there a particular subsector within E&C that we should be lasered-in on where you see that type of balanced risk profile? And maybe what does this new bid parameter mean for sort of the go forward normalized E&C segment margin run rate?

Carlos Hernandez

First of all, on whether we can win work under this new profile? Absolutely. In fact, there are a couple of projects that we've converted from the clients that have reached -- convert from lump-sum to reimbursable format. So, that's not a concern of ours at this point. In terms of the prospects, yes, prospects in oil and gas are down right now because -- that's not surprising. So, I'm not concerned about our ability to compete in that market.

Operator

We have time for one final question. We'll go to Michael Feniger with Bank of America.

Michael Feniger

Hey, guys. Yes. Thanks for just squeezing me in. I know this was asked, but can you just help through some buckets of -- your cash balance at one point this year was in the $1.7 billion to $2 billion range, and now it's at $2.1 billion. Can you just give us some buckets of how your cash balance is actually slightly -- slightly up? I know you're going to try to finish with this range by the end of the year. Just walk us through -- you mentioned $400 million of broken projects that's getting done this year. I think you said something about asset sales. Are there project closeouts? Is there anything else we should kind of keep in mind when we're thinking about that cash balance? And the second question on that is, I think, before 2020, we thought $500 million of cash used for these broken projects. Is that $500 million now is $600 million, because it's $400 million this year and $200 million 2021? And just to be clear, with all the disclosure and commentary you've given us on 2020, does that mean we won't see that number expand? Will other projects be added to that? I know there was the impairment charge that you guys have already conducted. But does that mean we're in the clear when it comes to project charges and write-downs when we get the 10-K -- when we get the 10-Qs in Q1 and Q2, based on the commentary?

Joe Brennan

Yes. Thanks, Michael, for the question. Let me start with the cash balances. What we've seen, as part of ongoing operations and project closeouts, that represents a fairly significant portion of that cash growth. I think, the other element of that is the restructuring plan that was initiated towards the beginning of 2019, closure of offices, reduction of footprint, and subleasing has generated significant amount of cash. I think, Carlos alluded to the $100 million and in my comments as well. That seems to be sticking at the end of the day.

And then, the sales of certain discrete assets have all contributed to those cash balances, but I think the lion's share of that is just kind of the ongoing operations as we see them today and the positive cash flow that we're getting out of our non-problem projects. I think, one of the things that's important to note is, if we looked at our backlog relative to those problem projects, it only represents 10% of our backlog. Right? So, we have another 90% of our backlog that is healthy and is generating operating cash flow.

In terms of the $500 million is what we had mentioned in February, you're correct, and in Q4, we had some additional challenges on the infra projects that have -- and our offshore project that have created some additional cash flow requirements into 2021 and beyond. So, that number is at $600 million today.

Michael Feniger

Okay. That's helpful. And then, I'm just wondering, Joe, I mean, Mike Steuert mentioned before 2020, he wanted to really double the cash on hand. Do you want to pay down some -- raise $1 billion to pay down some debt and double the cash on hand? Now, we've had this massive pandemic and commodity downturn, is there any kind of change in your guys’ view of that, how much cash you guys need on hand? I mean, we just mentioned this $500 million number, the fund target just kind of creeped up to $600 million. And do you need to post additional cash collateral or project guarantees or letters of credit? Anything you can kind of shed light on that and how you're viewing that as you go into 2021?

Joe Brennan

Well, no -- and it's hard to determine where the pandemic is going to take us at the end of the day. But, I think what we had mentioned in one of the previous questions that we received is we still have other assets that are for sale that are accretive to that current cash balance, which will help balance out cash requirements moving forward and what we do in terms of balancing our capital structure, and if that's paying down some of the debt, we'll take a look at that. But there still are some moving pieces out there that have not been part of our war chest relative to our cash balances.

Alan Boeckmann

Mike, this is Alan. One of the things I think maybe we could leave this conference call with is we are moving out of this troubled backlog. We're processing through these projects, we're completing them, and we're making sure that nothing comes into the backlog that causes us this kind of harm again. So, as we go forward, we're going to continue to see, I think, a strengthening cash flow and an overall more positive position for Fluor. That's our goal. And I think, you can follow -- when we come up with Q3, you can adjudge and see how we've done against that.

Michael Feniger

Okay. That's helpful. But just -- we talk a lot about -- you disclosed a lot today on 2020, which is really helpful. And you guys have already kind of shed light on the impairment test. Does that give us actual indication on -- in Q2 in the second quarter, could we -- is there still possibly to see project charges and write-downs when we see the Q1 and Q2 results, or is that kind of already been disclosed as you guys talked about being on target, on schedule so far progressing LNG Canada and these projects?

Carlos Hernandez

Thanks for that question. I can't tell you that there won't be, but I can tell you that we're very comfortable with where we ended up in 2019 in terms of project charges.

Operator

That does conclude today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Hernandez for any additional or closing remarks.

Carlos Hernandez

Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for participating on our call today. 2020 has truly marked an unprecedented chapter for Fluor as COVID-19 has changed the world we all live and work in. Here at Fluor, we also have had to navigate through our internal project reviews, management changes while managing uncertainty and commodity prices. We remain convinced that we are on the right path forward. And once again, we want to thank you, our stakeholders and shareholders for patiently navigating through these uncertain times with us. We look forward to updating you all again soon with 2020 financials. Greatly appreciate your support of Fluor and thank you.

