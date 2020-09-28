PIMCO Gives Investors Another Scare

The NAVs and True Coverage Ratio ("TCR") are a better indicator of the health of these funds as they tend to dampen the volatility of their derivative book.

PIMCO muni CEFs are for the first time in a long time healthy fundamentally. Just be careful with PCQ and PML.

So far in September, the dollar is up moderately, indicating that a rebound in coverage ratios is highly probable.

It seems that again the UNII report was affected by the fall in the US dollar which further reduced coverage ratios.

PIMCO released their monthly UNII report which showed significant reductions in the coverage ratios of the more popular funds. The report came out late on Friday after the market closed. On Monday morning, the shares were down - although the market was down big as well on renewed virus fears and market overvaluation.

In this report we will touch on why this is an overreaction and why investors should ignore the "three-month noise" in favor of long-term information. While no one wants to see low coverage ratios, we need to make sure we put them in the right context. We hope to do that now.

We think PDI and RCS are compelling buys here. PDI is the more attractive and longer-term hold for buy-and-hold investors while RCS is more of a medium-term (6-18 months) trade.

Coverage Ratios Decline But What Do They Really Show?

Here are the coverage ratios updated for the last several months.

The muni CEFs are all greatly improved in "health" over the last two years and now mostly have coverage ratios greater than 100%. We will do a full muni CEF update in the next week, but for now, distributions among most of the PIMCO munis are safe. There are only two funds that have sub-100% coverage, PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) and PIMCO Muni Income II (NYSE:PML). But those funds still have large UNII levels - though they're declining.

For now, those funds are still worthy to be held, but we think PIMCO Muni Income I (PMF) and PIMCO Muni Income III (PMX) are much better places for your capital. The yields are less - you're giving up 40bps- but you remove that overhang of a cut. That cut will come but it could be months away. No one knows but those at PIMCO. Will they wait until UNII gets to zero? In that case, it could be almost another year. Or will they make a pre-emptive cut sooner?

The taxable side is a far different animal. Just a year and a half ago, it was the reverse with low coverage for PIMCO muni CEFs and high coverage for the PIMCO taxables. We've noted many times over the last few years of covering these popular funds that the three-month coverage ratios in these reports are largely meaningless. The two important indicators remain the long-term coverage ratios and the NAV performance.

Driver Of The Lower Coverage Ratios

We noted last month that the drop in coverage for PIMCO Income Opp (PKO), PIMCO Credit and Mortgage Income (PCI), and PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) was driven by the falling dollar. That's not conjecture or some sort of surmising on my part. That's what drove it - straight from the horse's mouth.

The foreign bond holdings in these funds range from 28% for PKO to 21% for PDI and 20% for PCI. Those holdings are held in local currency form - meaning in euro, pounds, real, among other foreign currencies. To avoid taking currency exposure and bets, they hedge back that currency to dollars using forward contracts. Those contracts are marked-to-market each day. As the dollar falls, the value of those contracts falls. But that should be offset at least partially by an appreciation of the underlying bond being hedged. However, those bonds can be very illiquid, meaning they don't trade for days or even weeks.

So the price of the bond may not change while the forward contract does create a mismatch. Therein lies the reason for the drop in coverage as those new marks on those forward contracts net against net investment income ("NII") reducing coverage.

This is why a fund like PCM (PCM) is retaining its higher coverage ratio despite owning a lot of the same mix of sectors that PCI, PDI, and PKO contain. With no foreign bonds, there is no currency exposure.

The US dollar index started the month of August at 93.35 and ended at 92.17. While it doesn't sound like a lot, that's a fairly decent move in a month's time for the a diversified basket of currencies against the US dollar.

For two months, the dollar has been pounded down. The catalyst for that has been two years of rising values for it plus the expected election melodrama that could come in the next few months. We also have large fiscal deficits which are a negative for the dollar as well.

NAV Performance Is The Better Measure

One of the primary factors that I look at is what a fund produced in NAV gains in and above their distribution. The NAV, as we have noted for years, contains all the portfolio's information. It incorporates all the drivers of the fund's investment values.

What we like to use is something we dub True Coverage Ratio ("TCR"). The TCR incorporates the NAV and looks at NAV changes, compared to income produced, for a more complete picture as to the fundamental health (read: distribution stability) of these funds. For simplicity sake, we look at the rolling trailing one-month NAV gains (net of the distribution).

The table below shows NAV changes for the PIMCO funds - we have this data for ALL CEFs. The 20-day period refers to the month-to-date period. Then that 20 days is added to the prior month for the 50-day, 80-day, and so on.

All time periods are positive outside of the 12-month which incorporates the COVID-19 crisis. NAVs continue to increase and "heal" with a slow but steady increase each month. In the last 30 days, the NAV of PDI is up 29 cents net of the distribution. In other words, the value of the bonds and derivative positions increased despite paying out that high distribution payment. Remember, all distributions come out of the NAV.

For PCI, the NAV is up 35 cents in the trailing month net of the distribution. Net investment income production in the funds is very lumpy month-to-month as those derivative positions are embedded into the figure, unfortunately. But over longer periods of time, like we looked at above, the NAV figures help dampen out that volatility. That's why we've continuously stated that the six-month coverage ratios and the fiscal year-to-date ratios are far more important.

Any Good Buys Out There?

The two funds we think are most attractive here are PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS).

PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) is trading near a 3.9% premium which places it in the bottom 10% of relative value for the last four years. The yield is now approaching 11%. We think the distribution is fairly safe here - at least through the end of the year. While many investors have sold because they do not see a special distribution at year's end, it really shouldn't matter. The total yield today without a distribution is very close to prior years that included a distribution.

In addition, the spread between PDI and its brethren, PCI and PKO, has collapsed. Previously, PDI enjoyed a premium valuation to PCI but even somewhat to PKO as well because of its superior long-term performance. The chart below for the previous five years shows a fairly distinct setup with PDI (purple) on top, PKO (BLUE) second, and PCI (orange) on the bottom. However, in the last year, that dynamic has changed. We've seen significant compression in the valuations differential.

While the differential collapse may be somewhat warranted - it's one of the foundational reasons why we've held PCI at a large allocation than PDI- we think it could be over done. At the very least, the differential should stabilize. So it would make sense to own PDI over the other two in case it re-expands.

PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) is a unique strategy that holds agency MBS as well as other positions that compliment its income strategy. The fund cut the distribution 16.7% in July and the fund has been re-valuating ever since. The premium has all but evaporated. Less than a year ago, the fund traded at a massive 40% premium. In March, with the COVID-19 crisis, the premium went to a discount for a very brief period of time (two days).

The premium then rebuilt going back up to 20%-25% before they announced the distribution cut. Since then, the premium has been trending lower slowly over the course of three months. The one-year z-score is -1.5, making it one of the more compelling fixed income CEFs out there today.

I do think the fund will trade much closer with PDI, PCI, and PKO going forward. While another distribution cut in the next year or two is not out of the question, the fund should still be a decent performer going forward.

The performance over the last three years has been terrible - on price. But NAVs have been moving higher at a slow pace. The three-year numbers are interesting. The fund's NAV has been increasing by 3.9% per year but the price has lost 5.2%, meaning that the valuation has been declining by 9.1% per year.

Concluding Thoughts

We believe the PIMCO UNII report is not cause for concern but another opportunity to put pooled distribution cash to work. The fall in the dollar has been the main driver of that decline in coverage and should reverse course eventually. The main goal of PIMCO's investments in these foreign assets are the income they produce. That's unchanged. Over time, currency swings will zero out.

These are the times to add to positions and we like PDI and RCS here (PDI more so). We laid out our these above, and while the shares are not at a discount (where I prefer to buy them) they are very cheap with a nearly 11% yield.

Investors who worry about a distribution cut should consider this. If they were to cut the distribution by 25% (something we do not expect at all), the yield would be 8.25% or exactly where it was a year ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI, RCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.