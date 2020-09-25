Tupperware's 4.75% June 1, 2021 debt ($488 million face value as of July 29, 2020) still needs to be addressed yet equity investors appear to be whistling past the graveyard.

There is no indication that Tupperware's top line will show significant growth and Tupperware had $680 million of net debt at quarter end.

Tupperware's Q2 FY 2020 E.P.S. growth was low quality with buying back debt at $0.575 cents on the dollar, selling land in Australia, and major cost cutting the drivers.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

(I have been short TUP since $26 and shared this idea with Second Wind Capital readers first)

Since the late March 2020 lows through the end of August 2020 it has been an incredible market to be long many equities. Like so many investors, during that time period, I too have made specular returns focusing almost exclusively on long only ideas. However, in recent weeks, market sentiment has shifted and seems very different. Perhaps, irrational exuberance has collided with buying exhaustion, like thunder and lightning on a hot summer evening. Generally speaking, I would argue that predicting the overall market is a fool's errand. Moreover, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell anyone that truly thinks analysts can consistently and accurately time the overall market as picking stocks is hard enough as it is.

Given this shift in sentiment I have been spending a lot more of my time focused on identifying compelling short ideas as a hedge against my long book. That said, I fully acknowledge that shorting is so much harder than long only investing because the upside is asymmetrically skewed in favors of long only investors. That is just how the math works.

Anyway, today I write to share a compelling new short idea - Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP). As a value investors, I track upwards of one hundred companies from afar and I have had Tupperware on my watchlist since Q2 2019. Quite frankly, I never found a reason to get involved either short or long the name, until recently. That said, I watched in utter amazement as TUP shares have rebounded from $1.15 on March 17, 2020 and made a fresh 52 week high at $27.19 on September 22, 2020.

If this isn't a parabolic chart then I don't know what is!

Source: Fidelity

Background

Tupperware sells a variety of colorful plastic food storage containers along with a number of kitchen utensils and gadgets. Sales are most conducted via direct sales people. Arguably, many sales representative sell this product as a second job as a means to make incremental income (think hosting a Tupperware party). For quite some time Tupperware has experienced persistent top-line weakness and the negative operating leverage has greatly diminished its profitability and cash flow. For perspective, as recently as calendar year 2018, Tupperware paid an annual stock dividend of $2.72 per share. In 2019, as its business conditions deteriorated, the company reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.68 to $0.27 in Q1 2019 and only paid three quarterly dividends in 2019 before suspending its dividends completely.

Taking a step back, Tupperware's annual sales were down 8.2% in FY 2018 and its sales decline accelerated the following year as FY 2019 sales declined 13.1% to $1.798 billion.

In FY 2020, Q1 2020 results were horrible with sales down 22.9%. On the Q1 2020 conference call management commentary was guarded and they set low expectations. On March 12, 2020, Tupperware appointed Miguel Fernandez as its next CEO. Miguel has an extensive background in multi level marketing (direct sales) with executive leadership roles at Avon Products (AVP) and Herbalife Nutrition (HLF). At Herbalife, he was a former CEO. Incidentally, speaking of direct sales companies, recall Bill Ackman's infamous short selling battle with Carl Icahn and Herbalife.

Miquel hit the ground running and very quickly unveiled extensive cost cutting measures, a new organizational structure with many new executive/ regional presidential appointments, and new strategic direction. In Q2 FY 2020, as luck would have it and with vast majority of the world stuck at home in a locked down status for upwards of six to eight weeks, Tupperware's direct sales force showed a lot of initiative and effectively sold to a captive audience that suddenly had lots of excess time and was forced to cook its meals at home. As a result, Q2 FY 2020 top line showed some signs of improvement at down 16.4% compared to down 22.9% in Q1 FY 2020.

On the Q2 FY 2020 conference call, management made a concerted effort to emphasis the green shoots in its North American segments:

See here:

In North America, local currency sales were up 10% with a 400 basis point of growth or $4 million coming from two separate B2B in Mexico.

And here:

Shifting now to the market that had the most favorable impact for the quarter. Sales in U.S. and Canada were up 33% versus the same quarter last year, the highest quarterly performance since 2002. This reflects the ability of the sales force to rapidly shift to using digital techniques, such as our online platform to convert in-home parties to digital virtual parties.

For context, TUP's North American sales mix was 25% of overall revenue in FY 2019. Moreover, the lion share of Tupperware's segment profits are from its Asia Pacific region.

Source: Tupperware FY 2019 10-K

The Algos Must Not Know How To Look At Earnings Quality

If you look at TUP's Q2 FY 2020 EPS growth you might conclude that this business is turning around despite top line weakness.

Source: TUP Q2 FY 2020 10-Q

However, the devil's in the details. Enclosed below we learn that $0.56 per share is from cost cutting, $0.63 per share is a gain buying back $97.4 million (face value) of 4.75% June 1, 2021 debt at $0.575 cents on the dollar, and $0.22 per share is from selling land in Australia. In an old school world, back when analysts used to do fundamental research, analysts might have worked out that TUP's Q2 FY 2020 E.P.S. earnings quality was extremely low quality.

The year-over-year improvement in the quarter consists of savings net of investments related to the turnaround plan of $0.56, the gain on the retirement of debt of $0.63 and the gain on sale of land in Australia of $0.22. These positive impacts were then offset by a net negative impact from COVID-19 of $0.25 and a $0.52 negative impact related to the higher distribution costs as we ship more products directly to consumers and higher commissions and distribution expense on the higher sales increase in the U.S. and Canada; and finally, the shift of product mix to mid-price and lower-margin products, predominantly in Mexico and China.

Source: TUP Q2 FY 2020 Conference Call

Major Cost Cutting ($180 million gross and $150 million net)

The other major highlight from the Q2 FY 2020 conference call was cost cutting. Here is management's specific commentary.

Now let's review our profitability. Segment operating profit was up 2% in local currency and as a percent of sales, improved 170 basis points to 18.9% despite the 8% decline in sales. It really indicates the progress we've made on the rightsizing and cost savings portion of our turnaround plan. These savings were achieved through lower payroll costs driven by the organizational redesign, employee furloughs and other permanent headcount reductions as well as through reduced discretionary spending and leveraging the global procurement function. As a reminder, we significantly increased our cost savings program to $180 million gross or $150 million net for 2020. And year-to-date, we have realized approximately $62 million of gross savings and $35 million of net savings as much of the investments were made to achieve the turnaround plan in the first half of 2020.

The Balance Sheet and Valuation

If you look at TUP's balance sheet, it still problematic.

Per TUP's 10-Q, $501.3 million of Senior Notes were outstanding at quarter end vs. only $120 million of cash. Moreover, $298.8 million was drawn on Tupperware's bank line as of quarter end. So we are talking about $680 million of net debt.

Source: TUP Q2 FY 2020 10-Q

Subsequent to quarter end, on the July 29th conference call, management cited $488 million (face value) of 4.75% June 1, 2021 debt remain outstanding.

In terms of a plan to refinance or pay down the debt, management cited the $150 million of cost savings and selling 740 acres of land in Orlando for estimated proceeds of $86 million.

As of September 24, 2020, TUP shares closed at $23.70 representing a market capitalization of $1.164 billion. Adding in net debt of $680 million gives us an enterprise value of $1.84 billion. What is the true Adj. EBITDA power of this business?

Per Fidelity, TUP's 4.75% June 1, 2021 bonds are trading round lots at $0.95 cents on the dollar representing a 12.5% current yield for piece of corporate debt that matures in eight months.

Putting It All Together

Quite simply, I have no rationale or logical explanation as to why TUP shares went parabolic from March 17th - September 22nd. This isn't a technology company with impressive growth or a business that has innovative products or compelling story to tell investors. This is boring company with persistently weak top line revenue trends that trades very richly. Moreover, equity investors are already pricing in a full 'V' shaped turnaround and yet TUP's Q2 FY 2020 E.P.S. growth was driven by buying back corporate debt at $0.575 cents on the dollar, selling land in Australia, and major cost cutting. Finally, the short term boost from the global settle in places restriction might have led to a short term boom in home meal preparation and demand for Tupperware's product, yet this isn't exactly a multi-year growth tailwind.

In the mid $20s, Tupperware shares looked priced for perfection.

Second Wind Capital is a catalyst driven/ trading oriented service with an underpinning tied to value and out of favor sectors. The hold period can range from a few days to up to six months (sometimes longer if my conviction level for a particular thesis is elevated and fundamentally and tangibly intact). Risk management perimeters will be set based on position sizing and/or stop losses. No one bats a thousand, so if you can get it right 51% of the time and you manage your risk, you will generate out-sized returns. Join now with a 2 week free trial and follow my real-time porfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.