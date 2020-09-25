Qiwi is now refocused on its core payments business, which is highly levered to the overall growth of digital payments.

The disposal of a potpourri of underperforming business lines which has been a sink of resources and a source of underwhelming performance is a net positive.

Introduction

Over the last few years, Qiwi (QIWI) has embarked on an ill-advised diversification effort and launched initiatives in Rocketbank ("neobank") and Sovest (consumer lending) which generated huge losses for unjustifiably minimal revenues. Rocketbank was an interesting concept. It was was mobile-first banking solution, but the go-to-market strategy was not well thought out. This combined with growing competition, led to low growth and high burn. A similar situation happened with Sovest, which was essentially a consumer-focused installment loan play. As seen below, despite the company's best intentions, the failure of these initiatives has led the stock to be range bound for the last several years.

Data by YCharts

With the promotion of Boris Kim to the CEO role back in December 2019, QIWI has changed its strategy and is now focusing on profitability and capital return, which I believe should generate a meaningful re-rate for the stock as the company continues to execute.

Investment Thesis Highlights

The company has tried over a number of years to be on the cutting edge of Russian fintech. Unfortunately, success has been relatively limited beyond QIWI's core digital payments platform. Continued investment in failed initiatives has led to the stock going nowhere for the past five years even as top-line has grown from $246MM USD in 2015 to $633MM USD in 2019. This was largely due to the heavy spend on these new initiatives that drove EBITDA flat from $77MM in 2015 to $73MM in 2018.

Since refocusing on the company's core business, EBITDA has risen to $51MM USD in Q2'20 or a $204MM run-rate translating to nearly 48% YoY growth, while top line revenues has continued to grow by 23% YoY to $142MM USD. We are also seeing an inflection from COVID with Q2 revenues up 13% QoQ demonstrating the resiliency of the QIWI platform. As I will explain in the valuation section, at a $204MM USD run-rate EBITDA, QIWI's EV of $591MM USD is cheap.

From a market sizing perspective, non-cash payment penetration in QIWI's core market of Russia has grown from <5% in 2010 to nearly 50% today. And although this is significant growth, there is still significant room for upside as one of the key market leaders in the space in Russia with a broad suite of both physical kiosks and digital payments solutions.

Risks

The company is still highly levered to gambling revenue, which makes up ~25% of the 2019 revenue base. Given that there is a relatively high operator mix of questionable legality playing in the Russian market coupled with continued government clampdowns in the sector, there is a risk of a material hit to the company's revenue base if government intervention increases.

I assume that most of my readers are US-based and will be purchasing the ADR. Given that QIWI is a non-US company, based in Russia, potential investors are exposed not just to currency risk but also geopolitical risk that may negative impact the investment.

Actual and implied insider selling has recently been heavy as well. As highlighted in the recent SPO where key executives looked to sell shares, it is questionable what the management team's true long term commitment is to the company.

Valuation

With the focus on profitability and capital return, the company has announced a minimum 50% payout which equates to a 6-7% dividend yield. This is on top of what is a depressed EV. At an EV of $591MM, that is only ~3x run-rate EBITDA. With the mid 20% growth, substantial EBITDA improvement and margin of ~40%, a multiple of 4x is not out of realm of possibility as the company continues to execute and demonstrate a trend path of increasing profitability. 4x run-rate EBITDA equates to an EV of $816MM or 32% upside from today with a PT of $22.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe that the company has turned a corner. By focusing on shareholder return and the core product, I believe that Qiwi presents an attractive risk return by offering great current yield and potential for long-term appreciation. This is despite the notable risks including insider selling, currency risk, and the gambling component of the revenue mix. I am bullish on this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.