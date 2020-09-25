Verus International's (VRUS) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Verus International, Inc. (OTCQB:VRUS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call September 22, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Mark Forney – Investor Relations

Anshu Bhatnagar – Chief Executive Officer

Chris Cutchens – Chief Financial Officer

Ken Chang – Private Investor

Matthew Carlyle – Private Investor

James Byrd – Private Investor

Joe Smith – Private Investor

Avon Smith – Private Investor

Brian Jones – Private Investor

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mark Forney of Investor Relations.

Mark Forney

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Verus International’s fiscal 2020 Q3 earnings conference call. As a reminder, Verus’ Q3 ended on July 31, 2020. So, all figures presented for this period will reflect that end date. On Monday, we issued our fiscal 2020 Q3 financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website and the financials are posted on EDGAR. We report our financials in U.S. dollars. So, today’s discussion will use that currency, unless otherwise noted.

Before beginning our formal remarks, I’d like to remind listeners that today’s discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Verus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required.

At this point, I am pleased to turn the call over to Verus CEO, Anshu Bhatnagar. Please go ahead.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thank you, Mark. We had our first Investor Call in February 2017. So we’re now into our fourth year of holding earnings calls, which we think is pretty remarkable compared to other companies our size. We appreciate those who have joined us every quarter and continue to support our company. We are pleased with a number of things that we accomplished in Q3, and we’ll discuss some of these achievements and other elements from the quarter, but a good part of today’s call will focus on the future and how we intend to continue to grow the company.

The 78% revenue increase we achieved in Q3 2020 marked our ninth straight quarter of hyper-growth. To put that in perspective, for companies with at least $20 million in revenue and 50% growth in trailing 12 months, we now ranked number seven in five year growth rate amongst all OTC listed companies across all industry groups. Nine straight quarters of double digit growth despite facing headwinds in many of those quarters is a rare achievement.

This wasn’t a perfect quarter because we’re still shaking off the customer shutdowns in April and the hangover from that stretched farther into the summer than we expected. We had a few things slip into Q4 and some delays that served as a reminder that the pandemic conditions are still a wildcard, particularly among customer suppliers and the scheduling and movement of goods outside of our direct control, but all these problems are temporary. We get weekly reminders that business conditions remain challenging, but they are improving.

Our goal is to remain a hyper-growth company and looking into the future we believe we have enough new business to meet that goal well into 2021. This wasn’t an important quarter because it marked the beginning of our effort to accelerate growth in our domestic business. That is a theme that should continue into 2021 and beyond. It’s important to note that in Q3 we booked more than $1 million in revenue through our Maryland office.

This is a great metric in supporting our goal to get consistent revenue streams that will qualify us for domestic lines of credit. Based on the trajectory over three domestic product categories, we expect the U.S. will be our fastest region for growth, and we’ll eventually eclipse our foreign sales. Obviously, travel restrictions have cramped our usual sales effort in some foreign markets. Those of you, who have followed my travels in the past, know that I have always returned from those sales trips with new business in hand.

We’ll get back to food shows and the kind of face to face business overseas that is important in this trade, though that will be most likely in 2021. In the meantime, the momentum of our U.S. business is undeniable and is going to have a major impact through the end of the year. Our U.S. lines have far better margins can lead to larger credit facilities with better terms, and also give us the ability to build a more valuable franchise as a company.

We like the foundation that our foreign business represents, but as our domestic business grows, we think this will expand our valuation multiples. There is no denying that being able to buy and try products in stores where most people shop every week will improve our presence with investors, lenders and potential partners. And that footprint is really going to expand over the next few quarters.

We have much higher margin growth opportunity closer to home right now, causing us to put an extra effort into growing our U.S. sales. We’re going after new business and existing lines that can have margins that are more than double our historical margins. Something we talked about in the past, but we’re not in a position to pursue.

We are also about to enter a new brand building stage, something we can now pursue based on our confidence in what we expect to be a robust expansion of our retail footprint. Across our divisions, this brand building will include website redesign, packaging redesign, online and point of purchase promotions, social influencers and other tools that are now possible due to our increasing scale, and geographic reach.

At this point, I would like to update everyone on each of the product categories before turning the call over to Chris. First, I would like to talk about our Big League Foods business, which we are very excited about for the future. To understand this business, it’s important to realize that retailers plan their seasonal buys with a very strict eye on the calendar, placing purchase orders well in advance of seasonal events, such as holidays and sports seasons. When the pandemic delayed the start of several sports, most notably in our case, Major League Baseball, this threw store promotional buying into disarray. Then when retailers such as TJ Maxx stores closed, the supply chain was similarly disrupted.

One thing that I can say today is that we’re anticipating a mass rollout of our MLB candy products in multiple, major grocery store chains, along with some other regional retail chains and we already laid their groundwork in conjunction with procurement departments at some of these retailers. We were at the point where we had completed the process of being included in the EDI and procurement systems, and had tentative orders expected at several retailers that were never announced, because the sale efforts settled into a scheduling limbo. You may recall that MLB and other sports strung out the decision on their schedules freezing retailers, including several important prospective customers.

Rescheduling of the MLB season to a shortened season caused these retailers to further delay their ordered decisions until the start of the next fall season. So we are now ready to go into procurement systems at some major unannounced retailers for the next season. This gives us a high degree of confidence that we will significantly expand our footprint when seasonal buying restarts. Getting set up in procurement systems is a key step and an important sign that a customer is ready to move forward.

Given enough time, the calendar has a wonderful way of turning one month’s delay into a future month’s opportunity. So we are now on the flip side of that scenario. For those of you looking for MLB candy, Meyer just received their first shipment, and TJ Maxx and Marshalls should have product on store shelves in October.

I’m excited to also announce today that we have added a new customer, Discount Drug Mart, which is an Ohio based drugstore chain with 73 stores. We’ve already shipped to Discount Drug, so Cleveland Indian fans, and Cincinnati Red fans will have their first chance to sample our MLB candy. We are excited about this new customer because it marks our entry into the drugstore channel. This really gives us a strong footprint in the state of Ohio as well. Ohio has six professional sports teams, so this is a perfect example of how adding regional chains sets the table for future growth.

The buying for the next sports season begins at the end of the year. And we already have some major chains that we have a high confidence will become customers during this next sales cycle. Ironically, you may see NHL products reach a wider footprint first, because we’re aiming to have our production ramped up for the beginning of the NHL season, which is tentatively set to start in the beginning of December.

Major League Baseball has set a spring training start date of February 27 and the opening day of April 1. Those dates may seem far in the future but not in terms of seasonal buys, which begins just weeks from now. Our goal for 2021 is to be in over 50,000 retail locations. We’re layering on professional sports one by one and believe we will eventually have contracts with all major sports leagues, so the plan is in place to have year-round presence in each retail customer.

Big Five Sporting Goods has been a great test for us because this is the first time we have been able to track reorder activity. We achieved multiple reorders during this period when store traffic was relatively slow due to the lack of youth sports, which shows us that under normal conditions, we can expect multiple reorder cycles during the course of a full sports season.

To understand this business, which is typically an impulse buy during checkout should be looked at in terms of number of locations. Each quarter has a 90-day sales cycle multiplied by the number of locations. So when you get to 10,000 stores, you have 900,000 sales days.

Even with a small sell-through at each location, the revenue begins to ramp significantly. Add-in any big box or major chain location where we don’t yet have a presence. The numbers accelerate rapidly due to the increased traffic and larger displays. We’re looking forward to seeing very important sales data for Meijers, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls and eventually other grocery store customers and believe the future looks increasingly bright for Big League Foods.

Up next, I’d like to discuss what’s happening at Pachyderm Labs. As previously reported, we folded our Verus Cares operations into Pachyderm’s health and wellness segment. We were expecting to have some of the Pachyderm sales in this last quarter. However, we weren’t able to have our customers begin taking physical delivery of their orders until after the quarter ended. We’re ramping up our business rather quickly through wholesale customers first, with 44 SKUs giving us the potential for some solid retail presence.

Our initial wholesale distribution launch will be carried through 20 distribution warehouses across six to seven states. The distributors are responsible for the product placement within their network but we think this can easily lead to about 1,000 retail locations by the end of 2020.

We also have a goal to be in about 500 direct retail location by the end of the year. We have ordered new displays to support these direct sales and expect to begin receiving these displays shortly. Via the two channels, we will begin to see our product appear in some familiar places over the next few months. For example, we have a pilot program planned with about 25 7-Eleven stores for our topicals which will give us some great sales data.

Prior to the pandemic, we were set to unveil our product line at some major trade shows. So tentatively, we expect to finally have that opportunity next month at the next large show scheduled in Orlando at the end of October. We’re in the process of redesigning the packaging, presentation and website, and have engaged a notable design firm familiar with the industry to spearhead that process. We will be unveiling a new look in the near future and we believe that it will create a kind of wow factor in the marketplace that will differentiate our products. We’re also working with our council as part of a final stage before introducing some new product categories. Our goal is to have a complete product line to serve all of the key markets where we can build scale. So we’re working to fill a few last empty spaces on our wishlist.

We entered this market at the right time and did things a bit differently than our other business units. With Pachyderm, we first built our distribution network before beginning manufacturing. Bringing Andy Dhruv onboard was the final step in launching these products, but it had a second benefit. Andy is well connected in the distribution circles, particularly in CBD. Since he came onboard full time, we have already been contacted by multiple companies, seeking distribution and other partnerships in the CBD and health-oriented consumer product categories.

We’re actively assessing these opportunities and are encouraged by the response to Pachyderm from some respected CBD professionals. This kind of feedback is essential in the evolving market. We haven’t put revenue estimates on Pachyderm’s business yet, but we think it can grow to become a multimillion dollar per quarter revenue business by early 2021 based purely on organic growth, though this could accelerate significantly if we sign any of the partnership opportunities currently under consideration. So under either scenario, we expect a steady ramp in this business into next year.

I’m going to save the discussion of our new Eliot’s acquisition for the second half of this call. So at this time, I will turn the call over to Chris for a discussion of our Q3 financials and other financial topics.

Chris Cutchens

Thanks, Anshu. As you have already seen in our financial release, this was another solid growth quarter for Verus, despite the continued global challenges presented by the pandemic. These challenges tempered our revenue growth during the third quarter. But similar to the prior pandemic period quarter, we delivered high double-digit revenue growth, 78% to be exact. This is a testament to the tenacity of the Verus team, both in the U.S. and overseas. As Anshu stated, we are excited to move forward with business that is close to being in hand, but awaiting customer approvals and schedules.

Now let me discuss details of our current quarterly financial performance. Revenue increased 78% to $6.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the comparable prior year quarter. This was the first quarter that featured meaningful revenue from three different business divisions and also marked our first quarter with more than $1 million in U.S. revenue. As Anshu mentioned, this is the beginning of a strategic shift toward becoming a more U.S.-centric business. Our biggest challenge to date has been financing and the best form of financing is commercial lines of credit based on LIBOR plus rates. To obtain domestic financing, we need recurring domestic business. So this is currently our number one goal.

Our geographic breakdown changed significantly this quarter. We previously talked about using some of our financial resources to grow our foreign business, and that plan is still in place. But as Anshu noted, although business conditions have been recovering, the pace has been a bit slower than we originally anticipated in some of our foreign markets. Rather than waiting for this to sort out, we made a strategic decision late in the quarter to shift some resources to our U.S. business units, which now have faster growth trajectories.

The payback for those activities will be seen in future quarters and should lead to continued growth with better margins. We’re in an environment where flexibility is essential. So we are fortunate to have an expanding product line with geographic and product category diversity, providing us the ability to pivot into whatever part of the business has the best metrics. Our strategy hasn’t changed concerning our foreign business, which should continue to grow but domestic sales are now expected to eclipse our foreign business. Geographically, during the third quarter of 2020, our revenue concentration was 17% U.S., 60% UAE, 13%, Oman, and 9% from other Middle Eastern markets.

Gross profit margin was 14.8%, 60 basis points higher than the 14.2% reported in the comparable prior year quarter. Our gross profit margins have been consistent over many quarters, but we still haven’t realized the kind of improvement that we expect when our higher margin product lines become a larger segment of our revenue.

Operating expenses, which includes salaries and benefits, stock-based compensation, selling and promotions expense, legal and professional fees, and general and administrative expenses improved significantly to $1.2 million for the current quarter ended, compared to $1.8 million for the comparable prior year quarter. The decrease of approximately $600,000 is primarily due to the completion of the CEO’s stock-based compensation program during second quarter of 2020, resulting in no related stock-based compensation expense for the current quarter, partially offset by a net increase in other operating expenses to support the 78% revenue increase and rollout of Pachyderm Labs.

Overall, our operating loss improved significantly to approximately $270,000 for the current quarter ended compared to approximately $1.3 million for the comparable prior year quarter, representing a 79% year-over-year improvement. We’re not far from achieving an operating profit, which we expect in the near future.

Other expenses, which include interest expense and debt related items increased approximately $970,000 year-over-year of which approximately $800,000 was interest expense. This one-time increase was due to the conversion of certain convertible notes payable during the current quarter, specifically, certain convertible notes that had their conversion terms amended. We expect this line item to normalize during the fourth quarter, which will significantly improve our bottom line going forward.

Now I’m going to discuss some of the activities we’re receiving the most questions about specifically our White Lion facility, no conversions in remaining notes, all of which had material events after quarter end. Investors have seen significant dilution recently without the benefit of knowing the purpose of those actions. So I want everyone to understand our strategy in the related timing.

Funding sources for micro cap companies have not improved during 2020 and showed signs of getting worse as the pandemic dragged on. So we knew that we needed to take decisive action to break the cycle of high cost financing that left us chronically short of working capital is this was revolving door that always left us in the same place. To break this cycle, we knew that we needed to secure capital that did not go straight to kicking the financing can down the road again, but they could help fuel growth. So we made the hard decision to allow certain convertible notes to convert.

Let me be clear. Convert, not default, as well as pushed out some convertible debt into 2021, while also raising capital via our equity funding program through White Lion Capital. With so much potential growth in front of us, we devised a hybrid strategy that would mitigate eventually end our dependence on less desirable forms of financing. Our path to rebuild shareholder value has to start with growth. So this plan of action gives us the best plan to achieve higher growth rates in future quarters and years.

At July 31, 2020, there was approximately $1.3 million of convertible notes payable outstanding, approximately $1.2 million net of discounts and issuance costs. Subsequent to July 31, an aggregate of approximately a $100,000 of principal and accrued interest converted into approximately 1.2 billion shares of the company’s common stock, and approximately 600 million shares were issued under the purchase agreement with White Lion, which fully completes our authorized equity funding under the S-1 that became effective during the beginning of August. Through these actions, our convertible debt was reduced by approximately 50% down to approximately $600,000, while dramatically improving our capital structure.

Additionally, during August, we were able to amend our note with Don Monaco Insurance Trust, which created a payment plan that enables us to pay down this debt in a more manageable fashion. Furthermore, combined with our use of Big League Foods inventory as payment toward our March 2020 note, we find ourselves in a vastly improved debt servicing position with working capital in hand and greatly reduced interest expense.

These improvements won’t fully reflect on our balance sheet until next quarter, but they are already having a significant positive impact on our ability to move forward with new business. For example, we now have the funds to expedite our NHL candy production, develop our new Eliot’s line two new future revenue sources.

In addition to our MLB and NHL licenses, we are prepared to secure other professional sports league licenses in a stair step fashion when the time is right. This involves a process of package design, mold designs for shapes in production, so having funds in place is essential to make sure we have sufficient inventory for what we expect to develop into a year round professional sports branded candy division.

We’re in a period where being nimble is critical. So we remain ready to tackle new opportunities if we believe they can rapidly add to our growth rate. But as of now, we have so much growth potential in the lanes we are already in that our domestic lines are going to generate the most news flow through the end of the year.

Additionally, we continue advancing conversation with treasury partners regarding domestic commercial lines of credit and expect to secure a facility once our domestic revenue achieves a meaningful recurring level. Now that we’re establishing a more diversified set of revenue streams, we plan to disaggregate our revenue by product type in future quarters. Investors have asked for this breakout for a long time. So we know this will bring some welcome transparency that will make more sense of what product types are driving our revenue growth each quarter.

At this point, I’ll turn the call back over to Anshu for additional comments.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thanks, Chris. Now I’d like to talk about our most recent acquisition Eliot’s Nut Butter, where we consummated the asset purchase agreement on September 1, 2020. We had multiple reasons for buying Eliot’s, partly to add new established product lines, but also to gain new store relationships in the health branded retailers, such as Whole Foods. We like the backstory, because it matched our goals for quick growth as Eliot needed distribution help had unmet demand, and had the personal who were true experts in online sales.

So we picked up expertise in online techniques that we intend to apply to all our divisions. We have a lot of experience in wholesale and direct sales. But Eliot’s knows online, particularly Amazon better than we do. We’re looking forward to working with Eliot’s team to better develop our online presence. We already have some new ideas, we intend to explore in our other divisions. We’re also excited about a new product category that Eliot’s is about to unveil, which I will reveal today. After careful market research, Eliot’s identified a demand for single-serve nut butter in a squeeze pouch, to target the nut butter enthusiasts, schools, and energy exercise markets. These products will open up convenience store retail channels for Eliot’s for the first time. We’re just completing the logistics for this new product line. And we’ll have commitments in place to begin this roll out.

Our goal has always been to have multiple products that can be delivered to convenience and other retailers, similar to the way major brands stocked different shelves with different brands. We expect this new product line to give consumers a way to sample Eliot’s on a massive scale, potentially driving stronger sales of the more traditional products sold in jar packaging. So at Eliot’s, we will be simultaneously expanding our footprint of the traditional nut butter while creating a new, much larger footprint and awareness via single-serve pouch line. Get ready to see the retail store map over Eliot’s site covered with new locations in the very near future.

I want to finish up these prepared remarks by talking about the strength of our distribution network as it relates to CBD products. We get the same question over and over. How can you as a startup in this overcrowded space hope to compete with the major CBD and THC companies that plan to dominate the market. For those of you who follow the giants, you have heard of CBD mentioned in greater frequency in interviews and conference calls. So this is clearly viewed as a key growth opportunity. What we have discovered since announcing our entrance into the space is that pretty much every small company in CBD is looking over its shoulder and asking the same question.

We took the time to develop our distribution network first. So that makes us an attractive partner in the space. This is very reminiscent of the internet period, where the euphoria eventually gave way to a consolidation and the best operators gain shelf space and market share. So we have a two-pronged effort to achieve that essential first goal in gaining a presence. By redesigning our packaging, we have the most attractive products on the shelf and second, by finding partnerships that can fill out our line or give us added distribution opportunity. Our initial goal is to cement our place as a trusted provider at each retail location.

Many investors think that this market will look like the soda aisle, where a few brands dominate the shelves. But history proves that those conditions don’t happen overnight, but develop over time with the final phase being an acquisition phase. We think the CBD space will look more like the beer or wine aisle for quite a while longer, with many different brands coexisting, but thinning as dominant players emerge. This market is not dominated by anyone yet. And we have a strong connection in certain regions, particularly some of the southern states. If we can build out our CBD store network in a way we envision, we can carve out a place for ourselves.

We had to make some tough decisions to get into this position. But we have production schedules in place, enough working capital to accelerate our growth, new talent on board to support our sales and a line of potential partners forming at the door. That is what Verus looks like as of today’s call. And that is why we’re so optimistic about both our immediate and future and prospects for 2021.

At this point, I would like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]

Ken Chang

Hi, Anshu. Hello, congrats on a decent quarter. My question is really in two parts. The first part, I mean, you guys are pretty good at making projections for revenue. I’m hoping to get some ballpark timeframe on when you got – when you think we’re going to turn a profit with the company?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thanks, Ken. It’s a good question. And one of the things that, I guess all investors should just keep in mind is that, Verus is still in a growth stage. And any growth company or any company that’s still growing is going to spend a lot of money back into R&D, product development, distribution, channel development. And really, the focus can be to two fronts, I can say that, hey, look, let’s cut growth and start turning a profit, or let’s just continue to grow. And really our focus has been, and it’s important that we continue to grow because where we are today is just not big enough, right from as a consumer products company.

And we really – I think, we did a fantastic job throughout this, I guess I would say four years that we’ve been really in the food space, or the consumer product space in terms of building a good distribution network and good product range. And how we entered the U.S. market, and now we’re how we’re expanding the U.S. market and the retail channels. But there’s still a lot of work to be done. And I think as revenue increases, we will be profitable soon. But our focus, at least for the time being is to really continue to grow and grow our distribution and continue to grow revenue, because that’s right now, really the most important thing for us as a company or any growth company at that stage, it’s really about growing the company and its reach. And that’s something and building its brand. So that’s something, we’re looking at right now.

Ken Chang

Okay, thank you. The second part of my question, I guess, most of the investors want to know, I mean, we’re at almost $5 billion outstanding shares right now. What’s the plan? When are we going to stop all those dilution and toxic lending? And are there plans for you and your team to reduce the outstanding shares in the near future?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Sure, I think that’s another sort of great question. I know Chris tried to address that in his part of the call. But just to kind of reiterate a little bit and this is kind of like a function of the market as well and some of you might be aware and others might not. The OTC Markets as a whole and micro-cap investing as a whole has really changed over the last I don’t know how many years, where it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to raise capital. The SEC is coming down on lenders. They’re making it difficult, even brokers who deposit shares is becoming more and more difficult. So, only a handful of companies will actually deposit shares or penny or some penny stocks. And there’s always a trade-off. There’s a trade-off in terms of how that gets handled. For us, our best way to get out of this cycle is to continue to grow the company, and at some point up list to a national exchange, which is something that we’ve been hoping to do, and probably would have done, if it wasn’t for this can delay because of the pandemic, and it’s still something we’re looking at. But it’s a tough decision even for us, when we look at it. We need capital to continue to grow. And no matter how we look at, we’ve explored every single type of financing, and no matter what it is, it turns out to be another toxic type funding just disguised differently, right. So that’s something we’ve been struggling with. And the only thing we feel we could do at this point is help grow this company to a point that we can sort of exit out of this exchange.

And just one more thing to add, not to go on to another monologue, but I think it’s important for investors to look at I mean, I know there’s a lot of companies on the OTC that often will raise capital dilute the company, and there’s no result of that, right? And I think investors should really look at the company in saying that, okay, fine, we are raising money. And that’s the only reason a company goes public, right, is to raise capital, especially on micro cap. And the question comes is what are we doing with that capital, right. I mean, are you seeing a direct result of money raised? And hopefully, you see that, because we’re constantly improving the company; we’re expanding, we’re growing, we’re getting into new product lines, new leagues, and the result is the revenue, right. So at the end of the day, are we showing increase in revenue and growth? And that’s something that we’ve been doing. I hope that answers your question.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Carlyle [Private Investor]. Please go ahead.

Matthew Carlyle

Hi, guys. Great quarter. I was actually just kind of looking around the same thing. I feel it’s one thing to have the dilution and like you said, as long as there is a result of the dilution that you can see in a quarterly report, that makes sense. I feel like where the real disconnect comes in with investors is something, where it’s not communicated until it’s coming down over their heads. And then they already know what’s going on. It’s almost like someone telling you the truth, after it already comes out and I feel like that’s where investors have that disconnect, is just communicate with them upfront and say, we’re just going to pay the notes off, rip the band-aid off. I feel like if that’s something you communicate ahead of time, you get no problem with it. But my question actually lies with Big League Foods, because how much and when do you guys expect that actually to be fully ramped up to 50,000 locations? Is that something you’re looking to do by end of 2021? Or is that something that you guys are looking farther into the future for?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Sure. So, to address that I guess, the first part, communication, I think you’re right about that. It’s something we’ve been mindful about as well. And hopefully, you’ll – you would have noticed in this last quarter, there’s been a lot more press releases a lot more communicating on Twitter and other channels as well. So, we’ve been sort of mindful of that. Also, with respect to dilution, we have actually linked our authorized shares, our issued shares with the TA. So, now you get live updates on that. So, it’s totally transparent. And that’s something we actively had to do, just to make sure that shareholders can see where that stands. But we’ll continue to work on our – on making sure that from a communication standpoint, people are not only clear as to what’s happening, but as we keep making advancements or something that shareholders are aware of that.

With respect to Big League Foods, yes, our goal was actually in 2022 had been at 50,000 locations. Obviously, that did not happen for reasons really outside of our control. And our goal is that by 2021 that we would be in 50,000 location, which would be a combination of both convenience stores and drug stores, and big box stores and on and on. So that’s really what we’re – what we’re aiming for, and especially as we bring on the new leagues as well.

Matthew Carlyle

All right. Thank you.

Our next question comes from James Byrd [Private Investor]. Please go ahead.

James Byrd

Yes. I’d like to ask a question on, as we proceed into hypergrowth mode, can we do it organically without reverse split as we head towards the uplisting? What’s your thoughts on there?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Sure, sure. As far as growth is concerned, I mean, most of our growth has been organic. And I think the reverse has no real impact on our growth itself with respect to uplist, I think at some point, we would have to reverse the stock to do an uplist. And that’s something we’ve communicated from I think, my first earnings call in 2017 and – but, you know, again, it’s one of those things that we need to kind of look at, there’s no way we can organically hit a $5 market – $5 per share stock price, to get to that – to get to the listing requirement.

So that doesn’t make sense or – but you know, again, our idea is that at some point whenever we do choose to, and it’s been four years, and we haven’t done it, but whenever we do choose to do a reverse split, it’d be, there’ll be a reason behind it, and we’ll communicate that well in advance. So, it’s not going to be one day that you’ll wake up and say hey, there’s a reverse happening, it would be…

James Byrd

I’m not thinking, maybe around $0.03 things like head on up. I know you eventually have to do it. I just didn’t know what level you might be getting to before you do it.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes. I guess we’ll just wait till – there’s a right moment, so there has to be a reason for it. And there could be many reasons, if even outside the reverse stock split. I mean the uplisting; there could be other reasons as well. But whenever that sort of comes about, we’ll definitely communicate with shareholders.

James Byrd

One more quick question, are we still doing the ice cream, I know, we talk about candies and gummies. But is the ice cream is it – because it’s too perishable to work with? Or is that something still we might be doing?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes. So, we still have – it’s covered under our license agreement. It’s the only issues not only the fact that it – when it’s perishable, which is difficult to hold inventory for a long period of time. But more importantly, the distribution and cold chain, and storage of frozen products is increasingly difficult compared to candies. And then the other issue was there’s been a huge consolidation in the ice cream business as far as manufacturers are concerned, a lot of companies have gone under. And we just feel that as of right now, for us to – as we’re growing, and especially during the pandemic, we don’t know stores are opening that for us not to focus on ice creams is probably a smarter way to move than try to have ice cream that we’re trying to now figure out how to distribute that, it’s not something as simple as distributing candies.

James Byrd

And there was a lot to do with the pandemic and the net profits might be pretty close, maybe the first year, of course, I guess that depends on the pandemic and how things are going, but we’re headed that direction, I see that, so it might be to think maybe in the first quarter to of next year might turned a net profit, do you think?

Chris Cutchens

There’s a lot of factors that would come into that, I think just from a company are – as we stand right now, it’s not difficult for us to become profitable. But as we continue to grow and there’s just a lot of stuff that we have sort of in our pipeline that we’re evaluating.

And again, every time we look at something, we want to make sure that it has a huge impact on the company, on our revenue before we make, has to be very strategic before we move forward into that area.

James Byrd

Thank you for answering my call. Okay. Thank you.

Chris Cutchens

Thank you.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible] Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes [indiscernible] Yes Anshu, this goes back to the 10-K. And I just wanted to touch base on the – I think it was 14 or 19 failed to file Form 4. And why no Form 4 is ever get filed? Thank you.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Chris, you want to address that? I am not trying, what the reference is.

Chris Cutchens

Yes. So that was something that was – there was disconnect on internally as well with our counsel during that period of time. Since then, we’ve remedied that issue to make sure it doesn’t repeat, so we should not see that going forward.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Smith. Please go ahead.

Joe Smith

I was curious to understand what happened to the COVID relief loan. It seems that Verus has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus. And I know that you guys applied for the COVID relief loans and we haven’t heard anything about it.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Chris, you want to answer that as well?

Chris Cutchens

Yes. So – we didn’t specifically talk about it in this quarter’s earnings release, because we discussed it in last quarter. And stated that we did, so we applied for two different loans, we applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, which we were approved and we did received. And the details of that are in our filings, you can read that at your convenience. We are in the process of working with our treasury partner regarding that loan for full forgiveness. So we expect that will be fully forgiven under the related guidelines.

And secondly, we did also applied for the economic disaster relief impact loan, have not gotten fully approved for that yet. Although, recently, as recent as last week had received some additional communication regarding clarification around the documents that we – the required documents that we’ve provided. So immediately answered those and are back in the queue, waiting to hear of next steps related to that program.

Thank you. Our next question comes from [indiscernible] Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Anshu. I just wanted to know whatever happened to TAM that 51% ownership of the apparel company that you bought because I know you went elsewhere to get the sales, but it just seems to have disappeared and it was pretty ugly on Twitter.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes, so that’s – yes, we had to basically get products from Vietnam because of the shutdown in the Philippines. And with respect to that whole Twitter sort of mess that was going on that’s something we’re basically taking care of. That’s something we’re addressing.

Unidentified Analyst

But do you still own that company and their sales because you did buy 51%?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes, so that’s something – we’re really not in a position to comment on that right now, but we will be putting out a statement on that shortly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. My last thing is, I know that you had to do what you needed to do, but couldn’t you have done the White Lion and save the dilution and get one last $600,000 or $700,000 note you paid the fee instead of doing over 2 billion shares at the lowest possible price in two years, because your statement was over 1.2 billion shares for $700,000, that’s $0.0006. So you really did hurt the people that paid over a penny for the stock.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes. So, Chris, did you want to have any comment on that?

Chris Cutchens

Yes, so just to clarify those numbers that you just referenced, those were not related to White Lion. So White Lion was roughly just under 600 million shares. What you had just referenced were the three convertible notes, but the notes that converted that were roughly 800,000 principal interest into roughly 1.2 billion shares.

Unidentified Analyst

But my question was why did we have to do all of that? Why could we have just done the White Lion and let the stock recover from Andrew selling his stock, so that you could have not diluted over 2 billion shares in one year. I just don’t understand why the flood all happened at once between Andrew, the conversions and White Lion all at once, which really cost us over 2 billion shares in total.

Chris Cutchens

Right, it all comes down to the timing. And when those related – specifically when those related to convertible notes not only became convertible, but when the note holders wanted to convert them. So once those become eligible to convert, at that point, it’s in the note holders hands. They’re really driving that when they want to convert. They have the option to convert and the legal right to convert, so it all comes around timing. Based on when those actually converted, as we mentioned, we made a decision that it made more sense to pursue White Lion the way we did versus taking another – and layering on another convertible note or series of convertible notes kicking that can down the road again.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Avon Smith. Please go ahead.

Avon Smith

Yes. I wanted to touch based on the social influences and how the company plans to spread the brand awareness.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Sure. So that’s something we’re working with on with basically some third-party companies as well as in in-house. And we’re looking to work with both on the micro influencer side, both on different social media platforms, basically promoting our products and our brands, as we sort of get a larger footprint where people can actually buy the products both online as well as in retail channels. So that’s something we’re definitely working on. We have a couple companies that we’re kind of working with to kind of fine tune that program, as well as coming up with sort of an appropriate launch date, and sort of to expand on that as well. We’re also looking at different gamification that we can do to further kind of strengthen our brand and get in front of more and more people.

Avon Smith

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]

Brian Jones

Hello.

Brian Jones

Okay. Sorry, can you hear me guys.

Brian Jones

Okay. Sorry about that my bad. First of all, I want to again commend you guys for being one of the very few OTC companies that has the balls to actually give a conference call and take questions from investors. I know it stopped sometimes; especially all the dilution is being going on, but appreciate you guys step into the fire.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thank you.

Brian Jones

I’ve asked this question to Mark, and so you should guys should have answer ready for this? My main question is, in comparing what’s going on to the other company that you guys run, I do know that our circumstances for dilution and dilutional shares in raising our AS is different than that other company, but yet the end result looks to be going to be the same. And I want to give you guys an opportunity to reassure us and tell us about your plan. So that it does not happen that we don’t max out our shares and have a huge reverse split, because a lot of us have been here, when you guys got on board and we really want to see that happen, because it’s one thing to grow and raise capital, we all need to understand the need for that. But as shareholders all we have are shares. So I really don’t want to see that decimated at the point of just growth-for-growth?

Mark Forney

Yes. So again, this is something that has been a question that comes up since 2017. And one of the sort of point and I think I brought this up earlier, as well as, as we continue – that whole reverse split is going to be a function of something that needs to happen, right, that’s to be a catalyst for that, right, if there’s; and our idea is that it will create your shareholder value. A reverse stock split in itself is not bad for shareholders, it’s bad if it’s simply meant to just issue more shares and have more dilution and there’s nothing – there’s no, nothing positive happening in conjunction with that. But for instance, if there’s a capital raise that we’re doing and institutional investor wants it to be not so penny stock, then that could be obviously positive for shareholders or for uplisting to a listed exchange as positive for shareholders.

There could be many other factors that can come in, that makes it better for shareholders. So that sort of decision will be predicated on the fact that we feel that this is something that’s good for shareholders and not just to arbitrary reverse our stock, which we haven’t done in four years.

Brian Jones

All right, great. Do you expect us to be pretty much at our top right now? Or are you guys feeling good about the capital that we have to move forward? Or should we expect any more dilution in the near future?

Anshu Bhatnagar

I mean, as I mentioned, we’re still in a hyper growth mode, and there is a lot going on. I think that where things stand, we’re pretty good right now. But there is a lot of things on the table, which are super positive, right. And if some of those come to be, then we’re going to need more capital to execute on those plans, and as we continue to grow and expand. But all of those are going to be – there is going to be a direct correlation with something extremely positive and growth and expansion, which I think all shareholders will see and appreciate. And at some point, I feel that the valuation would reflect a more appropriate levels, right. So I think the stock price will get better and – as we continue to grow and expand.

Brian Jones

Right. Well, I appreciate that. I know that you guys are reinvesting profits and revenues back into the company to grow the company. And just achieving profitability, just for the sake of saying we have a profit, that’s not exactly the best course of business, our growth is – we got to grow and we’re kind of in that in between stage I think before we really get to a point where we can achieve profitability. And the growth will take care of itself.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes, we’re actually right there, we’re at that turning point. I mean, this is really what we work so hard to get to, we’re now in U.S. retail and we’re expanding and we’re getting to a point where we can actually start reaching out to people and they can go to the local store and pick up our product and we become a household name and that just changes everything, right. It’s what every CPG company would want to be, any new company would want that distribution channel where you can be in every location both online and offline, right and brick and mortar stores. So we’re just about there, and again, if it wasn’t for the pandemic, we’d be much further along, but we still managed to navigate well during this time. So we’re pretty proud of that.

Brian Jones

Yes, me too. Thanks a lot, guys. Appreciate it. Keep it up.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thank you.

Thank you. That’s all the time we have for questions today. I’ll turn it back to Anshu Bhatnagar for closing remarks. Thank you.

Anshu Bhatnagar

We hope that we – that today’s call answered many of the questions that gave everyone an idea of what is coming here at Verus. We have our best most diverse set of products to date, and new U.S. centric sales focus that we believe will unlock the kind of commercial funding that is ultimate goal for any consumer product company. We don’t intend to cruise into the end of the year, we expect to have some additional positive developments before fiscal year end, October 31 and continue that streak into calendar year end. We want everyone to know that we’re working hard to continue our strong growth into and beyond 2021. Thank you for joining us today.

