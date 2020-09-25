China's dominance of the rare earth industry is especially concerning considering the recent increase in US-China tensions.

Rare earth elements are essential for basically all high tech products, such as consumer electronics, computers, automobiles, and wind turbines. Perhaps more importantly, rare earth elements are essential for many military uses such as satellites, laser guidance systems, and the navigation systems on submarines, and F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. The defense industry is only a small portion of the overall demand in the rare earth elements industry, so it is difficult for it to influence the industry during times of peace, but in the case of war, its demand would be practically inelastic.

The following chart shows the different rare earth elements in terms of their chemical composition and uses.

Source: Stratfor

Demand for rare earth elements is continuing to rise as the world becomes more technologically advanced. Unfortunately, securing supply is difficult for the western world.

China's Domination of Supply

Extracting and processing rare earth elements is a technically complex and environmentally damaging process. Outside of China, it is difficult to find engineers with the right skill set to lead projects. Molycorp, at the time, the only major US producer of rare earth elements declared bankruptcy in 2015.

China has roughly ⅓ of the world's reserves of rare earth elements, but, in recent decades, has come to practically dominate the global supply by controlling the processing steps that remove rare earths from the rocks in which they are found. For some of the most critical and expensive rare earth metals such as dysprosium and terbium, which are necessary to produce electronic vehicles, China has ~98% of the global supply, according to Stratfor.

This chart shows China's importance to the rare earth industry:

Source: Financial Times

In 2010, China abruptly and very briefly cut off supply of some rare earths to Japan, which uses them heavily in its electronics industry. The ban was short-lived, but it caused chaos in the electronics supply chain. Prices for some rare earth elements surged by 1,000 percent. Shortly after that, prices collapsed again crushing most producers outside China. This price chart shows the impact:

Source: Stratfor

China's dominance of the rare earth industry is especially concerning considering the recent increase in US-China tensions. What happened in 2010 is relatively benign compared to what would happen if China truly cut off supply.

The world has been trying to diversify away from China's rare earth monopoly, with limited success. The US, the EU, Australia, and Japan have all had major government initiatives to support production domestically or in other countries outside of China. In the US, the Pentagon has funded MP Materials, a private equity firm backing rare earth mining projects in the US and Australia (ironically, a Chinese company still owns a minority stake in MP Materials). One of its projects includes the restarting production at the Mountain Pass project previously owned by Molycorp in the US. Recycling is another option, but current capabilities do not allow for the necessary scale. MP Materials also funded an urban mining project in Texas.

REMX and its Limitations

Investing in rare earth companies could function as a call option on geopolitical turmoil. This brings me to the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX). It's currently the only ETF offering this type of exposure. Its chart reflects the battered state of the rare earths industry. Although it had a few decent months, it's still more than 85% below its all-time high of $342, which it reached in 2011.

Source: Seeking Alpha

REMX has a concentrated portfolio with only 20 holdings and 63.5% of net assets in the top 10 companies.

REMX is heavily weighted to China because there is no way to avoid it in the current global rare earths industry. In fact, six of the top ten holdings in REMX are Chinese.

Source: Fund Website

If China and the US severed diplomatic relations and engaged in a real "hot" war, it's not clear if US investors in REMX would actually benefit. In this case, the US government might force domestic investors to sell out of Chinese holdings.

However, a ratcheting up of tensions between the US and China without a severing of ties will likely lead to supply concerns and thus higher prices in the rare earth industry. For example, China has threatened to sanction US defense contractors Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), preventing Chinese companies from selling to them. If that were to occur, US defense contractors would be forced to pay much higher prices for limited supply available outside of China. The Chinese government would probably pay elevated prices in order to hoard supply. Under this new "Cold War 2.0" scenario, REMX would likely benefit. A surge in inflation and a general commodities market would be an additional tailwind boosting REMX.

Alternatives to REMX

To more thoroughly avoid direct China risk, it might make sense to buy a basket of non-Chinese listed rare earth producers. One option is Lynas Corporation (OTCPK:LYSDY), which has received funding from the Pentagon-funded MP Materials for a project in Texas. REMX holds a 5% position in LYSDY. MP Materials itself will soon go public via a merger with a SPAC, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (FVAC). However, for global rare earth element exposure, REMX will still be the easiest option for investors.

