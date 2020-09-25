Invest In Dividend Paying Gold Stocks For Best Returns

If you believe, as I do, that gold prices are headed higher, then investment in the safer gold miners, particularly those which pay dividends, is likely to be a particularly profitable move in the medium to long term. The recent big falls in gold prices will lead to an improvement in yields too, while a lower base price enhances the percentage capital gain potential. Not only will the stocks themselves likely perform better than bullion prices as relevant stocks tend to do in a rising precious metals market, but the staggering likely increase in earnings will lead to rising dividend payments as long as their outperformance of the markets persists.

I am extremely nervous about the likely prospects for general equities in the short to medium term. The counter intuitive recent rises in the major stock indexes look to have been way too far and way too fast, to be sustainable in the face of the worst economic downturn, being experienced by many (perhaps the majority of) companies, seen in our collective lifetimes. Equities have come down sharply in the past week and the question now is will they recover, or continue on their downwards path? I fear the latter, but the markets have proved pretty resilient so far proving me wrong in my equities pricing forecasts so far.

I have recommended investment in precious metals stocks in previous articles, and those who followed that advice will have done far better in terms of value growth than those who have stuck to the mainstream equity markets, despite the latter making what I consider to be irrational gains over the past few months. The principal equities markets already look to be turning lower and they could crash drastically further in spite of the recent downturns if some of the doom-sayers predictions are correct - and these stock market pessimists include some of the most respected names in the investment universe. Other big investment names may not be going so far as to predict a continuing crash, but they are for the time being holding off in new stock investment apart from in precious metals themselves and, in some highly publicized moves (long-time gold critic Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for example) in gold stocks.

In a recent interview with Kitco, hugely respected gold sector doyen, Pierre Lassonde, commented that the current margins being experienced by the gold miners are almost 'unbelievable'. Some are recording receiving gold prices that are almost double unit production costs. This will filter through as hugely increased earnings and, for investors lead to ever-increasing dividend payments, and indeed we are already seeing this beginning to occur with rising dividends from many and a return to the dividend list of some previously temporary non-payers.

While we see good capital gains ahead for the gold miners once bullion prices begin to pick up again - as they will - dividend income provides the 'icing on the cake'. While yields remain low for the most part, then so are yields on fixed interest investments and these latter will remain low given the U.S. Fed, in its latest statement, looks like maintaining yields close to zero until at least 2023. At least the miners offer the realistic chance of rising dividends given the 'unbelievable' margins being encountered on their principal mined products. So let's look at some of the dividend-paying gold stocks that are set to benefit accordingly. I'll only primarily look at stocks currently yielding in excess of 1%.

First we'll take the world's two largest gold miners - Newmont and Barrick. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has taken over as the world's top gold miner by production following its merger with/takeover of Goldcorp. It is a major silver producer too, operating one of the world's largest silver mines - Peñasquito in Mexico. Most of its operations are in countries perceived as politically stable - notably the USA, Canada, Australia and Mexico. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share and this could well rise given the company's massive margins and likely strong earnings performance. Its current stock price is around $60/share giving it an annual dividend yield of a little over 1.66%. Newmont produces around 6 million ounces of gold a year at a cost of just over $1,000 per ounce.

The world No. 2 gold miner is Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) - the gold stock recently bought by Berkshire Hathaway. It too has implemented a significant merger in the past couple of years - with Randgold Resources - involving something of a reverse take-over with the former Randgold CEO and CFO effectively now running the merged enterprise in perhaps an intent to instil some of Randgold's leaner and meaner approach to corporate management into the bigger company's perhaps more profligate management style. Barrick has recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.08 which, if maintained would give it an annual dividend yield of a little under 1.2%. There may be scope for further quarterly dividend increases as Mark Bristow, the former Randgold CEO, who now runs Barrick, may feel an obligation to Randgold's former shareholders (who ended up with around one-third of Barrick stock post merger) who had been used to higher dividend returns. The company mines up to 5 million ounces of gold a year in stable jurisdictions at unit costs very similar to those of Newmont.

Newmont's stock price is up around 49% year to date and Barrick's by around 54%, so both are already benefiting enormously from bullion's performance despite the recent setback. There should be scope for further gains if gold and silver prices perform as expected and move higher during the remainder of this calendar year - and continue to advance in 2021.

Sticking to the Tier 1 gold miners, Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is the world's fifth largest gold miner in terms of production and has just returned to the dividend list with a $0.03 proposed quarterly payment which it says will be maintained. This would make for almost a 1.5% yield at the current stock price of a little over $8. The Kinross stock price has almost doubled year to date. Some of its main producing assets are in what might be considered more politically sensitive locations (Russia and Mauritania) which should perhaps be borne in mind in any investment decision, although it has navigated any potential problems in these nations well to date. KGC's production guidance for 2020 is for it to produce 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces at around $970 an ounce and the company is planning to grow production by 20% over the following three years.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) is a South African headquartered gold miner, but floated off most of its South African gold mines into Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) so its mines are now located around the world - again some in politically sensitive locations. Its remaining South African gold mining asset, South Deep, although having an enormous gold reserve, has so far been proving to be a bit of a financial millstone. Its biggest assets though are in the perceived relatively safe political jurisdiction of Australia. At its current stock price, which is up around 70% year to date, its dividend yield comes in at around 1.4%. The company currently mines around 2 million ounces of gold a year at a cost of around $1,000 an ounce.

Among the other Tier 1 gold producers, Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) and Yamana (NYSE:AUY) both command dividend yields of greater than 1%, but their performance in terms of stock price advance year to date has not been as strong as the counters mentioned above, although that is not to say they won't perform well over the remainder of the year and beyond should the gold price recover some of its recently lost ground. AEM's gold production guidance is for between 1.68 and 1.73 million ounces this year at a cost of a little over $1,000 an ounce. AUY currently produces around 800,000 ounces of gold and 10.5 million ounces of silver annually (a gold equivalent of just short of 1 million ounces) at a little over $1,000 per gold equivalent ounce.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) also classifies as a tier 1 gold miner following its acquisition of Detour Gold and the recent decline in stock price along with the gold price, has just pushed it above our 1% yield threshold. The company has around the lowest gold production cost in the sector (All In Sustaining Costs - AISC - in the latest quarter were just over $750 an ounce), and no debt, so its profit margin should be sky-high giving it scope for a dividend increase ahead - even after the recent gold price fall.

For a more speculative, but correspondingly higher yielding gold stock, the mid tier B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG), with operating gold mines in the Philippines, Namibia and Mali and with highly prospective exploration/development opportunities in Colombia and Burkina Faso, could be worth looking at despite the jurisdictional risks that may be involved. It currently boasts a dividend yield over 2.6% and has recorded capital growth of around 56% so far this year. It forecasts annual gold output of over 1 million ounces and AISC of between $760 and $820 per ounce in 2020!

We would have added major silver stocks and precious metals focused royalty/streaming companies to our list but those quoted on U.S. exchanges are few and far between and we couldn't find any which pay dividends above 1%. However if these sectors are on your investment horizon you may want to consider Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) as (mainly) silver producers - they both mine gold too - and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from the royalty/streaming sector. All are dividend payers at the sub-1% level, but all should perform well should precious metals take off again.

So, with dividends providing a welcome bonus and good capital appreciation prospects, all the above stocks look to be a good investment bet. With their massive profit margins all should do well even if the gold price falters a little. Even with the yellow metal coming back around $200 from its recent peak, profits should remain strong. What's not to like?

