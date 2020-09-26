Stocks To Watch: Alibaba, PepsiCo, Wayfair And Palantir

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

A relatively light earnings and conference calendar in the week ahead doesn't mean a break for investors. The U.S. airline sector will be closely watched to see if a government relief package arrives before October 1. While airlines have already lowered their headcount through voluntary retirement programs, and some are holding off on furloughing pilots, weak fall booking trends make at least some job cuts likely. In the EV world, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could post its Q3 deliveries report as early as October 1 and Nio (NYSE:NIO) could sneak in its monthly deliveries report before the weekend. At the end of the week, the September jobs report will arrive on the lap of traders with the unemployment rate expected to land at 8.2% after 880K jobs are added vs. the 1.37M job adds in August. Underlying it will be handicapping on stimulus progress, vaccine development and election implications.

Earnings spotlight: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI), Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) on September 28; IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC) on September 29; Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on October 1.

IPO watch: The big debut of the week is Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), which is expected to start trading in a direct listing on the NYSE on September 30. Bankers think the software/data analytics company could start off in the $10 range, which would give it a lush market cap of just under $22B. The Denver-based company lost $580M in 2019. Beyond Palantir, the IPO calendar heats up with nine potential pricings. Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO), Asana (ASAN), Boqii Holding (BQ), Chindata Group Holdings (CD), Immunome (IMNM), WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI), Mission Produce (AVO), Pulmonx (LUNG) and Yalla Group (YALA) could all start trading during the week. Also next week, the quiet period expires on PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) on September 29. Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) are set to vote on the merger with Hyliion on September 28. After the deal closes, the combined company will be known as Hyliion Holdings Corp. Through the merger, Hyliion will receive $560M, which will be used to accelerate product commercialization. The walk date on Waste Management's (NYSE:WM) $4.6B acquisition of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) is on September 30.

Beverages on display: Keep an eye on the beverage sector next week with PepsiCo (PEP) due to report earnings and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) gearing up for its hard seltzer launch next year. Both stocks have been drawing more attention from analysts.

Spotlight on Alibaba: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is hosting a virtual 2020 Investor Day on September 28-30. Speakers will include CEO Daniel Zhang, CFO Maggie Wu and other members of its senior management team. Last year, shares of Alibaba gained during the company's investor day when five-year targets for gross merchandise volume and active customers were released. The event takes place this year with Alibaba affiliate Ant Group on the verge of going public with dual IPOs split evenly between Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ant is mulling what could be the world's largest IPO, seeking to raise about $35B for a valuation of about $250B.

Healthcare watch: The World Vaccine Congress runs from September 28-October 1 with Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the lineup of companies due to present. The conference is likely to cover details on vaccine deployment and data gathering methods, instead of vaccine trial results. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) is hosting its first R&D Day on September 29. The program will focus on BridgeBio's drug engineering platform, its targeted oncology portfolio and four highlighted programs with clinical data anticipated in the next 12 to 24 months. Also next week, FDA action dates arrive for Eton Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ETON) Alkindi Sprinkle as replacement therapy for pediatric adrenal insufficiency and Mesoblast's (NASDAQ:MESO) Ryoncil BLA for accelerated approval in pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft vs. host disease. Go deeper: Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for breakdowns on the events that stand out.

Google event: Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is holding a launch event on September 30 for its next lineup of products including the Pixel 5, a new Chromecast and a new smart speaker. The Pixel 5 will reportedly feature a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display with a cutout in the left corner for an 8-megapixel front camera. Gorilla Glass 6 covers the front of the device, with the display offering a color depth of 24 bits as well as support for HDR.

Retail holidays: The first reports on Wayfair's (NYSE:W) Way Day sales tally could arrive next week to give a charge to the retail sector. The sizzling pace of Wayfair's sales growth over the last six months has raised investor expectations. With the pandemic still a major factor in holding back brick-and-mortar traffic, more retail sales events are on the way as companies look to get an early jump on the holiday season, including the 10.10 shopping festival, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day on October 13-14 and Alibaba Singles Day on November 11.

VMworld: The annual virtualization and cloud computing event hosted by VMware (NYSE:VMW) on September 29 will feature CEO Pat Gelsinger providing perspective on the events of 2020. He will host conversations with Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and Nike (NYSE:NKE) CEO John Donahoe to discuss how digital innovation is key to supporting their organization's missions. VMware COO Sanjay Poonen will also dive deeper into VMware’s "Any App, Any Cloud, Any Device" technology strategy.

Investor meetings and business updates: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) will hold a conference call to discuss the sale of the IOS Test & Inspection Services Business on September 28. A number of events hit the calendar on September 29, including Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) giving a financial community presentation, as well virtual investor days for NiSource (NYSE:NI), Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) and Vistra (NYSE:VST), Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) in rapid-fire delivery. Vistra's presentation will include management introducing 2021 guidance, updating on a new long-term capital allocation plan and information on the sustainable portfolio transformation strategy.

U.S. auto sales: Edmunds forecasts U.S. auto sales declined 11% in Q3 to 3,850,707 units vs. the -30.5% decline recorded in Q2. "Most of the doomsday scenarios forecasted at the beginning of the pandemic fortunately did not hold true, and the American consumer stepped up to become one of the many heroes in this chapter of resilience for the automotive industry," says Edmunds' Jessica Caldwell on the rebound. She points to lower interest rates and rising used vehicle prices as demand boosters. Edmunds' forecast by manufacturer: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -9.1% to 513,872 units, Ford (NYSE:F) -7.9% to 534,2905 units, General Motors (NYSE:GM) -14.1% to 634,261 units, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -8.2% to 394,229 units, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +0.8% to 337,533 units, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -32.6% to 222,645 units, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -12.4% to 549,567 units and Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VWAGY) -12.0% to 132,550 units.

Casino reads: The week ahead should see an update on Nevada Gaming win numbers for August and the September report for Macau gross gaming win. Both reports are expected to show sequential improvement as the industry continues to scrap back from a period of near-zero revenue. Nevada casinos are hoping to improve on the 26% gaming win decline seen in July, while in Macau gross gaming revenue is forecast to be down around 85%. Analysts will also be watching Macau for early reports on Golden Week, which runs from October 1-8. Some of the stocks to watch during the busy week in the casino sector include Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands [LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).

Conferences highlights: The Jefferies 2020 Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit will feature presentations by Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG), PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO). The RBC Capital Markets Global Towers and Mobile Infrastructure Virtual Investor Day will feature presentations from SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT). The Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Symposium on September 30 will include presentations from Ayr Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) and Jushi Holdings (OTCQB:JUSHF). The Wolfe Research Virtual Utilities & Midstream Conference running from September 30-October 1 will include talks from Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL). Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for which presentations may stand out.

Barron's mentions: A roundtable of healthcare experts is convened by the publication this week to look at the vaccine landscape. Among the smaller vaccine developers working on COVID-19, Novavax (NVAX) is said to be in the lead, with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) catching up quickly. In the area of monoclonal antibodies, Eli Lilly [LLY] and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) are seen in the forefront there, with products expected to be approved on an emergency basis by the end of the year and moving forward with full approval in the first part of next year. Under the radar a bit are the companies that make vials, syringes and SvO2 tests like Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST), Masimo [MASI] and Medtronic’s (NYSE:MDT). If testing goes on for a while, companies such as Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), Danaher, and Quidel (QDEL) could benefit. Elsewhere outside of healthcare, Fortive is singled out ahead of its spinoff of Vontier (VNT) on October 9 and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is mentioned as a bank that should acquit itself fairly well under an adverse economic scenario modeled by the Fed.

