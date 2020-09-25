On 9/24/20 Carmax (KMX) reported earnings for the second quarter of FY 2021. Results were strong. Carmax reported gross profit margin of 14.0% and operating profit margin of 7.6%, the highest Q2 margins reported in a decade:

(Source: Bloomberg with author highlights)

The margin increases are small, but impressive nonetheless considering the COVID operating environment. Higher margins were driven by a general increase in used car pricing. We expect this is temporary and will revert to normal as the higher acquisition costs of vehicles in inventory flow through the financials. Inventory levels are back to a normal level, and slightly higher than 2020 Q2, after being defensively drawn down during Q1. We interpret this as a strong signal that management expects higher future sales. Inventory turnover, a measure of asset efficiency and a key competitive advantage for Carmax (KMX), shot up during Q1 but registered below average during Q2 as inventory was built back up. We expect this is also temporary and expect the ratio to return to normal 6+ levels shortly. We highlighted the importance of inventory turnover and how it contributes to Carmax (KMX) superior return on equity (*ROE) in a previous article titled CarMax Has Plenty Of Gas Left In The Tank. A common risk cited by Wall Street analysts is the competition for used vehicle inventory, but Carmax seems to always get its cars. The following chart shows quarterly inventory levels (*bar) and inventory turnover (*line) for the last 2 years:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Omnichannel Update

Management reported that the omnichannel rollout is complete but will require ongoing investment. Carmax (KMX) now has the ability to sell vehicles completely online, completely in store, or something in between. In our opinion this is superior to an online only or in store only concept, and increases the addressable market.

Valuation

Carmax's target market is 0-10 year old used cars. We estimate there were between 23-24M of these vehicles sold in calendar year 2019, and Carmax has captured a market share of about 3.5%. During fiscal year 2020 Carmax sold 832,640 used vehicles and had a market share of about 4.7% in established (comp markets) markets. We expect Carmax to capture approximately 5% of the total market over the next decade. This implies used car sales of 1.19M rounded in 10 years and would require used unit growth of about 3.6% per year. Wholesale sales are driven by used unit sales and we use a regression to project wholesale vehicle sales. We expect operating margins of 6.6%. The cost of capital for the firm is 6.55% driven by a low US risk-free rate. We assume that used and wholesale vehicles inflate by 1.7% per-year. Terminal revenue growth is 0.66% beyond year 10. We estimate Carmax (KMX) shares are worth $107. A cash flow and value snapshot is included below:

(Source: Author estimates)

Valuation - Scenario Analysis

We have also included a bear and bull case scenario based on market share capture. Here we are valuing the business on bearish 4% and bullish 6% market share capture. In the bearish 4% market capture scenario Carmax shares are worth $92 per-share, and in the bullish 6% market capture scenario Carmax shares are worth $121 per-share. A summary is reported below:

(Source: Author estimates)

Conclusion

We estimate the intrinsic value of Carmax (KMX) shares to be $107. The company successfully navigated COVID - so far, and generated impressive profit margins. The omnichannel platform has been rolled out and inventory levels have been rebuilt signaling expected future revenue growth. The post earnings pullback has shares currently trading at $92, in-line with our bear case scenario above. We think shares here are somewhat attractive with the base and bull case as upside for investors. However, our rating change from very bullish to bullish reflects that shares are priced much closer to fair value then they were in April when we wrote Carmax Downshifts Into Survival Mode.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

