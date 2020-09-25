We believe that an upside break of the 26.40 level will be a technical requirement before we can officially say that the prior downtrend in the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund has reached a point of completion.

However, UUP has rallied by over 3% since the beginning of September and many investors are wondering if a reversal of fortune seems to be in the works.

With the exception of a briefly bullish period in March, the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) has been trading under sustained selling pressure. For some investors, this trading activity has been quite surprising because the instrument has failed to work as a safe haven during some periods of rising volatility. However, a reversal of fortune might actually be in the works and UUP has rallied by over 3% since the beginning of September. If these trends continue, the impact could be substantial for commodities that are priced in U.S. dollars (for example, gold, silver, and oil). For these reasons, investors from a wide variety of asset classes should continue to watch these trends as they are developing and we believe Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund will need to see a clear break above 26.40 before we can officially classify these events as a sustainable reversal.

Over the last three-month period, remnants of this year's selling pressure appear to be waning. During this period, Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund has shown with inflows of 75.71 million and it should be noted that most of the fund's outflows are weighted toward the early end of the timeline. Inflow activity starts to ramp up near the beginning of August and those bullish trends have maintained consistency in the trading periods that followed.

However, we must also look at the net trading flows that have been present over the last year in order to get more of a long-term sense of how these activities have actually progressed for the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund. During this period, the results have actually been favorable by a relatively wide margin and UUP has benefitted from total inflows of 413.11 million. This does give us a sense that the longer-term momentum is likely to be heading in the bullish direction but we will need to see something larger than a 3% gain before a true reversal can be claimed for the dollar-based ETF.

While many investors might be focused on trading sentiment and geopolitical uncertainty, it can be argued that the true driver of valuation trends going forward might actually be the Federal Reserve itself. Recent comments from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans suggested that interest rates in the United States could be raised sooner than expected:

We've sort of said we're looking to get inflation up to 2%, and then after that, we could be raising rates and still have an accommodative setting of monetary policy… so, we could start raising rates before we start averaging 2%.

Essentially, Fed President Charles Evans is telling us that an upcoming raise in interest rates would still leave U.S. markets at "accommodative" levels. If an early hike in interest rates were to occur in the United States, the event would likely come as a surprise to many of the market's optimistic investors that might have been expecting to see unlimited quantitative easing.

Given the extent of the damage that has been wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy, it's really not much of a surprise that some investors might be expecting "QE to infinity". However, if these beliefs do not become a reality, it stands to reason that significant portions of the market's dominant outlook will need to be re-imagined or re-assessed. Of course, this means that it would become increasingly possible to see reversals in commodities-based ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), and the SPDR Energy Sector Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE).

For these reasons, investors with long positions in the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund must continue to monitor trends in U.S. inflation levels, in order to understand what is most likely to happen next with regard to the valuation trends visible in the fund. During the month of August 2020, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose from 258.72 to 259.68.

In the above chart, we can see that these figures go far beyond a simple reversal from the post-pandemic lows of 255.77. In fact, this recent data report shows that consumer prices in the United States have reached above levels that were present during the beginning of this year (before government lockdown measures led to a slowdown in economic growth rates).

At the same time, it should be noted that these trends look much more subdued when we view the actual changes that are present in the U.S. inflation rate. During the month of August, the U.S. inflation rate rose from 1% to 1.3%. Of course, these figures beat analyst estimates (of 1.2%) and they mark the highest inflation rate since the pre-pandemic period.

Key points of weakness were visible in energy prices (which showed declines of -9%) but prices for used automobiles rose sharply (at 4%) and food prices rose by an even larger percentage (at 4.1%).

Long-term assessments of the fundamental factors influencing valuations in the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund seem to be supporting the rally of more than 3% that has developed since the beginning of September. However, the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund has been trading under sustained selling pressure for most of 2020 and this is why we will need to see additional clues on the technical analysis side of the equation before we can argue that the shorter-term downtrend has come to an end.

For these reasons, we believe that an upside break of the prior highs from June 2020 (found at the 26.40 level) will be a technical requirement before we can officially say that the prior downtrend in the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund has reached a point of completion.

