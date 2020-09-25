Leap Therapeutics initiates Phase 2a trial for DKN-01

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) announced the dosing of first patient for its Phase 2a clinical trial DisTinGuish study. The trial seeks to assess DKN-01 in combination with tislelizumab, with or without chemotherapy, in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. The company is collaborating with BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) which is contributing tislelizumab.

The DisTinGuish trial is a nonrandomized, open-label, multicenter study. It is scheduled to be conducted in two parts and will likely enroll up to 72 participants. Part A will have up to 24 patients with G/GEJ adenocarcinoma who have received no prior systemic treatment in the locally advanced/metastatic setting. Part B will consist of up to 48 patients with previously treated, inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic DKK1-high G/GEJ adenocarcinoma.

The study aims to assess safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the combination therapy of intravenous DKN-01 and tislelizumab ± CAPOX (capecitabine + oxaliplatin) in G/GEJ adenocarcinoma patients. Cynthia Sirard, M.D. of Leap Therapeutics said, "Dosing of the first patient in the DisTinGuish study is a key milestone for the DKN-01 development program. We are excited to have the opportunity to combine DKN-01 with tislelizumab due to the promising signals in a DKK1 biomarker-defined population of esophagogastric cancer patients."

The patients will be treated in replicating 21-day cycles until the patient hits pre-recognized criteria for discontinuation or is no longer obtaining clinical benefit. Both Part A and Part B will be carried out concurrently.

DKN-01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody and it works by binding to and blocking the functioning of the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. This protein is a modulator of Wnt/Beta-catenin signaling and has been shown to be a key factor in repressing the immune system and tumorigenesis. The drug candidate has been given Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for treating gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.

Tislelizumab is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody and forms a part of BeiGene's product portfolio. There are currently three supplemental new drug applications pertaining this drug candidate under review of the Center for Drug Evaluation. It is currently not approved for use outside of China.

Leap is in an exclusive option and license agreement with BeiGene for developing DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia and New Zealand. For the rest of the world, Leap maintains exclusive development, manufacturing and commercialization rights.

Leap Therapeutics is mainly engaged in developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. DKN-01 is its flagship drug candidate and is in several clinical trials pertaining esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

MacroGenics reports progress on MGA012 development

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) reported updated information about its development process of MGA012 or retifanlimab. The company is collaborating with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) for this project and has stated that it has hit a milestone triggering $15 million payment clause. MacroGenics stated that it has started the Phase 3 POD1UM-304 clinical trial for the drug candidate.

The Phase 3 trial is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of retifanlimab with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with metastatic squamous and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics said, "Anti-PD-1 therapy has become a mainstay in cancer treatment across multiple tumor types, and we are excited to see our Incyte partnership continue to advance the development of retifanlimab across a broad set of monotherapy and combination regimens."

Both MacroGenics and Incyte have several development programs to assess the use of retifanlimab in treating a wide range of conditions. The company's collaboration with Incyte entitles it to receive up to $390 million in potential remaining development and regulatory milestones. MacroGenics is also eligible to receive additional up to $330 million in potential commercial milestones. The company will receive royalties on the global sale, if MGA012 is approved and commercialized.

Retifanlimab is an anti-PD-1 molecule and is evaluated either as monotherapy or in combination with other agents. Retifanlimab is a humanized, proprietary anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. It was licensed to Incyte Corporation in 2017 under a global collaboration and license agreement. Incyte is now studying the potential of retifanlimab monotherapy through three registration-directed studies in MSI-high endometrial cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma and anal cancer.

MacroGenics has a robust development pipeline. It is mainly engaged in developing treatments in the field of oncology. Its lead drug candidate Margetuximab is in pivotal study stage in HER2+ Breast cancer indication while another drug candidate Flotetuzumab is in the same stage for AML. Some of the other potential drugs in its development pipeline are Enoblituzumab, MGD013 and MGC018.

BridgeBio Pharma starts Phase 2 encaleret trial

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) announced the beginning of its Phase 2 trial of encaleret or CLTX-305. The single center trial is designed to test the medication in individuals with ADH1, a rare and inherited disease caused by gain-of-function mutations in the calcium sensing receptor. It is an investigational oral therapy.

The Phase 2 trial is an open-label, dose-ranging study and is designed to enroll up to 16 individuals with ADH1. It aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of single and multiple doses of encaleret. Jonathan C. Fox, M.D., Ph.D., Calcilytix's Chief Medical Officer said, "Encaleret has been previously shown to be well-tolerated and increase serum calcium levels in healthy volunteers and individuals with osteoporosis, a profile that encouraged our investigation of the compound in ADH1 patients." The company expects the topline data to be available in 2021.

The study will involve two treatment cohorts which will be assessed over three study periods. These periods will include inpatient observation at National Institutes of Health. As and when doses of encaleret are found to be well-tolerated and show the potential to normalize blood and urine calcium levels, patients may be treated for up to 26 weeks. BridgeBio is developing this drug candidate through its affiliate Calcilytix Therapeutics.

BridgeBio was founded for identifying and advancing treatments from Mendelian diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. The company has strong product pipeline with over 20 programs in different stages of development.

