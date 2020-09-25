Investors should try to identify stocks with an attractive yield and resilient performance in order to make it easier for themselves to remain patient during this rough period.

The energy sector has been severely hurt by the pandemic and thus it has dramatically underperformed the broad market since early June. During this period, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) has shed 29% whereas the S&P 500 has gained 3%. Due to the sell-off of the entire energy sector, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR), a 9%-yielding oil and gas trust, has become interesting. In this article, I will analyze why income-oriented investors should put this stock on their radar and purchase it if the eye-opening divergence of the energy sector from the rest of the market continues.

Business overview

Sabine Royalty Trust is an oil and gas trust that was founded in 1982. It has royalty and mineral interests in producing properties and proved oil and gas properties in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. The trust has no operations or capital expenses. It just distributes the royalties it receives from its produced commodities (minus general and administrative expenses) to its unit holders.

When the trust was formed, in 1982, it was estimated that its reserves had a lifetime of just 9-10 years. However, 38 years later, the trust still has reserves that are expected to last for another 8-10 years. It is thus evident that SBR highly rewarded those who invested in it in its early phases.

SBR is currently facing a strong headwind, namely the coronavirus crisis, which has caused a sharp decline in the global demand for oil products. As a result, the price of oil has remained under pressure over the last nine months. The natural gas market has remained more resilient than the oil market thanks to the somewhat resilient commercial and residential demand for natural gas. Nevertheless, the price of natural gas has been negatively affected by the pandemic.

As SBR generates revenues that depend on the value of its produced oil and gas, it is highly sensitive to the underlying prices of oil and gas. It is thus facing a major downturn, which is out of its own control, this year. In the second quarter, the average realized prices of oil and gas of SBR plunged 20% and 36%, respectively, over the prior year’s quarter. However, SBR grew its oil production by 26% and its gas production by 37%. As a result, its distributable income per unit fell only 6%, from $0.68 to $0.64.

A similar picture was witnessed in the first six months of the year. During that period, the distributable income per unit of the trust decreased only 13%, from $1.56 to $1.35. Overall, the performance of SBR in the first half of the year was remarkably resilient, particularly given that the vast majority of oil companies either posted losses or incurred huge declines in their earnings.

Distribution

SBR offers its distributions on a monthly basis. In the first nine months of the year, the trust has distributed $1.96 per unit. This amount corresponds to an annual distribution of $2.61 per unit and a distribution yield of 8.7%. If SBR holds its monthly distribution constant in the last three months of this year, at the rate of $0.2033 posted in September, its annual distribution will amount to $2.57 and its distribution yield will be 8.6%.

The current distribution yield of 8.6%-8.7% belongs to the upper range of the historical yield of SBR, as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Only in the downturn of the energy market between 2015 and 2016 and in the fierce sell-off caused by the pandemic early this year the yield of SBR rose above the current level. Overall, the current distribution yield of SBR is undoubtedly attractive, particularly given the resilient performance of the trust amid the pandemic and the record-low interest rates that are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Risks

A risk factor that investors should consider is the adverse scenario of a prolonged pandemic. If the pandemic lasts for years, it will severely affect the energy market and will certainly take its toll on the oil and gas prices. However, there are numerous ongoing studies which aim to develop an effective vaccine against the coronavirus. AstraZeneca (AZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Moderna (MRNA) have exhibited the most promising results so far. They have all identified effective vaccines but they still have to prove that their vaccines do not cause any side effects on at least 30,000 volunteers. Overall, a vaccine is widely expected early next year. As soon as a vaccine is distributed worldwide, the pandemic will be put under control and its effect on the energy market will fade.

The other risk factor behind SBR is the depletion of its reserves. According to the existing reserves (about 7.1 million barrels of oil and 35.4 billion cubic feet of gas) and the current production rate of the trust, its reserves are expected to last for another 8-10 years. If this estimate proves correct, then the current distribution yield is less attractive than it seems on the surface.

However, it is important to note that SBR was formed in 1982 and its reserves were expected to last only for 9-10 years back then whereas the trust is still alive, 38 years later, with an expected lifetime of another 8-10 years. Moreover, as mentioned above, SBR has grown its production of oil and gas at a tremendous pace this year. This is not typical for reserves that are near the end of their lifetime. Consequently, there is high uncertainty over the exact duration of the reserves of SBR.

Moreover, technological progress may make it possible to significantly extend the lifetime of the oil and gas wells of the trust. Unfortunately, SBR provides very little information regarding the expected duration of its reserves. To cut a long story short, while the existing reserves suffice for at least another 8-10 years of production, SBR may maintain its exceptional record and extend its lifetime once again.

Final thoughts

Due to the high stock price volatility that has resulted from the pandemic, investors should try to identify stocks with an attractive yield and resilient performance in order to make it easier for themselves to remain patient during this rough period. SBR meets these criteria and hence investors should put this stock on their radar. Nevertheless, due to the uncertainty that arises from the unpredictable lifetime of the reserves of the trust, conservative investors should probably wait for an additional 10% correction of the stock, towards its June lows, in order to enhance their margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.