Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) is a healthcare services company that owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and senior homes. It also has a segment focusing on rehabilitation therapy. In its latest report, GEN updated investors with the issues it was facing. We go over the problems that it discusses and give a timeline for this storybook progressing to a Chapter 11. We also detail out which other investments will feel this impact.

It Is Not Just The Low Stock Price

GEN's position is not enviable. Ignoring the giant lease numbers, which show up on both sides of the balance sheet, it also has a large amount of debt.

GEN carries a long term debt of $1.36 billion. Current liabilities exceed current assets by about $100 million so we can roughly calculate GEN's debt as $1.45 billion. This ignores the large amounts of other liabilities which total more than $0.5 billion.

On the flip side, its long-term assets are predominantly "the right to use" assets. It does have some real estate which it owns outright, but the vast majority of its property and equipment is "equipment" that it uses inside facilities. We would assume that has a minimal secondary market value. At best we would consider the long-term assets as an offset against some of the company's other liabilities. But the net debt of $1.45 billion is problematic, particularly in light of GEN's current earnings run rates.

Losses

In Q2-2020, GEN reported an almost $30 million pre-tax loss. What was notable is that this loss was after $185.5 million of federal aid.

If we exclude the depreciation, impairments and federal stimulus, we would have a net loss of $105 million, just in this quarter. Examine that in light of GEN's market capitalization.

While we have removed depreciation expense in reaching the loss number, do note that this is a very real cost for this company. The company routinely has capital expenditures that match its depreciation expense numbers. Last quarter they spent $32 million on capex.

GEN's Occupancies Have Declined Precipitously

Early information on occupancies in skilled nursing and senior homes for Q3-2020 from other players is not encouraging at all. We expect losses to remain extremely elevated for the next two to four quarters at a minimum. Even prior to these future losses, GEN was in trouble. The company is likely to breach its covenants soon and has a going concern notice in place.

Although we are in compliance with the covenants required by our material debt and lease agreements at June 30, 2020, the ongoing uncertainty related to the impact of healthcare reform initiatives and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic may have an adverse impact on our ability to remain in compliance with our financial covenants through Aug. 10, 2021. Without giving effect to the prospect of timely and adequate future governmental funding support and other mitigating plans, many of which are beyond our control, it's unlikely that we will be able to generate sufficient cash flows to meet our required financial obligations, including our rent obligations, our debt service obligations and other obligations due to third parties. The existence of these conditions raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern for the twelve-month period following the date the financial statements are issued.

Who Gets Impacted

We are focusing on this company as its demise will impact some bigger players. First on this list is Omega Healthcare Inc. (OHI).

Omega has 6.6% of its revenues coming from GEN and it has had some very interesting transactions with GEN over the years. Most recently on June 1, 2020, GEN divested the operations of four leased skilled nursing facilities in Idaho that were subject to a master lease with Omega. The four facilities generated annual revenues of $19.5 million and pre-tax income of $0.1 million. Omega has provided loans to GEN as well.

The Company and certain of its affiliates, including FC-GEN (the Borrower) are party to a term loan agreement, as amended, (the Term Loan Agreement) with an affiliate of Welltower and an affiliate of Omega. The Term Loan Agreement originally provided for term loans (the Term Loans) in the aggregate principal amount of $120.0 million and later expanded to $160.0 million. The Term Loan Agreement matures on November 30, 2021. The original Term Loan for $120.0 million bears interest at a rate equal to 14.0% per annum, with up to 9.0% per annum to be paid in kind. The additional Term Loan for $40.0 million bears interest at a rate equal to 10.0% per annum, with up to 5.0% per annum to be paid in kind. The Term Loans had an outstanding accreted principal balance of $200.9 million and $193.0 million at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The Term Loan Agreement is secured by a first priority lien on the equity interests of the subsidiaries of the Company and the Borrower as well as certain other assets of the Company, the Borrower and their subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions. The Term Loan Agreement is also secured by a junior lien on the assets that secure the ABL Credit Facilities on a first priority basis.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) is next in line to be impacted by GEN's problems. GEN is the No. 3 tenant for Welltower in terms of net operating income (NOI).

Welltower gets about 5% of its NOI from Genesis and alongside the loan mentioned above (Welltower is part of that ABL facility with Omega), GEN owes Welltower significant other amounts as well.

The Welltower Real Estate Loans are subject to payments of interest only during the term with a balloon payment due at maturity, provided, that to the extent the subsidiaries receive any net proceeds from the sale and/or refinance of the underlying facilities such net proceeds are required to be used to repay the outstanding principal balance of the Welltower Real Estate Loans. The Welltower Real Estate Loans have a maturity date of January 1, 2022 and an annual interest rate of 12.0%, of which 7.0% will be paid in cash and 5.0% will be paid in kind. The Company agreed to make commercially reasonable efforts to secure commitments to repay no less than $105.0 million of the Welltower Real Estate Loan obligations. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has not yet secured the total required repayments or commitments. As a result, the annual cash component of the interest payments was increased by approximately $2.0 million with a corresponding decrease in the paid in kind component of interest. At June 30, 2020, the Welltower Real Estate Loans are unsecured. The Welltower Real Estate Loans contain a conversion option, whereby up to $50.0 million of the balance can be converted into Class A common stock of the Company or a 10-year note bearing 2% paid in kind interest. The conversion option is available to the Company upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, the most significant include: The raise of new capital and application thereof to existing Welltower debt instruments, the repayment of $105.0 million to Welltower, as described above, the partial repayment of the Term Loans, and the partial repayment of the Welltower Real Estate Loans, such that the remaining outstanding principal balance does not exceed $50.0 million. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company divested the real property and operations of the remaining facility that was subject to the Welltower Real Estate Loans, using the sale proceeds to repay $9.0 million on the loans. The Welltower Real Estate Loans had an outstanding accreted principal balance of $203.0 million and $208.0 million at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The third one we would like to highlight is LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC). Unlike the first two REITs we looked at, LTC has kept its relationship with GEN restricted to only a tenant and has not engaged in any loans. It still derives 5.1% of its rent from the beleaguered company.

Overall Impact

All three REITs will be substantially impacted as GEN goes into default. We expect a minimum of 30%-40% rent cuts on these properties. Alternatively, these may be sold at high double-digit cap rates which creates the same effective loss, but it's better disguised. We saw that last year when Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) sold properties for one of its distressed tenants at over 15% cap rates, all while it was investing in new properties at sub 8% cap rates.

The secondary impact will be on these loans and the associated write downs. GEN's structure is incredibly complex and we think this could drag on for quite some time as different aggrieved parties try and claim what's owed to them. We also expect the skilled nursing sector to get into further turmoil as GEN's assets are marketed in a distressed environment. Omega and Welltower are likely to feel that alongside everything else. Omega has 82% in the skilled segment and this will be a story for 2021.

LTC also will be impacted as it has a lot of exposure to the skilled nursing segment.

As we had previously shown for LTC, many of its tenants are distressed and COVID-19 has made things worse.

Welltower may be best positioned out of three to weather the Skilled Nursing Property impact as only 10% of its NOI is derived from that segment. Note that Welltower calls this segment "Long Term/Post-Acute Care."

But Welltower might have to write down some loans extended to GEN and that will negatively impact its credit and earnings power.

Ratings And Potential Trades

Omega: SELL

We have a Sell Rating on Omega thanks to the highest exposure to the skilled nursing segment. It also has a debt to EBITDA ratio that has been consistently rising and this is before any of the current problems have created a requirement for rent cuts.

While 5.2X may seem low for a REIT, it's not for one focusing on skilled nursing. Moody's is likely to downgrade the debt soon if this pace continues.

LTC: Hold/Neutral

For LTC, we are neutral at the current price but we have a bias to the downside at these levels. We are still awaiting more clarity on how its distressed tenants deal with the current situation and we might take a more aggressive stance after that clarity emerges.

WELL: Hold/Neutral

Welltower also gets a neutral rating from us today but this is one where we think the cash secured puts might offer enough value. To get the most effective option we look for one where we get a good margin of safety from the issues that we see coming to the forefront and we get a decent yield as well. The option we liked in this case was the $40 strikes for March 2021. Currently, analysts estimate Welltower's NAV to be approximate $46.75. With more impairments and rent cuts, we see this trending toward $40. At that price, it would also trade at about 12X funds from operations, making it a modest bargain. Hence, that is the strike we are targeting.

We grade the riskiness of a Cash Secured Put with a composite score from four different criteria and this one gets a 6 in riskiness on a scale of 1-10.

Conclusion

GEN is the largest skilled nursing player and it will likely declare bankruptcy soon. While the REITs like Omega have collected a bulk of rents in Q2-2020, that was largely owing to the federal relief plans. Omega's tenants collected $250 million in aid in just Q2-2020.

For Omega, that help included funding from the CARES Act for SNFs based on their Medicare reimbursement, with $4.9 billion allocated for SNFs with Medicare-certified beds. That was distributed to SNFs with a baseline payment of $50,000, plus $2,500 per bed. “That equated to greater than $250 million for the Omega portfolio,” senior vice president of operations Megan Krull said on the earnings call. She also noted that many state governments, including Texas, have used the 6.2% Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) increase in the CARES Act to increase rates for facilities, though many other states have not done so. In response to questions about the sufficiency of government aid, Pickett estimated that the funds would likely see the REIT through August, with “a pretty high likelihood the funding takes us towards the end of the year, and I think that’s the view of the operators.”

Source: Skilled Nursing news

It's debatable how much more aid will be required but considering that occupancies are lower today than they were in Q2-2020, we would estimate the amounts are substantial. If timely help is not provided GEN will likely go under and create a domino impact on the Skilled Nursing Segment. Omega looks most vulnerable from the fallout but Welltower should be able to withstand the impact. We would be more optimistic on Welltower, had the impact only come from skilled nursing. But senior housing is struggling and for that reason we believe Cash Secured Puts remain the best option to play WELL.

