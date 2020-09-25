Many Aerospace & Defense stocks appear cheap, but their earnings may seen significant declines over the years to come.

The industry is also weighed down by a lack of commercial aircraft demand which has already bankrupt one Boeing supplier.

Russia recently cut defense spending in order to increase stimulus efforts. The U.S may follow suit if more populists win in the election.

(Pexels)

Aerospace & Defense stocks are among the few that have never seen a recovery since Spring. While the Nasdaq is up 25% this year, iShares A&D ETF (ITA) is down over 30%. Of course, the aerospace & defense sector was a market favorite in the year's leading up to 2020. Government spending was ever on the rise, leading to sky-high revenue growth for many major defense companies. I became bearish on the sector last year as explained in "ITA: Financial Risks And Increasing Foreign Competition Make Aerospace A 'Sell'". Valuations are more attractive today, but I believe downside risk remains high.

Today, it remains unclear if the government will continue to spend so lavishly. There have been growing talks of defense spending cuts in order to shore up cash for a post-COVID economic recovery. The deficit this year is expected to be $3.3T, more than 3X the short-fall in 2019, and a level that will raise the debt/GDP ratio by a staggering 16%. Indeed, there may be no other option than to reduce spending in order to maintain creditworthiness.

Of course, ITA also includes Boeing (BA) which has been pummeled by a lasting collapse in aircraft sales. This is not only due to the grounded 737 MAX jets, but also extreme financial weakness from airlines, making them unable to afford new planes. Boeing is down over 50% this year and has been a major factor in ITA's poor performance.

Despite the weakness, Aerospace & Defense stocks are finally starting to look cheap after years of being a bit overvalued. ITA has a weighted-average "P/E" ratio of 15.4X which is low compared to that of most equities today. The question is, will the industry's earnings remain at current levels?

Government Spending Risks to Defense Profits

Most defense companies exist in an economic Monopsony. This is particularly true for major firms such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTX) which collectively make up nearly 40% of ITA's assets. This is an economic term for where a single buyer substantially controls the market, like a monopoly but inverted.

This is extremely important because it essentially gives the Federal Government (and U.S allies as a collective) the power to set prices on aerospace and defense products. Usually, the government is generous enough that these prices offer stable profit margins. However, if we are going into less generous times, it is likely that lower prices will be demanded.

As you can see below, the revenue growth of the major defense companies is generally correlated to changes in government military procurement spending:

Data by YCharts

This spending level has risen since Trump was elected in 2016 which was the primary factor driving these stocks higher. However, without another war, it is generally unlikely this trend continues to rise over the next few years. The election outcome will likely have an influence, but even still, fiscal austerity may be the only way to avoid extreme inflation given today's public debt levels. The simple fact is, politics and policies have a significant impact on the bottom line of these companies.

It is true that China's rapidly growing military budget makes it seem as if the U.S will continue to grow its budget. This is reasonable as most U.S lawmakers want to ensure the country remains the dominant global military force. However, spending could rise while defense profits decline if the government advocates for cheaper contracts. Lockheed's F-35 cost roughly $100M apiece, while the F-16 is around $30M. Of course, cutting-edge technology is important, but waste is not. Lockheed in particular has seen its gross margins trend higher for decades, this could easily reverse if the government chooses to exercise its monopsonistic power.

Of course, it is not necessarily true that the global "Arms race" will continue. Russia recently decided to slash its defense spending in an effort to increase social benefits. China is likely to continue to grow its military, but even that country may lack the economic strength as its export power is threatened.

Overall, military spending on procurement and technology may not decline, but there is little reason to believe it will continue to rise due to shifting political concerns. Even more, the era of "pork barrel" military spending seems to be reaching an end with growing importance on cost and practicality.

Beware the Boeing Effect

Not all of ITA's companies are almost entirely dependent on government spending. The fund also includes aerospace companies such as Boeing as well as its many suppliers such as Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), Triumph Group (TGI), Hexcel (HXL), and Heico (HEI). In general, all of the companies with significant dependence on Boeing have also been pummeled this year. See below:

Data by YCharts

In fact, the slowdown in Boeing's sales recently caused its supplier Impresa Aerospace (private) to declare bankruptcy. Quite frankly, this may only be the beginning of a wave of bankruptcies that may even include Boeing. Spirit Aerosystems is currently at risk of a covenant breach, and Triumph is in a similar low-liquidity boat.

The rebound in suppliers will not occur until there is a rebound in Boeing. This is unlikely to happen before airline stocks (JETS) are stable. Even today, air travel remains down about 70% and is not rising much. Quite frankly, there is likely to be a permanent decrease in air travel as companies are now used to alternative means which are cheaper like teleconferences. Without a bailout, many will likely be bankrupt soon.

Even still, Boeing has only seen essentially no 737 MAX order this year and even Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which is not stuck in a scandal, has seen a tremendous decline in orders. Quite frankly, I see very little reason to believe there will be an increase in commercial aircraft sales this year or even next as airlines are forced to slash CapEx spending.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I see few reasons to be bullish on the Aerospace and Defense ETF ITA. Yes, the companies are trading at a more attractive valuation, but their forward earnings prospects are dwindling. This is particularly true for those involved in the commercial aircraft industry which I doubt will recover anytime soon and will struggle with potentially permanent declines in air-travel.

Defense companies are a mix. There is some reason to believe the U.S government and its allies will look to increase military spending to ward off threats from China. However, public debt levels are tremendous and there seems to be a growing effort to reduce unnecessary spending. Quite frankly, I do not believe this will change if either Democrats or Republicans win in November since poor economic environments tend to breed isolationistic populism.

Given these factors, I believe ITA is likely headed lower in the near-term. This may be due to a combination of election volatility as it relates to defense spending as well as growing financial strain on commercial aircraft suppliers. ITA could be a short opportunity, but I believe specific companies such as Heico (HEI) and Lockheed (LMT) are among the most overvalued. Heico has significant risks from its exposure to Boeing, and Lockheed has the most to lose in the government looks to cut defense spending through both revenue and profit margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BA,HEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May short LMT in next 72 hrs.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.