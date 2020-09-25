This former stock market darling is now a falling knife value trap. It looks very cheap on paper but a closer look shows a more troubled situation.

Transformational acquisitions tend to go one of two ways. Either they are indeed transformational, or they are disastrous. For Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) its 2017 acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) software business has proved to be the latter. On paper Micro Focus looks a tempting buy as its stock has fallen 76% year to date. On closer inspection this stock is a clear sell thanks to its weak financial position, weak quality of revenues, and high short interest suggesting many hedge funds are also bearish on this stock.

Software maker Micro Focus used to be the United Kingdom's biggest listed technology company. Its market capitalization stood at more than £9 billion. From 2005 to 2017 its stock price steadily increased as investors rated the firm's strategy of buying legacy software businesses, cutting out costs, cross-selling and squeezing out cash from the greater economies of scale this acquisition strategy produced. This all ended in 2017. The HPE software acquisition was one step too far and the company has spectacularly failed to integrate this business into the rest of the company. Now Micro Focus's market capitalization stands at just £900 million. The stock is down 93% since its April 2017 high.

The Global Investor thinks this stock is a falling knife. Try to catch it now, and you will get hurt. With at least 3.84% of its equity sold short by hedge funds, according to Financial Conduct Authority disclosures, smart money is against this stock. Gladstone Capital Management entered its 2.43% net short position the 7th September this year. Note, only short positions greater than 0.5% of share issuance need to be disclosed, so it's more than likely the true short exposure is higher than 3.84%.

A closer inspection of the FCA short interest data shows Micro Focus is the 22nd most shorted stock in the UK market as of 23rd of September 2020.

Source: FCA's Notification and disclosure of net short positions & The Global Investor calculations

The HPE software acquisition

The company has been struggling to get enthusiasm for its prospects following the extraordinarily expensive failure of the HPE software acquisition. That acquisition was in effect HPE's way to get out of its own disastrous acquisition of Autonomy, a business itself caught up in an accounting scandal.

The exceptional charges taken on Micro Focus' transaction are expected to total $960 million of which $245 million still stand at the end of its 2019 financial year.

The acquisition cost a massive $8.8 billion and Micro Focus' net debt has more than doubled since 2017. Now Micro Focus' debt totals more than three times its market capitalization while its profit coverage ratio is less than two times.

The company's reliance on license sales, maintenance work along with consulting means the revenues it generates are far less predictable than the pure software-as-a-service and cloud models.

UBS forecasts expect pre-tax losses and negative EPS in for both full year 2020 and 2021 on falling revenues.

First Half Results

In July, Micro Focus reported its H1 2020 results. They showed trading was hit hard by the pandemic, group revenue was down 11.3% due to many customer projects becoming delayed. While that is probably a temporary issue, a more structural issue is that Micro Focus seems to be suffering from the fierce competition coming from 'next generation' software which companies like Microsoft via its Azure division, IBM, Citrix and SAP are rolling out.

Return on assets have fallen to 2% following several years stuck in the 4-6% range, while as recently as 2014 the company enjoyed ROA of over 16%.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Profitability Grade and Underlying Metrics

One bright spot in H1 was that Micro Focus was able to reduce its high level of long-overdue invoices demonstrated by days of sales outstanding coming down from 94 to 68 during the last financial year and this did help cash conversion. In H1, cash from operations was 131.5% of adjusted cash profit and free cash flow came was $305 million. Margins were not terrible with an operating profit margin of 15.2% over the past 12 months, but this metric has more than halved over the past five years, showing the decline in the company's pricing power and the increased competition in its markets.

Risks to the short

With the stock trading at a price to book value ratio of just 0.2x, a risk to shorting this stock is its low valuation may attract the attention of a larger company as a predatory acquirer. In fact back in April there were rumors about a public-to-private takeover, which saw Micro Focus' stock price rally as much as 13% in a day. However, The Global Investor notes that the company's high debt load must act as a large deterrence for any would-be bidder. The Global Investor feels that more impairment charges are being priced in to the stock which is causing this low P/B ratio, and thus the low level of this metric is actually a value trap, not a value opportunity, despite the Seeking Alpha Value grade of A+.

Conclusion

In summary then, the short interest in Micro Focus seems easy to explain. Micro Focus continues to struggle following the disastrous HP software acquisition, which caused the $922 million goodwill impairment charge in the first half; competition against established players is really tough; and its debt is a huge burden. With no apparent genius turnaround strategy in place and the world having moved on to a greater dependence on software-as-a-service and cloud products which Micro Focus trails behind in, there is no recovery on the horizon and its downward spiral looks set to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MFGP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.