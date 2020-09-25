ASO has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic well and is generating profits and free cash flow, so is worth a close look.

The company operates a network of sporting goods and outdoor products retail stores in the southern region of the U.S.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has filed to raise $250 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) has filed to raise $250 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells sporting goods and outdoor recreation products primarily in the southern United States.

ASO’s IPO valuation appears reasonable, the firm is weathering the Covid-19 pandemic quite well, is a dominant retailer in the Southern U.S. and is producing enviable profits and cash flow, so is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Katy, Texas-based Academy was founded in 1938 as a family business to sell outdoors goods and sporting products to consumers in the U.S.

Management is headed by president, CEO and Chairman Ken Hicks, who has been with the firm since May 2017 and was previously president and CEO of Foot Locker and has held senior roles in several consumer goods retailers.

Below is a brief overview video of about canoeing and hiking in N. Carolina:

Source: Academy Sports and Outdoors

ASO currently has 259 stores in 16 contiguous states in the Southern region of the U.S.Its retail locations range from 40,000 to 130,000 square feet in size, with an average size of 70,000 square feet. Stores are not located in malls.

Notably, the firm's stores have remained open during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Academy also operates three distribution centers and also sells online via its e-commerce platform, which contributed 11% of the company's sales in the first half of 2020.

Academy has received at least $1.1 billion from investors including private equity firm KKR

Customer Acquisition

The company markets its stores via offline and online media as well as local events specific to each area, including supporting local sports teams, programs and civic organizations.

The firm also has invested in its e-commerce capabilities as part of an omnichannel approach.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 26 Weeks Ended Aug. 1, 2020 21.8% FYE February 1, 2020 25.9% FYE February 2, 2019 25.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 26 Weeks Ended Aug. 1, 2020 0.7 FYE February 1, 2020 0.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global sports equipment marked was an estimated $66 billion in 2016.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rising awareness of the health benefits from consistent physical activity and improvements in sports equipment materials and technologies.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and future forecast growth trajectories of various subcategories in the North American sports equipment market:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Walmart (WMT)

Target (TGT)

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

Camping World (CWH)

Bass Pro Shops

Big 5 Sporting Goods (Slight geo overlap)

Numerous smaller retailers

Online retailers

Manufacturer direct sellers

Financial Performance

Academy’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit, but uneven gross margin

Growing operating profit, operating margin and net income

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended Aug. 1, 2020 $ 2,742,721,000 18.5% FYE February 1, 2020 $ 4,829,897,000 1.0% FYE February 2, 2019 $ 4,783,893,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended Aug. 1, 2020 $ 794,446,000 13.8% FYE February 1, 2020 $ 1,431,154,000 4.6% FYE February 2, 2019 $ 1,367,952,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 26 Weeks Ended Aug. 1, 2020 28.97% FYE February 1, 2020 29.63% FYE February 2, 2019 28.59% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 26 Weeks Ended Aug. 1, 2020 $ 197,810,000 7.2% FYE February 1, 2020 $ 179,421,000 3.7% FYE February 2, 2019 $ 128,950,000 2.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 26 Weeks Ended Aug. 1, 2020 $ 157,656,000 FYE February 1, 2020 $ 120,043,000 FYE February 2, 2019 $ 21,442,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 26 Weeks Ended Aug. 1, 2020 $ 773,621,000 FYE February 1, 2020 $ 263,669,000 FYE February 2, 2019 $ 198,481,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of August 1, 2020, Academy had $884 million in cash and $3.7 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended August 1, 2020, was $884.5 million.

IPO Details

Academy intends to raise $250 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 15.625 million shares of its common stock, offered at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.0 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.73%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use these proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of certain indebtedness.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, KKR, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Stephens, Capital One Securities, Loop Capital Markets, CastleOak Securities, Blaylock Van, Cabrera Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co. and R. Seelaus & Co.

Commentary

Academy is seeking public capital market funding most likely to pay down debt.

The company is private equity firm-owned, so KKR probably received large ‘dividends’ and the company loaded up on debt ($1.4 billion) in the process.

Otherwise, the firm’s operating financials have been impressive in the most recent six-month period, especially since it has been open for business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, prior to that, revenue growth was an unimpressive 1.0%, although the company sharply grew its net profits and operating cash flow.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate has risen sharply. Again, both of these figures are for the most recent six-month period, which may be an anomaly.

The market opportunity for selling sporting and outdoors goods is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth, but there are plenty of well capitalized competitors in the space.

As to valuation, compared to Dick’s Sporting Goods, the IPO is priced well below DKS’ figures for major metrics, with only slightly less revenue growth and somewhat lower earnings per share.

The IPO valuation appears reasonable, ASO is weathering the Covid-19 pandemic quite well, is a dominant retailer in the Southern U.S. and is producing enviable profits and cash flow, so is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 1, 2020

