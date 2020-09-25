Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) is a $15 billion asset bank that provides financial services like banking, investment, and insurance throughout its branch and office footprint. The retail branch footprint resides across Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

In my mind, I think TRMK's core asset quality remains strong and should fare better than most gulf state peers. When the year is over, I think overall core loan growth will be slightly positive. From a fee income perspective, overall mortgage lending and fees associated with that business should continue to remain very strong through the end of the year.

However, the net interest margin (NIM) will likely be under continued pressure, caused by the rate cuts earlier this year. Finally, I don't think management is going to be able to cut costs any lower, which will put a drag on near-term profitability.

From where the stock is trading right now, I would consider it a neutral rating. While credit should be a little better than average, I am modeling that overall profitability should compress a little over the next few quarters.

Over the past few years, TRMK has traded at premium to most peer banks. It does so because of the consistently better credit quality and cheap borrowing/deposit costs. When rates rise, TRMK should have brighter prospects. While somewhat of a dark horse scenario, TRMK has a premium share price which could be used to potentially acquire another bank.

Revenue Outlook

During the second quarter, overall revenue was flat compared to the first quarter, after backing out PPP related income for PPP loans of $969 million. Overall net interest income increased a little more than 1% from the prior quarter but fell by about 3% from the second quarter of last year (again, excluding PPP associated loans and revenue).

Overall net loan growth was muted, but what surprised me the most was that there was a sizable amount of core loan growth in commercial construction. While not necessarily a bad thing, I just did not expect construction to see growth while the national GDP plunged, especially from a very credit-focused bank.

On the other half of the balance sheet, deposits increased 17% from the first quarter and 18% from the second quarter of last year. When I think about the liability funding for TRMK, I do so in the light of its national footprint. Given that TRMK is largely associated with rural areas and not really focused on growth in major metropolitan areas, overall funding levels should be cheaper, but investors should also expect a bit of a slower growth than the average bank. While second quarter growth was strong, I think of it as being a bit of a one-off driven by PPP related market activity.

Noninterest income jumped over 6% relative to the first quarter and up nearly 40% relative to last year. These strong results were caused by higher mortgage income (up 23% from 1Q20) and card income from customer derivative sales. However, lower service charges from less overdraft fees and a drop in wealth management income were a bit of a headwind. While I think noninterest income should be steady going forward, because of the markets in where TRMK does business, I think the bank has already seen its total revenue high watermark for 2020 and future revenue should come down a bit.

Source: SEC Filing and Author's Estimates

In the quarter, the net interest margin compressed by 40 basis points relative to the first quarter, driven by lower interest rates and higher public fund balances which should be transitory.

Excluding PPP lending, I think mid-single digit loan growth should be achievable in 2020. This is relative to the reported amount, which will include PPP and show a sizable growth year. Also, the NIM is likely to rebound a little from PPP loans being forgiven. After the PPP loan forgiveness is complete, I believe the NIM is likely to work lower again, roughly settling out at current levels.

Elevated Expenses

In the second quarter, core expenses were up about 1% from the first quarter on some COVID-19 related expenses and higher mortgage commissions. On a reported basis, there were also some one-time chargers that should be excluded, specifically charges from the voluntary early retirement program.

Source: SEC Filing and Author's Estimates

When I think about the core expense base, I do so knowing that management has been focused on overall cost management for some time. While I am modeling the core expenses to be flat linked quarter (i.e. third quarter should be the same as the second quarter), overall revenue is likely to grind lower. Because of this stressed revenue scenario, I believe that the efficiency ratio (expenses over revenue) is likely to work its way higher and should stay somewhat elevated until revenue starts to grow again.

Credit Review

There are a handful of banks that have a clear mantra to me. While some banks are very focused on growth, some are clearly focused on expense management, and other are focused on credit soundness. To me, TRMK is the poster child for having a clean balance sheet in both good times and bad. So much so that management has drastically slowed the bank's growth when others are pressing the gas, specifically for times like 1H20 when credit is questioned. From the chart below, one can see that credit soundness through the economic cycle is an area where management can take great pride.

Source: SEC Filing

One of the reasons why TRMK has a valuation premium to peers was proven in the second quarter earnings results - asset quality improved during the quarter. During one of the most volatile economic quarters in the last 100 years, TRMK managed to improve its credit quality. The provision for credit losses was down 11% from the first quarter, which is one of the reasons why EPS grew linked quarter.

Source: SEC Filing

Nonperforming assets declined $68 million, or 12%, from the first quarter, to just 0.68% of total loans. From a charge off perspective, TRMK didn't have any charge-offs. On top of that, management somehow had net recoveries of $439,000 in the second quarter.

While it is a bit lower than peers, the loan loss reserve is 1.23% of total loans, but as I have tried to explain, shareholders should be very comfortable with the credit profile. I am modeling limited losses and a relatively light provision going forward.

Concluding Thoughts

While I personally love the balance sheet that TRMK management has created, it's hard to get excited about a long-term investment. The share price valuation premium is too high relative to peer banks, which I think will limit overall returns, especially when compared to other gulf coast banks.

From a short-term perspective, I don't think of TRMK as being the bank that will shift into its growth strategy first. While some other banks like Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) have been proactive in fixing their investment flaws, TRMK's only "flaw" is that it grows slowly. This is intentional in order to have a very sound balance sheet.

When I think about a TRMK investment, I would only do so if I were forced to be fully invested and the market was about to turn (think mutual fund manager). I think TRMK should continue to hold up better than peers given the credit profile. However, since most of the share price damage has been done across all the banks, I think investors can put excess cash to work in more productive areas.

Source: SEC Filing and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.