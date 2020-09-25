BiomX (PHGE) is a unique play in the microbiome space. The company is developing custom phage cocktails targeting pathogenic bacteria in large indications such as acne, inflammatory bowel disease, and colorectal cancer. Investing in the company is a high risk, high reward proposition due to the early stages as well as due to the lack of proof of concept in humans in both inflammatory bowel disease and colon cancer. The company has a unique and swift path to market for its acne treatment, but the rest of its pipeline will have a binary outcome.

Background

The significance of the microbiome for optimal human health is now widely recognized in the scientific literature. Researchers, using bioinformatic tools, are focusing in on the profile of a healthy microbiome and working to define the complex interactions between organisms and host as well as the role of individual bacteria in human health.

Data readouts from Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) (see my bullish article published on SA in May which resulted in a 600 % return) validated that modifications in the microbiome could cure disease. Seres' pivotal trial showed that a consortium of bacterial spores delivered via capsule could significantly reduce the rate of C. difficile reoccurrence after antibiotic treatment. The stock soared because Seres produced the first positive pivotal trial of a microbiome product and Seres has an advanced pipeline in the clinic focused on large markets. Most importantly, Seres may have ushered in a new era of therapeutics which seek to treat human disease via manipulation of the human microbiome.

BiomX is a newly public, early-stage company that is approaching disease causing disruptions in the microbiome using phage therapy. Modulating the microbiome can involve adding bacteria or removing bacteria. Phages are naturally occurring or laboratory altered viruses that infect a specific type of bacteria, replicate, and destroy that bacteria. Phages differ from antibiotics in that they are highly specific and usually, kill only one type of bacteria. Phage therapy is a treatment approach to cure bacterial infections which may be more effective than antibiotics because phages are capable of penetrating biofilms, which are known to impair antibiotics from reaching bacteria. The goal of phage therapy is to highly selectively destroy pathogenic bacteria while preserving the microbiome. At the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare conference, BiomX CEO Jonathan Solomon noted that not only are phages precisely targeted, but the FDA does not require toxicity studies also due to the established safety profile of phages.

Interestingly, phages were discovered in the early 1900s and researchers at Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) were working on this approach in the 1940s. The advent of the penicillin era diverted attention from this approach. Successive inventions of new classes of antibiotics were sufficient for many decades to treat infections but it is now well known that antibiotic resistant bacteria are a serious concern especially given the lack of investment and success in the area of anti-infective research.

Moreover, there is now an abundance of evidence that broad spectrum antibiotics that indiscriminately destroy the microbiome can negatively impact health and even cause other infections such as C. difficile. The future of anti-infective therapy is a more targeted approach. In the past, companies would promote antibiotics based on the breath of their bacterial coverage while today, companies like Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) are touting that their antibiotic is specifically designed to have the narrowest coverage and is targeted to a specific bacterium or infection. This reversal in approach is a direct result of physicians and the scientific community recognizing the role of an intact, diverse human microbiome playing a critical role in human health.

Acne

Acne is not purely an infectious disease and the P. acnes bacteria is found on most humans. An article published in Nature describes the role of P. acnes.

The development of acne proceeds in four stages, starting with excess sebum production and modified lipid composition in the sebaceous gland at the base of hair follicles, which is followed by blocking of the skin pore, then colonization by Propionibacterium acnes (recently renamed Cutibacterium acnes), which induces inflammation and pustule formation."

Dr. Hilary Baldwin, MD of Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center noted that:

It is now realized that while Propionibacterium (P) acnes is implicated in the pathophysiology of the condition by producing an inflammatory cascade, acne is not the result of a bacterial infection."

Dr. Baldwin further commented on the role of antibiotics in the treatment of acne.

It's not that antibiotics don't work, she concedes. Sometimes we can't make people better without them. The point is, we need to try to avoid them whenever possible."

Avoiding the use of broad spectrum antibiotics is part of a trend towards better stewardship that prevents bacterial resistance to antibiotics. The consensus is that antibiotics play a role in treating acne but the duration should be limited and retinoids and benzoyl peroxide are treatments that should be used alongside antibiotics.

It should be noted that one of the reasons antibiotics are effective in treating acne is that they have anti-inflammatory properties as well as antibacterial properties. However, studies show high levels of erythromycin resistant P. acnes and that correlates with treatment failure. This highlights that eradicating P. acnes is required for the effective treatment of acne. Given this, phage therapy, although only offering antibacterial properties, does have the potential to be a promising treatment option for acne.

BX001 for the treatment of Acne

Partnered with a global cosmetics company, BiomX is developing BX001 which is a topically administered phage mixture to treat acne. These phages penetrate through biofilms and are highly selective for the target bacteria, P. acnes. BX001 is active against 96 percent of the strains of P. acnes tested. This is superior in that P. acnes has become resistant to commonly used antibiotics. In fact, one study showed that 62 percent of P. acnes strains are resistant to common antibiotics such as erythromycin, clindamycin, and doxycycline.

A phase I trial was conducted which met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability as well as the higher dose demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the quantity of P. acnes. The short trial of 28 days did not show a statistically significant reduction in inflammatory lesions but most studies that reach this endpoint are 12-week studies. At the Cantor Fitzgerald conference on Sept. 16th, the CEO noted that resistance has not been shown to develop after BX001 treatment.

A phase 2 study will begin in Q1 of 2021 and will enroll 50 patients in the treatment arm and 50 patients in the placebo arm. The study seeks to evaluate the treatment outcomes after 12 weeks of therapy. The primary endpoint will be safety and tolerability and the efficacy endpoints will include a reduction of P. acnes, skin microbiome analysis, and lesion counts. If successful, this product will be available without a prescription and will be marketed as a cosmetic. The Phase II study which will be completed by mid year 2021 is aimed at allowing the company to make efficacy claims in their marketing.

Market for OTC Acne Products and Potential Revenue

The worldwide spend on acne treatments was estimated to be approximately $5 billion annually. While benzoyl peroxide, AHA's, salicylic acid and sulfur treatments are abundantly available over the counter, antibiotics are not and BX001 may offer similar efficacy when compared to antibiotics. Thus, BX001 would be a unique product not only in its mode of action but also in that it will be marketed as an OTC cosmetic. This route should be faster and far less costly as no Phase III study is required. The data from Phase II should suffice to make claims regarding rebalancing the microbiome and killing P. acnes. Given BX001 will be a cosmetic, no specific metric needs to reached in the phase II study for efficacy but a 10 to 20 percent reduction in lesion count would show a good level of efficacy. Another reason BiomX is focusing on bringing BX001 to market as a cosmetic is the market for cosmetic products is $4B and thus it offers a bigger market opportunity. High end cosmetics tend to have high margins so they could be comparable to the margins found with prescription products with a lesser investment in clinical studies. During 2021, BiomX would need to invest in large scale manufacturing prior to a launch. Ideally, the global cosmetics company they have partnered with would handle the marketing of the product and a product launch would happen in late 2022 or early 2023 providing a revenue stream to fund BiomX's other programs.

Pathogens Causing Disease

There is a renewed interest and understanding of the role bacteria play in disease. An article published in Nature included an anecdote about how the cause of some gastric disease was found to be bacterial.

In July 1984, a young Australian gastroenterologist drank a beef broth spiked with the pathogenic bacterium Helicobacter pylori. Within a week, he started vomiting. His breath began to stink. And he couldn't have been happier. Barry Marshall wanted to prove that H. pylori could trigger inflammation of the stomach lining, a first sign of stomach cancer. By taking a biopsy of his own stomach tissue, Marshall demonstrated unequivocally that the hardy, spiral-shaped microorganism could cause gastric disease. Twenty-one years later, Marshall and his mentor Robin Warren won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery linking the bacterium to chronic inflammation, peptic ulcers and stomach ailments such as cancer."

It was a revolutionary shift in thinking. Back in the 80s, physicians were shocked that H. pylori was the elusive cause of ulcers rather than stress which is what they had told patients for years. H. pylori was probably discovered to be pathogenic because it cultures well and was easy to identify. Today, because of DNA analysis, we have the capacity to identify other organisms that may be implicated in disease as well as to characterize what a healthy versus a diseased microbiome is. BiomX is testing a hypothesis that inflammatory bowel disease is triggered by the bacterium, Klebsiella pneumoniae and will be testing a phage cocktail for treatment.

IBD - Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease, IBD, is a term used to describe both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Between 6 and 8 million people worldwide suffer from IBD and it causes significant suffering. Ulcerative colitis causes inflammation and ulcers in the large intestine and rectum while Crohn's disease can occur anywhere in the digestive tract but is usually in the tail end of the small intestine. Both conditions can cause abdominal pain, bloody stools, ulcers, fatigue, fevers, diarrhea and can result in weight loss. Eye inflammation, skin disorders, and arthritis can also occur.

The precise cause is unknown but it may be a malfunctioning immune response to intestinal flora which triggers inflammation. According to Medscape, the aberrant immune response "disrupts the intestinal mucosa and leads to a chronic inflammatory process." Complications can include colon cancer, fistulas, malnutrition and colon perforations. There may be some genetic link but this is poorly understood. Cedars-Sinai's Dr. Stephen Targan noted that the "severity of the disease depends on the genetic abnormalities and the effects of any number of microbes on the immune system."

These diseases severely impact patients lives and treatments are suboptimal. Drs. Rashid, Ebringer and Wilson wrote in The International Journal of Rheumatology about the devastating impact on patients.

Patients with CD usually require lifelong heavy medications and devastating surgeries. The current treatment involving the use of anti-inflammatory, immunosuppressive, and biologic modalities have significant limitations due to lack of treatment response in some patients as well as the occurrence of adverse side effects, such as increased risk of infection and malignancy"

Patients with UC suffer similarly bouncing between remissions and severe symptoms. Treatments are aimed at mitigating symptoms rather than at the elimination of the cause of the inflammation.

A microbial origin for IBD has long been suspected; however, despite these suspicions, the precise cause has remained elusive. According to Mayo Clinic, it may be a malfunctioning immune response to bacteria that targets the digestive tract tissues in the setting of a dysbiotic microbiome. An article published in Science noted that they were able to "show that strains of Klebsiella sp. isolated from the salivary microbiota are strong inducers of T helper 1 (TH1) cells when they colonize in the gut" and this can result in a severe inflammatory reaction. These Klebsiella strains are resistant to antibiotics, tend to proliferate when the gut microbiota is dysbiotic and the host has a genetic predisposition. Another study published in the Journal of Digestive Diseases noted that K. pneumoniae is now thought to be a pathogen that is implicated in causing as well as in the progression of gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Harvard's Laurie Glimcher's stated that it was both specific bacteria including K. pneumoniae and Proteus mirabilis as well as disruptions in the microbiome which cause IBD.

In an article published in The International Journal of Rheumatology, the authors noted the role that Klebsiella may play in the initiation of Crohn's disease.

There is a general consensus that Crohn's disease (CD) develops as the result of immune-mediated tissue damage triggered by infections with intestinal microbial agents. Based on the results of existing microbiological, molecular, and immunological studies, Klebsiella microbes seems to have a key role in the initiation and perpetuation of the pathological damage involving the gut and joint tissues in patients with CD. Six different gastroenterology centres in the UK have reported elevated levels of antibodies to Klebsiella in CD patients. It is proposed that eradication of these microbes by the use of antibiotics and low starch diet, in addition to the currently used treatment, could help in alleviating or halting the disease process in CD."

Medscape notes that the triggering of inflammatory bowel disease may "be a pathogenic organism" but describes it as not yet identified. This highlights that it is NOT completely accepted in mainstream medicine that K. pneumoniae causes inflammatory bowel disease. Regardless, although the studies are hard to interpret due to various protocols and few antibiotics having activity against Klebsiella, an article published in Translational Pediatrics noted that, "it already seems that manipulation of gut flora with antibiotics has a complementary and potentially symbiotic role with current treatments which target mucosal immunity."

BX002

BiomX is focused on testing the hypothesis that K. pneumoniae is a triggering pathogen in inflammatory bowel disease. BiomX has formulated a five phage cocktail designed to prevent resistance while effectively wiping out Klebsiella. Research published in the Journal of Clinical Investigations suggests that the removal of pro inflammatory species may be required for a healthy microbiome to repopulate. Drs. Dalal and Chang wrote that pro-inflammatory bacteria may inhibit the gut's ability to repopulate with healthy commensal microbes. Simply put, the authors suggest that removing pathogens such as Klebsiella, may be a condition for the restoration of the microbiome and a return to a healthy state for patients with IBD.

It should be noted that Seres Therapeutics is currently conducting a clinical trial in the treatment of patients with ulcerative colitis using a cocktail of bacterial spores. The goal according to the company is to "replace pro-inflammatory bacterial species that may be elevated in patients with ulcerative colitis, with nonpathogenic species found in healthy individuals and thus alter immunological tone in the gut leading to a decrease in inflammation." Vedanta Biosciences is taking a similar approach, hoping to displace Klebsiella pneumoniae with the engraftment of beneficial bacteria.

BiomX is approaching the problem from the angle of removing the pro inflammatory bacterial species, Klebsiella. It is possible that both approaches- removing pathogens and adding commensal bacteria could be synergistic in shifting the microbiome to a healthy state and reducing inflammation. BiomX has formulated a five phage cocktail designed to prevent resistance and effectively kill Klebsiella. The Phase 1A trial of BX002 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease seeks to enroll 18 adults, 14 active and 4 placebo and will assess the safety and tolerability of BX002. A key finding will be whether phages can be successfully orally delivered to the GI tract and the data should read out by year end. If successful, a Phase 1b/ 2a study will follow in 2021.

Market Size in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The size of the market for inflammatory bowel disease was $15 billion globally in 2018 and is estimated to reach 22 billion by 2026. If BX002 finds a place in the treatment paradigm, even a small piece of such an enormous market will result in very substantial revenue flow.

Pipeline

There is also evidence that Klebsiella may play a role in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis which is a disease where there is inflammation and fibrosis in the bile ducts. Most of these patients also have inflammatory bowel disease. There is a greater abundance of Klebsiella pneumoniae in PSC patients compared to healthy volunteers and greater abundance is correlated with more severe disease. BX003, a blend of phages, has been developed to target the strains of Klebsiella found in patients with this condition.

BiomX is in the preclinical stage exploring a treatment designed to reduce the fusobacterium load for patients suffering from colorectal cancer. The goal is to use an engineered phage to turn tumors to a state in which they will respond to a class of drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors.

Figure 1: BiomX Corporate Presentation

Intellectual Property

The intellectual property including a phage discovery system has been licensed from Weizmann Institute of Science. Scientific cofounders are from Weizmann Institute of Science and MIT.

Financials and Analysts Price Targets

The company has approximately $70 million in cash and spends about 6 million per quarter which they believe is sufficient to fund operations through mid 2022. The company has a market cap of $137 million and an enterprise value of $70 million.

BiomX is trading around $6 currently. Cantor Fitzgerald has a 12-month price target of $19 and Chardan has a $32.50 price target. BiomX has roughly 23 million shares outstanding and the average price target would reflect a market cap of around $600 million. Although the company is very early stage, these aggressive price targets likely reflect the simplified path to market for BX001 and the enormous market opportunity in inflammatory bowel disease. In 12 months, BiomX could have an acne product nearing launch and BX002 entering Phase 2 testing. These price targets seem ambitious and contingent on early data showing BX002 to be both safe and efficacious in a small cohort.

Risks for BiomX/Upcoming Catalysts

The company is extremely early stage. Specific risks include a failure of BX001 to show any improvement in lesions. For BX002, failure to successfully eradicate Klebsiella and difficulties with oral delivery are the early stage risks. A more substantial, longer term risk is that the hypothesis that eradicating Klebsiella will improve clinical outcome in IBD may not be validated.

Although marketing a product as a cosmetic is an unconventional path, BX001 can provide a non dilutive source of capital allowing the company to build out the pipeline. Financial risks are that the cash on hand may be insufficient and the additional cash required will result in dilution for existing shareholders. In a year, if the company moves forward with BX001, they may also need additional capital to build commercial scale manufacturing.

Institutional Investors

J&J and Takeda Ventures each own approximately 10 percent of the company and institutional investors include Orbimed and RTW Investments.

Conclusions

Phage therapy offers the potential to be a transformative therapy. Moreover, the markets for acne and IBD are vast thus offering investors very substantial upside if BiomX's clinical programs are successful. BX001 is significantly de-risked due to the low standards of efficacy required to market it as a cosmetic. BX002 has not yet hit the clinic and results of late-stage clinical trials will determine if they are investigating an interesting hypothesis or a viable therapy for a large market. BiomX remains a high risk, very high reward investment with a largely binary outcome (due to the IBD program) and investors should consider it a speculative investment.

