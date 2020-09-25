Thursday morning, we received fiscal second quarter results from BlackBerry (BB). The company has continued to struggle in recent years, leading its shares to greatly underperform the market as investors favor growth names. While the headline numbers again looked strong and sent the stock much higher early on, the stock lost those gains throughout the day and ended negative as it didn't appear BlackBerry had made any great progress.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

For the second quarter, non-GAAP revenues of more than $266 million beat estimates by about $26 million, while GAAP revenues were $7 million less. Non-GAAP EPS, which always beat, came in at $0.11, beating by nine cents, while GAAP per share losses of $0.04 matched estimates. In the graphic below, you can see a breakdown of the revenue results, in millions.

(Source: BlackBerry supplemental financial information, seen here)

As we've seen in a number of recent quarters, licensing revenues saved the day with a massive sequential jump. The core software business continued to struggle, declining by $17 million over the prior year period, and barely showing any sequential growth. Perhaps things would be better if the company was investing in R&D and Sales/Marketing, as those two key expense categories dropped from $192 million a year ago to $136 million in the just reported quarter. Some of that operating expense decline is due to the pandemic and government subsidies, but at this point, BlackBerry needs to spend more if it wants to grow anywhere near most new age tech companies that are worth tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars.

As I discussed in my earnings preview article, some of the company's key metrics regarding Cylance had deteriorated throughout the previous fiscal year. At the Q1 report, management stopped providing this important information, but transitioned to more of a business as a whole snapshot. Unfortunately, the three items presented all showed weakness in Q2 as the graphic below details. These numbers look even bleaker when you look at the balance sheet. Total deferred revenues, which started the fiscal year at $373 million, have declined to $316 million in just six months. The company's financial document also shows that sequentially, the net customer churn rate went from approximately zero to three percent.

(Source: Quarterly earnings slides, fiscal Q1 and fiscal Q2)

Another item I think investors started to fret over was guidance for the current fiscal year. Despite the large revenue beat for Q2, CEO John Chen said on the conference call that BlackBerry expects total revenue to be around $950 million for the year. The street was around $955 million going in, so unless he is really underpromising here, the second half of the year isn't going to be as strong as expected. This also makes sense with the one-time licensing deal struck in Q2 that helped that category vastly outperform expectations.

In the end, fiscal Q2 was another quarter with BlackBerry spinning its wheels. The headline numbers looked great, but it was mostly due to one-time licensing items yet again, and key software/service numbers weakened again. Guidance for the year was not very strong, and while competitors continue to show massive revenue growth, BlackBerry's top line isn't going anywhere fast. After hitting a high of $5.40 in Thursday's pre-market, shares closed down for the day, and they fell through their 50-day moving average in the process, which could lead to additional selling in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.