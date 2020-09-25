Market Internals Point Towards Further Selling (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 9/21-9/25)

Normally, my Friday column uses the format of long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore. Since there was little new economic data this week, please see last week's posts. This column will adhere to my standard format.

The jobs rebound is losing steam (emphasis added):

About 825,000 people filed for state unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That figure, which does not reflect seasonal adjustments, is far below the more than six million a week who were filing as layoffs peaked in the spring, but higher than in the worst weeks of many past recessions. Millions are relying on unemployment benefits to meet their basic expenses. Worse, progress is slowing: Applications for state jobless benefits rose last week, and have been falling only slowly since midsummer. “Compared to April, they’re trending down, but if you’re comparing to the pre-Covid era they are still so high,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist for the career site Indeed.

The data is very concerning.

This chart places the current situation in a historical context. Initial jobless claims are still at their highest level in over 50 years. The pace of job losses has been occurring for six months. The 1-year chart shows that the overall pace is not declining in any significant way.

Stimulus talks are back on (emphasis added):

House Democrats are preparing a new, smaller coronavirus relief package expected to cost about $2.4 trillion as they try to forge ahead with talks with the Trump administration, a person familiar with the plans said Thursday. The bill would include enhanced unemployment insurance, direct payments to Americans, Paycheck Protection Program small-business loan funding and aid to airlines, among other provisions, the person said. To reach the price tag, Democrats would chop roughly $1 trillion from their previous proposal for a fifth pandemic aid plan.

As I noted yesterday, three Federal Reserve presidents recently argued for additional stimulus measures.

Durable goods orders continue to increase (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in August increased $1.0 billion or 0.4 percent to $232.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up four consecutive months, followed an 11.7 percent July increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased by 0.4 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.7 percent. Machinery, also up four consecutive months, led the increase, $0.5 billion or 1.5 percent to $31.2 billion

The best news in the data is the strong increase in capital goods:

Non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft is a proxy for industrial machinery orders. The total number of orders (left) is just shy of its highest level in two years. The Y/Y percentage increase (right) is positive again.

To close out the week, let's take a look at a broader view of all the markets along with the market internals to highlight that the backdrop for equities is weak.

Let's start with inter-market analysis: All charts are 1-year.

Start with the Treasury charts -- the IEF (second from left) and TLT (second from right). Both rallied in the Spring and have continued to trade at high levels. This indicates that bond traders think growth will be slow. Commodities (left) support this analysis to an extent. But there, prices have started to move modestly lower during September. Then there's the stock market (middle chart) which is predicting strong economic growth. The stock and bond market can't both be right. At some point, something has to give.

And that's where a look at market internals come into play. Let's start with the Nasdaq:

The percentage of stocks about the 200-day EMA hit a high of 60% at the beginning of August. This is a standard high point for this data series. The percentage of Nasdaq stocks above their respective 50-day EMAs is now declining sharply. The Nasdaq advance/decline line is also moving lower.

The internals of the SPY have the same pattern. The percentage of SPY stocks above their respective 200-day EMA is now declining. The percentage of SPY stocks above their respective 50-day EMAs is dropping sharply. And the SPY's advance-decline line is starting to move lower.

All of this data points to a weakening market, most likely for most of 4Q20.

And with that, I'll wish you a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.