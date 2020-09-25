I estimate that from 2019 to 2024, the company's sales will grow at a CAGR of 28.6%, almost twice as fast as the global meal kit market (14.8%).

At the end of my last article on HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF), I said that if I had to choose between investing in a company that is fighting to increase demand or one that is fighting to keep up with demand, I would choose the one fighting to keep up with demand.

I am very bullish on the Meal Kit sector, and I have been bullish long before the coronavirus. A meal kit gives consumers the satisfaction of cooking a good meal without the hassle of planning, basically a life hack. Since the coronavirus was forced into our lives, meal kit bulls have come out of the woodwork as an increase in meal kit demand is only logical due to the stay-at-home-orders. The only difference between me and these bulls is that I believe there will be a slight correction in the number of active meal kit customers once all of the restrictions are lifted.

HelloFresh is listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Frankfort Stock Exchange in Germany. HLFFF's daily trading volume is low and exposing investors to liquidity risks, which must be taken into consideration before investing in the company. HelloFresh has operations in almost ten countries, and because of this, investors are exposed to several foreign exchange rates.

Meal Kit Industry And HelloFresh Sales Forecasts

There are two main drivers for the meal kit industry, which are the amount of disposable income that goes towards cooking at home (Food Waller Spending) and the percent of total retail sales that come from e-Commerce (e-Commerce adoption). The pandemic accelerated the rate of e-Commerce adoption, as you will soon see below.

Figure 1 - Key Drivers Behind Meal Kit Industry Growth

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

HelloFresh provided the information in Figure 1 to explain why their Total Assessable Market, referred to as TAM, increased. But the TAM did not just grow for HelloFresh; it increased for the global meal kit industry. Before the pandemic, an average American family cooked at home four times a week. Now the average family is cooking at home significantly more as they limit how much food they are consuming away from home due to the coronavirus.

Table 1 - E-Commerce Adoption Pulled Forward (US)

% of Total Retail Sales 2019 2020 2021 2022 Pre-COVID 19 Forecast 15.2% 16.9% 18.7% 20.6% Post-COVID 19 Forecast 15.2% 20.0% 22.5% 24.0% Delta 0% 3.1% 3.8% 3.4%

Data Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

As seen in Table 1, the coronavirus pulled forward the rate of e-Commerce adoption. Currently, it is expected that e-Commerce will account for 20% of total retail sales. Before the coronavirus outbreak, e-Commerce was expected to reach over 20% only in 2022. It is estimated that in 2022, e-Commerce will account for 24% of total retail sales in the United States.

I calculated the difference ("Delta") between pre-COVID 19 and post-COVID 19 forecasts to show that a small percent of consumers are expected to return to business as usual after the pandemic ends or a vaccine is found. Before finding this information, I suspected that this would occur due to our need for comfort and returning to the norm. I believe that the more elderly population will be the majority of those who will return to traditional shopping.

According to Market Study Report, the global meal kit delivery market is supposed to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2024. In 2024, the global meal kit market should be worth $ 14.1 billion, an increase of 7.04 bn. From 2016 to 2019, HelloFresh's revenue grew at a CAGR of 44.7%. There is no doubt that acquisitions played a part in this growth, but the company also grew via brownfield projects. Regardless of the method of growth, it is clear that using the market's growth rate to project HelloFresh's revenue growth rate is too pessimistic. This is why I like HelloFresh; they are growing their market share of a fast-growing market.

Figure 2 - Sales Forecasts

Source: Company financials and analyst's estimates

From 2016 to 2019, HelloFresh's sales grew at a CAGR of 44.7%. In 2016, annual orders per customer were 14.41 million and eventually decreased to 12.61 million in 2019. Then the pandemic occurred, and the average quarterly orders per customer increased from 3.15 million in 2019 to 4.3 million in 2Q20. I believe that after the COVID-19 vaccine is available for the general public (mid-2021), the number of orders per customer will decrease to a quarterly average of 3.5 million. Think of it this way; a customer will make, on average, a little over one order per month while it currently makes one and a half orders per month.

During the same period, active customers grew at a CAGR of 51.2%. This expansion was the result of both acquisitions and brownfield projects, as I mentioned earlier.

Currently, the company is expanding its operations in the United States and England as current operations could not keep up with demand. These operations should be up and running by the end of the year. This should allow the company to keep up with demand and prevent the company from losing active customers like what occurred in their US operations in 2Q20.

I estimate that from 2019 to 2024, the company's sales will grow at a CAGR of 28.6%, almost twice as fast as the global meal kit market (14.8%). This translates to an increase in market share from 29% to 53%. According to Seeking Alpha's earnings page for HLFFF, market analysts estimate that the company's revenue in 2024 should be between the range of 5.0 BEUR and 6.6 BEUR using an exchange rate of 1.17 EURUSD. As seen in Figure 2, my model estimates that the company's sales will reach 6.3 BEUR, which is more optimistic than the average but 4.8% less than the highest estimate.

Conclusion

I am reconfirming my very bullish recommendation on HelloFresh SE with a possible upside of 33% to 43% in two years. My target price is between the range of $ 51.50 to $ 55.50. I usually do give an exact target price and not a range. I decided to give a target price range because its operations outside of Germany are relatively new. Expenses as a percentage of sales have a large standard deviation and make exact estimates less reliable. With a forward Price-to-Sales ratio (2020) of 2.19x, HLFFF is still cheap enough for investors to limit their downside risk.

If you like what you read, please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HLFFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.