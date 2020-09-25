Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended September 20, 2020

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Where AuEq (g/t) is the gold-equivalent grade, z is the number of listed components (e.g. Au, Ag, Pb, Cu, Zn, Li2O, Sn, Co, etc.), ρn and Vn are the mass concentration and market value of the nth component in the list, respectively, and V Au is the market value of gold. Gold has been chosen as the metal equivalent for all conversions as it is the most widely-used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept. - Opaxe

1) Kiena gold project in Canada

On September 15, Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF) released another batch of results from the underground definition drilling at its Kiena mine complex in Val d'Or and the best interception was 13.1m @ 151.06g/t Au from 145.2m in hole 6584W1. This is equal to 1,979(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled at the Kiena Deep A Zone.

Kiena is a past-producing mine which was put under care and maintenance in 2013. The property has a 2,000 TPD permitted mill as well as a 930-meter production shaft. Between 1981 and 2013, the mine produced a total of 1.75 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 4.5g/t.

Kiena currently has a mineral resource of almost 1.6 million ounces, but half of that is in the inferred category.

In May 2020, Wesdome released the results of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA), which showed pretty good key financial figures. Since the preproduction capital cost to put Kiena is low, the internal rate of return of the project is just over 100% at $1,532 per ounce of gold. The net present value stands at C$416.1 million ($311.9 million) and the all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) over the eight-year life of mine are estimated at just over $500 per ounce.

The next step for Kiena is a prefeasibility study and Wesdome plans to drill a total of 85,000m at the property in 2020.

2) Larocque East uranium project Lake in Canada

On September 17, IsoEnergy (OTCQX:ISENF) put out an update on its summer drilling program at the Hurricane zone of its Larocque East project. The best drill result was 9m @ 12.8% U3O8, and 3.9% Ni from 329.5m in hole LE20-54, which is equal to 1,284(AuEq.)m.

Larocque East is located in the eastern part of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and is around 40km northwest of the McClean Lake mill. In May 2018, IsoEnergy acquired the project from Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and its strategy focuses on getting a significant amount of land in the basin and drilling around mineralized intercepts that were found but never followed up properly.

The 2020 summer drilling program at Larocque East will include 20 holes for 8,000m.

I think that the sandstone cover on the property is relatively thin and the Hurricane zone looks relatively shallow as it's some 330m below surface. At the moment, known uranium mineralization extends over a kilometer of strike length.

3) El Limon gold mine in Nicaragua

On September 15, Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) released an update on the 80,000m diamond drilling program at its El Limon project and the best interception was 5.4m @ 149.36g/t Au from 314.1m in hole LIM20-4444. This is equal to 717(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled at the Panteon underground deposit.

El Limon is located in the western part of Nicaragua and is an open pit and underground mine.

In October 2019, Calibre bought El Limon and La Libertad for $100 million. The company's strategy is focused on integrating its several operations and its mill at La Libertad has a capacity of 2.2 Mtpa. Around 1.5 Mtpa of that is set to become surplus capacity in the near future and transportation of material from El Limon and Pavon is estimated to cost around $25 per tonne.

Looking at El Limon, the mine has a 0.5 Mtpa mill and is expected to produce 50,000-70,000 ounces per year at AISC of $900-$1,100 over the next decade. It currently has 793,000 ounces of mineral resources in the indicated category and another 771,000 ounces in the inferred category.

Conclusion

Wesdome delivered another group of great drill results from Kiena and I view the latter as a low-cost project with a fast payback at current gold prices. Development should be easy to fund as the company can use cash flow from its Eagle River mine. However, I think Wesdome looks overvalued at the moment as its market capitalization stands at over $1.2 billion.

IsoEnergy is emerging as one of the few juniors in the uranium space with a high-grade discovery. Dilution risk is limited as the company has C$14.5 million ($10.9 million) in cash. However, I think this one also looks overvalued as the market capitalization has shot up to $65 million. It seems too much for a uranium explorer at such an early stage.

Calibre picked two small mines in Nicaragua in 2018 but it has a clear path to become a 200,000-ounce gold producer as it has a 2.7 Mtpa processing capacity between El Limon and Libertad. Exploration success is key here and things appear to be going well on that front. Still, a market capitalization of over $400 million seems too much at this stage.

