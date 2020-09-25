Trading natural gas can be like riding a psychotic horse through a burning barn. The fun began in late June when the energy commodity fell to its lowest price since 1995 at $1.432 per MMBtu. Since then, the price action has been the Garden of Eden for nimble traders with their fingers on the market’s pulse.

After falling to the lows, one of the world’s most influential value investors, who rarely put capital to work in the commodities markets, announced at $10 billion acquisition of the transmission and pipeline assets of Dominion Energy (D). The news helped to turbocharge a substantial rally in the natural gas market. A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico likely pushed the price of the energy commodity to its highest level of 2020. Since then, the futures market became a falling knife, but the move to lows on September 21 was short-lived.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) are short-term leveraged tools for those who do not trade in the futures arena but wish to take risks in the wild natural gas market.

It took natural gas two months to rally by over 90%

The October natural gas futures contract is expiring and rolling to November. The November contract marks the beginning of the time of the year when inventories begin to decline, so seasonality results in a high contango.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, November futures were trading at an over 62 cents per MMBtu premium to October natural gas futures. The substantial over 28% premium reflects that natural gas is moving into the peak season for demand.

Meanwhile, the energy commodity’s price has been volatile since late June.

Source: CQG

The continuous natural gas futures chart shows that after reaching a twenty-five-year low in late June at $1.432, the price recovered to a high of $2.743 in late August. It took a little under two months for natural gas to rally by over 91.5%. The market ran out of selling in late June, and Warren Buffett’s July 5 announcement that Berkshire Hathaway purchased natural gas assets likely helped the price move higher. The value investor’s acquisition when the price was trading at a quarter-of-a-century low was not bearish for the natural gas futures market. The price moved steadily higher throughout July and August, but the high at almost $2.75 per MMBtu came as Hurricane Laura it the states along the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the energy commodity ran out of buying at a new high for 2020, and by September 21, the price was back below the $1.80 level on nearby futures. Natural gas did not remain at the low price level for long. By September 23, the price was back over the $2.20 level.

The weekly chart shows that the total number of open long and short positions in the energy commodity was stable at around the 1.253 million contract level at the end of last week. Price momentum and relative strength indicators had moved from oversold readings to an overbought condition, before returning to levels that were just over neutral at the end of the week. Weekly historical volatility has been moving steadily higher, reaching around 71.5% on September 25. Daily historical volatility on the October and November contracts rose to over 130% and almost 64%, respectively.

It took natural gas two months to almost double in price. It then collapsed to below $1.80 in under one month, and in two days, it was back at the $2.20 level.

Natural gas should remain highly volatile over the coming weeks

Perhaps the most significant factor facing the natural gas futures market, and markets across all asset classes, is the upcoming November 3 US election. Voters will determine who will be President over the next four years and the majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Among the many issues that divide Republicans and Democrats is the future of US energy policy. The President and majority in the Senate favor a continuation of energy independence for the US, fewer regulations, and advocate for a drill-baby-drill and frack-baby-frack policy. The Democrats would likely introduce new rules on fracking addressing environmental concerns. Therefore, US leadership in crude oil and gas production will depend on the election’s outcome. The election could be adding to the price variance in the natural gas market and could determine the path of prices in its aftermath.

The global pandemic continues to impact energy demand and oil and gas prices. The threat of a second wave of coronavirus over the coming weeks and months weighs on energy prices. However, the potential of a vaccine, the decline in the mortality rate, and optimism has balanced some of the concerns. The bottom line is that bullish and bearish pull oil and gas prices in opposite directions, stoking the volatility as we have seen over the past months.

When it comes to natural gas, November 3 not only marks Election Day in the US, but it is typically the time when the injection season ends, and inventories begin to decline. As we head into the late fall and winter months, natural gas stockpiles are at an elevated level.

Inventories are very high going into the peak season- Maybe the highest ever

On Thursday, September 24, the Energy Information Administration told the natural gas market that stockpiles in storage across the United States rose by 66 billion cubic feet for the week ending on September 18.

Source: EIA

The chart illustrates that stocks were at 3.680 trillion cubic feet at the end of last week, 15.9% above last year’s level, and 12.4% over the five-year average. With only eight weeks to go in the 2020 injection season, reaching the four trillion cubic feet level for the third time since the EIA began reporting stockpile data would only require an average injection of 40 bcf. According to Estimize, a crowdfunding website, the current estimate for the injection for the week ending on September 25 is around 73 bcf. If the data comes in at that level, it will push inventories to 3.763 tcf, above last year’s elevated level at 3.732 tcf. The potential for a move above 4.0 tcf and the prospect of a record high in stocks going into the 2020/2021 winter season is a bearish factor for the natural gas futures market. In November 2019, the price rose to a high of $2.905 per MMBtu. The rally in late August stopped short of that level. However, the price for January 2021 futures was trading at the $3.40 per MMBtu level on September 25, well above last year’s high. The price of the peak season futures contract reflects some bullish sentiment in the energy commodity despite the high level of stocks.

Production is falling

While stockpiles are high, all signs are that production is declining. The EIA data for the week ending on September 18 marked the twenty-fifth consecutive week where the percentage above last year’s level fell. After reaching 79.5% above the same level in 2019, it was only 15.9% higher in the latest data. The decline could be from a reduction in demand, lower production, or both.

Simultaneously, Baker Hughes reported that 73 natural gas rigs were operating as of September 18, 75 lower than in mid-September 2019. The low price level of the energy commodity, which has remained below $2.75 per MMBtu throughout 2020, has caused production to decline. Falling output is bullish for the price of the energy commodity.

Volatility creates a paradise for trading

The new active month November natural gas futures contract was trading at over the $2.80 per MMBtu level on September 25.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that support is at the September 17 low of $2.496 with technical resistance at the September 4 high of $3.002 per MMBtu. The price was just above the midpoint of the trading range at the $2.75 level. If the price action over the past months is a guide, the price will not remain at the current level for long.

Stockpiles point lower, production higher, and the election could cause intense price swings. The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas futures market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those looking to participate in the volatile energy commodity without venturing into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) provide an alternative. BOIL and KOLD have net assets of $50.6 and $25.19 million, respectively. Both offer sufficient liquidity with an average of over one million shares of BOIL and 800,000 shares of KOLD trading each day. BOIL and KOLD are leveraged products, so they are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in natural gas. Meanwhile, the price action since June has made short-term trading the optimal approach to the volatile natural gas market.

We have seen an implosion and explosion in natural gas prices over the past week. The high level of price variance is likely to continue with stockpiles heading for record levels, production falling, and an election that will determine energy policy for the world’s leading producer weeks away. The volatility creates lots of trading opportunities for nimble and disciplined traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.