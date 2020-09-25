ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has more holdings at 60 and weights the top holdings far less at around 28% of the entire fund.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF is more concentrated with 46.6% of the fund in the top 10 holdings and just 43 holdings overall.

Introduction

For those looking for a cyber security ETFs, there are two main options. The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) and the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). Both ETFs charge an expense ratio of 0.60%. CIBR is the slightly larger fund with $2.18 billion in assets under management, while HACK has a respectable $1.5 billion. CIBR is the more concentrated of the two with 43 holdings compared to HACK's 60 holdings.

Source: ETF.com ETF Comparison Tool

Although both ETFs track different indices, both hold primarily cyber security companies. CIBR's index is liquidity weighted, while HACK's index is equal-weighted. One will see the effects of this when holdings are compared below.

Comparing Holdings

CIBR (left side below) is more concentrated with 43 holdings compared to 60 holdings for HACK (right side below). CIBR is less concentrated in the Software & IT Services sector though with around 80% of the fund invested there. HACK holds over 90% in that sector. CIBR also has holdings in the communications, semiconductors, aerospace, and machinery sectors. HACK contains holdings from communications and aerospace as well, but not semiconductors and machinery, and instead has some electronic equipment and parts holdings.

Source: ETF.com ETF Comparison Tool

As for individual holdings, HACK is more spread out with the top few making up just 3% of the fund, while CIBR's top positions are closer to 7% of the fund. In total HACK holds 28.09% of the fund in the top ten holdings compared to a much higher 46.62% of the fund in the top ten holdings for CIBR.

Source: HACK Home Page

Source: CIBR Home Page

Some of the individual holdings overlap, but their weightings are quite different. Cisco (CSCO) is the largest holding for HACK at 3.36%, but at 5.77% of CIBR, is just the 5th largest holding, despite having a much larger percentage weighting. Other shared top ten holdings include Cloudflare (NET) and Akamai Technologies (AKAM). HACK does hold companies like Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) and Okta (OKTA), but they don't quite make the top ten. Likewise, CIBR holds Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Splunk (SPLK), but they don't quite make up the top 10.

Comparing Performance

Performance between the two funds has been close, but CIBR seems to edge out HACK on every time frame shown below. The performance isn't massively different, but over a long period of time, could be enough to make a substantial difference.

Source: ETF.com ETF Comparison Tool

Of course, going forward CIBR's outperformance is reliant upon the fund's ability to weight more aggressively in the correct stocks. While they have shown an ability to do this in the past, that does not mean they'll succeed at this in the future. If one of CIBR's top holdings begins to do poorly, it will have a greater drag effect on the ETF overall due to the fund's greater weighting in its top holdings.

Winner: First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR

For me, the winner here would likely be First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR. The more aggressive and concentrated holdings and weightings could continue to lead to outperformance, albeit with more risk. There is certainly an argument to be made for HACK as well though, as the fund is more balanced and may work better for investors that a less comfortable with more concentrated funds. Both funds charge the same fee and are approximately equal with liquidity, so there is virtually no inherent advantage to one over the other (although options on HACK seem to have tighter spreads). Ultimately, I'd take my chances that CIBR can continue its outperformance.

