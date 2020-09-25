For the second consecutive quarter, Ennis, Inc. (EBF) recently reported quarterly results that fell entirely within the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. Like first quarter 2021 results, Q221 (ended 8/30/20) revenue and profitability were down sharply in the current economic environment. However, the company was able to curtail expenses to a greater degree than in Q1 (ended 5/30/20) which translated to a sequential improvement in gross margin and operating expenses as a percentage of revenue.

The company was also able to manage its working capital which contributed, along with the sequentially improved profitability, to operating cash flow which was improved over the previous year results. Ennis has declared a dividend which is in line with the previous dividend and yields more than 5% at the recent share price.

Ennis' liquidity position and cash flow generation capacity should allow it to survive an extended economic slowdown and to thrive when the economic recovery occurs. The current share price and robust dividend yield offer investors an attractive entry point.

Q221 Results

Revenue in Q221 declined by 20.4% year over year but by only 2.7% sequentially, which is improved from the 16.6% sequential decline in Q121 as a result of Covid-19.

Before the pandemic hit, Ennis was pursuing a growth strategy of consolidation of a fragmented industry via acquisitions. This has not been abandoned despite the dramatic slowdown in revenue.

Rather, as can be inferred from CEO Keith Walters statements in the Q221 press release, the acquisition strategy is needed more than ever to boost Ennis' sales in a declining industry.

We will continue to explore acquisitions that make sense and hunt for new sales in new markets and new channels. We will focus, as always, on maintaining our dividend. We expect that our strong balance sheet and strong free cash flow position should provide us with the means to accomplish these objectives."

Management indicated when it released Q121 results in June that it would adjust costs on an ongoing basis according to order volume.

Q221 results indicate that the company's actions in this regard, which included the furlough of 320 employees at several facilities and the exit of some of the company's leased facilities, have had a positive impact.

Specifically, gross margin improved sequentially to 29.0%, or 210 bps, from 26.9% in Q121. This improvement was driven by the cost saving measures which led to a sequential decline in cost of revenue of 5.6%, easily outpacing the 2.7% sequential decline in revenue.

While this sequential improvement is an encouraging trend reversal which may indicate that Ennis is adapting well to the Covid-19 world, the year over year comparisons are still very weak. Q221 gross margin was 80 bps below the 29.8% earned in Q220 when revenue was up 10.4% year over year.

Similar to cost of revenue, Ennis' SG&A expense (which comprises all of its operating expenses) declined by more in Q221 than it did in Q121, leading to a 150 bps sequential improvement in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. At 18.7%, OPEX % in Q221 is in line with the 18.2% average in the 14 quarters leading up to the onset of Covid-19 in Q121 when Ennis was integrating its recent acquisitions.

The combined effect of sequential improvement in gross margin and OPEX % resulted in operating income margin that was 370 bps better in Q221 (10.3%) than in Q121 (6.6%). Stated another way, although Ennis experienced a larger year over year revenue decline in Q221 (20.4% vs. 17.6%), operating income was $3.0M or 51.3% greater in Q221 ($8.9M) than in Q121 ($5.9M).

Cash Flow

The vast improvement in profitability in Q221 was a significant factor in limiting the decline in cash flow caused by the cash outflow from working capital.

Net of a $0.8M increase in income tax expense in Q221, the $2.2M increase in net income helped limit the decline in cash flow from operations caused by the $4.7M outflow from working capital, most notably inventories and accounts receivable.

At $13.3M, or 15.4% of revenue, Q221 cash flow from operations declined 10.4% sequentially from $14.9M or 16.7% of revenue in Q121. However, Q221 cash flow improved by 10.4% year over year from $12.1M in Q220 (ended 8/30/19) when cash flow from operations was just 11.1% of revenue.

Net cash from investing was an inflow of $0.6M as CAPEX was reduced significantly in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ennis paid its regular dividend of $0.225/share or $5.9M during Q221 and as a result, despite the 20.4% decline in revenue, Ennis' cash balance increased by more than $8.0M to $83.9M.

Financial Position

Ennis has no debt, either short term or long term, and recently extended the maturity of its $100M credit facility to November of 2021. The company's cash balance of $83.9M contributes to its $183.9M in net liquidity. This is a sizable cushion for a company that is still profitable and positive cash flowing even when its revenue declines as significantly as it did in Q1 and Q221.

Without significant improvement in economic activity in the remaining 2+ months in Q321 (ended 11/30/20), Ennis will likely again experience a large decline in year over year revenue which will be magnified by the fact that Q320 (ended 11/30/19) revenue was the highest quarterly revenue ever in Ennis' history.

Q321 cash flow will also likely suffer compared to Q320 as that was the peak quarterly cash flow since Q118 (ended 05/30/17). It is imperative that Ennis effectively manage its working capital to limit the cash outflow from inventories and accounts receivable which are most impactful to results.

Dividend Yield

As stated, Ennis paid its regular quarterly dividend in Q221 from its cash flow from operations and had more than $8.0M leftover to add to its cash balance. The company has no outstanding debt, almost $184M in liquidity, continued profitability despite the huge decline in revenue and ample cash flow from operations.

For these reasons, the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future. At a level approaching 5.3%, the yield is adequate compensation for income investors who are able to wait for the company to resume its growth through acquisition strategy once the pandemic subsides and revenue returns to normalized levels.

Valuation

Ennis shares traded recently at about $16.75 which is very near where they traded at the time of our last article. At this price, the forward PE is about 16x the fiscal year 2021 EPS estimate of $1.05. This estimate was only slightly revised downward from $1.06 after Q121 results were released. This PE is a significant discount to the 25.6x forward PE of the S&P 500 as of September 18th.

On a trailing twelve-month basis, the discount to the S&P multiple is even greater. Specifically, Ennis trades at 14.6x the $1.15 TTM EPS. This is well less than half the 36.7x TTM multiple of the S&P 500 as of September 18th.

Multiples of TTM operating cash flow ('OCF') and free cash flow ('FCF') at the time of the prior article were 7.7x and 8.3x, respectively. Currently, these multiples have shrunk to 7.5x for each ($16.75/$2.22 TTM OCF and FCF). The cash flow metrics, unlike earnings, have improved, which creates the opportunity to buy Ennis at a discount to historical cash flow valuation.

In this article which was published just before the Covid-19 crisis flared in March, Ennis shares traded at about $21.50. The share price has declined by about 22% since then, while the PE multiple is unchanged at 14.6x TTM EPS, reflecting the decline in TTM earnings from $1.47 to $1.15.

Takeaway

For the past two quarters, Ennis has reported weak results that came in better than analyst estimates and were within management's expectations. Both quarters fell entirely within the Covid-19 pandemic period and Q221 showed sequential improvement primarily due to measures taken to control expenses.

Ennis has maintained its dividend and now yields more than 5%. The company has committed itself to maintaining its dividend and also to its strategy of growth through consolidation of its very fragmented industry.

Ennis' liquidity position and cash flow generation capacity should allow it to survive an extended economic slowdown, and to thrive when the economic recovery occurs. The current share price and robust dividend yield offer investors an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.