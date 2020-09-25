Equities markets usually fail with enhanced uncertainty but instruments like GLD have the potential to gain based on the clear history of favorability as a market safe haven.

However, analyst commentaries have suggested that gold prices might rise to a new record as we draw closer to the U.S. Presidential elections.

Precious metals markets have come under fire over the last two weeks and the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) has lost nearly 10% of its value since the beginning of August 2020. When we last discussed the potential for a downside correction in this instrument, we outlined the 165 handle as a potential rebound zone that might be able to contain prices in the event of a collapse. Now that our prior forecasts calling for a downside correction have been confirmed, precious metals investors should be looking for ways to re-enter the long-term bullish uptrend and capitalize on the potential for safe haven gains that appear likely to unfold before the end of 2020.

In part, these declines have been fueled by rallies in the U.S. Dollar Index (which has gained by 2.8% since the beginning of September). Perhaps the market is viewing the greenback as a safe haven alternative while stock valuations continue trading near record highs, global growth numbers indicate recessionary potential in many major economies, and the upcoming U.S. elections create an element of uncertainty that will not be resolved until November (at the very least). Of course, these types of uncertainties could continue if we see contested election results but we are still somewhat early in this process and so it is still too early to tell.

Market valuations in the U.S. Dollar Index often exhibit strong negative correlations with popular precious metals ETFs, and this helps to explain why gains in the U.S. currency might produce a dragging effect on the SPDR Gold Trust. On the monthly price charts, GLD is now showing an Evening Star reversal pattern, which forms after the market encounters a strongly bullish period that is followed by a period of indecision (creating the pattern itself) and finally a drop to lower valuations.

As a result, this is a bearish trading signal that should be viewed as oppositional when compared to the well known Morning Star pattern. However, what is most concerning about this specific Evening Star pattern is the fact that it is starting to develop at the same time we are seeing overbought indicator readings on the monthly price charts.

Fortunately, we can find still reasons for hope after these outsized declines in the SPDR Gold Trust because long-term trends in global debt levels continue to build and recent commentaries from Citigroup (NYSE:C) suggest that gold prices might rise to a new record as we draw closer to the U.S. Presidential elections. Ultimately, the differences between the candidates of the Republican and Democratic parties have grown so large that markets might encounter enhanced levels of uncertainty that go far beyond what has been experienced during previous election cycles.

Of course, equities markets usually fail in the face of enhanced geopolitical uncertainties but instruments like the SPDR Gold Trust have the potential to gain in these types of environments based on their history of favorability as a market safe haven. In other words, if these events lead to a surge in gold prices on the back of safe haven buying activities, precious metals investors can also expect to see higher valuations in the SPDR Gold Trust.

Another cause for potential optimism might be seen in the fact that the SPDR Gold Trust has encountered a surge in net flows during the last few weeks. Surprisingly, this marks a strong reversal relative to the trends that had been in place previously in the market, as traders began to take profits and exit positions established after the initial surge in global coronavirus cases.

Over the last three-month period, the SPDR Gold Trust has benefited from massive inflows of 7.12 billion, and this suggests that sentiment levels might begin to improve once this current correction is given time to unfold.

For these reasons, precious metals investors should be looking for new price levels in order to position from the long side in the SPDR Gold Trust. In our article published on August 20th, we explained:

Monthly readings in the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have started to roll over from overbought territory and this should send warning signals to anyone with a long position in the ETF. Clear divergences are now present when we are viewing objective indicator readings and GLD price action, so the balance of the evidence is currently favoring a correction from recent highs.

Since these events have already started to play out, we must also identify price zones that can be used for positioning GLD stances going forward. In the same article, we offered specifics with regard to this strategy:

Given the clear strength that is present in the market's underlying uptrend, investors should be looking for price zones that can be used to build new long positions in the weeks and months ahead. Our price analysis models have highlighted the 165.20 region as a potential support zone that has the potential to work as a base and support prices if investors begin selling the fund in an effort to capture established profits… At this stage, we can see that this appears to be the case for GLD and this could help the precious metal ETF find support near the 165 handle before rebounding higher.

Based on the most recent trading activity that we have seen in the SPDR Gold Trust, we will maintain this outlook and suggest that precious metals investors look to the 165 region as an area capable of generating new buying activity in the ETF. So, while precious metals markets come under fire, we can still find reasons for hope even with these outsized losses that have been experienced by those holding long positions in the SPDR Gold Trust.

Analyst commentaries from Wall Street have already suggested that gold prices might rise to a new record as we draw closer to the U.S. Presidential elections and this could provide another upside catalyst for GLD. Of course, equities markets usually fail in the face of enhanced macroeconomic uncertainty, however, instruments like SPDR Gold Trust often have the potential to gain in these environments (based on the clear history of favorability as a market safe haven).

For all of these reasons, precious metals investors should be looking for new bullish entry points in order to capitalize on recent declines and position from the long side in the SPDR Gold Trust.

