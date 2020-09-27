Use Dividends To Diversify And Learn How To Buy Stocks

Look to the dividend with a simple strategy that ramps up basic, but useful knowledge quickly and effectively.

There's no need to make buying stocks too complicated (or risky), particularly if you're looking to get new investors into the market.

We want cash in the bank and income generation from our stock portfolios.

Dividend growth investing removes a considerable amount of the stress associated with investing in stocks out of the equation. While it's not easy - it's easier - to select quality stocks when you look at a dividend and the context from which a company pays it out.

I only buy stocks that pay dividends. While not every investor agrees with this approach, quite a few do. The comments sections of many of my recent Seeking Alpha articles on this and related subjects reveal patterns among a considerable subset of investors.

We Like to Be Cash Secure

I articulated my reasoning in a recent SA post:

It comes as no surprise that the loudest voices warning investors about inflation are out of touch with reality. I keep a lot of cash. Inflation won't stop me from having more cash on hand than I probably need. My relatively extreme cash strategy - and rationale for it - makes me a better, more consistent investor. In the shell of a nut, cash provides a level of comfort that keeps me from getting spooked by fluctuations and volatility in my investment portfolio... I used to panic-sell stocks when I didn't hold enough cash. I'm not exaggerating when I say - if I didn't panic-sell just half of the time over the 20 years between 1990 and 2010, I'd be a millionaire several times over today.

We Focus on Income

This goes alongside our need for cash security. We don't focus on a million dollars to retire. Instead, we aim to cultivate an income stream we use at some point in life to cover our expenses or supplement income from other sources. In fact, many investors who take this route don't even subscribe to traditional conceptions of retirement.

Dividend growth investing allows us to execute this strategy without as much emphasis on having to achieve a certain level of annual stock price appreciation. We don't worry as much as pure growth investors and stock pickers about stock price appreciation during crashes and periods of downside.

Simplifying Diversification With Dividend Growth Investing

I have been writing on these and adjacent themes over at Medium. I'd love for you to follow me there as well. It has been interesting and useful to see the response to these lines of thinking here at Seeking Alpha and on Medium.

At Seeking Alpha, we have a community of relatively-seasoned investors. Most people on the platform have a plan and follow it on the basis of strong rationale. We have an impressive number of experienced individual investors.

At Medium, the audience - at least the segment of it I'm interacting with - skews younger and less experienced from personal finance and investing standpoints. They're relatively new to many of the concepts and strategies I, and others, write about.

This said, similarities exist.

The readers I get a response from, across platforms, share the above-mentioned concerns and strategic reactions to them. This is heartening. I made my mistakes in my 20s and 30s. In recent years, I have been able to get my money-related ducks in a quack-free row.

It's great to see readers realizing their mistakes earlier on - or not even making them in the first place - and turning to defensive personal finance and investing strategies, such as a focus on income allocation and realistic, sustainable ways to build a long-term stock portfolio. Newer and younger users at Seeking Alpha as well as those at Medium echo the desire and show the will to take charge of their financial situations and then invest accordingly.

One of the most intimidating parts of this process is when you come across scary words such as "diversification." The more I consider the concept, the more I'm convinced diversification is a myth, at least in terms of how realistic it is for the average investor to attain it.

From an allocation standpoint, unless you have a financial advisor handling it for you, how many people actually have the time and knowledge to balance and re-balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and other instruments. As a strategy, I'm fine with a stocks and cash mix until the day you die. But, again, I say this from the perch of a dividend growth investor.

From a stock portfolio standpoint, you're only going to achieve true diversification with ETFs. Also, not a good way to roll. I don't want every stock in the S&P 500 or Nasdaq. Some are dogs. Some don't fit my dividend profile. And so on.

Here again, dividends can simplify the process.

Consider the nine largest positions in my portfolio:

Without even getting into the remaining positions (mostly dividend aristocrats), I feel like I have gone a long way to diversification, at least from a risk standpoint.

I'm in AT&T (T) for the dividend with the conviction that management can unleash its catalysts. So there's risk in the story, but, for the time being, not much risk associated with the dividend. I like Verizon's (VZ) dividend and prefer the company over AT&T from an execution standpoint.

Apple (AAPL) is Apple. I'm in it because it's one of the greatest companies of our generation. I anticipate it will become a dividend aristocrat.

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Essex Property Trust (ESS) both pay solid dividends, with the latter an aristocrat and the former a future aristocrat. Both support my believe that cities and blue chip suburbs will come back or remain resilient during and after the pandemic.

Realty Income (O) has one of the best dividends in the business and is best of breed in its space with a solid stable of tenants.

Starbucks (SBUX) and CVS Health (CVS) probably present the most question marks on the list. That said, they're both strong growth stories. Starbucks has a history of aggressively growing its dividend. CVS halted increases (but not the dividend itself) to pursue a growth strategy.

I have written about all of these stocks (except Verizon) in recent articles. You can find them on my profile page if you follow me or intend to.

I'm preparing a future article on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). I follow Canadian life and politics closely. Generally speaking, I think if you're going to buy a bank stock anywhere in the world you should probably look to Canada. BNS pays a nice dividend.

My point here isn't to analyze the stocks. It's to show that you can create a nice mix along sectors and risk levels by simply buying on the basis of the company's story as it relates to its dividend. As the company's story changes, you can predict corresponding changes to the respective dividends. It's not necessarily certain to be good news, but I think it will be or else I obviously wouldn't own the stocks.

When you focus on a great dividend, or a good dividend with realistic prospects of it becoming great, you remove a lot of the guesswork from stock picking. And things tend to fall into place. Just as getting to a million dollars (or some other magic nest egg number) tends to fall in place if you're focused on dividends.

When you use the dividend as your main metric, you still have to be right. However, among all of the metrics an investor can use to evaluate a stock, the dividend might be the easiest to analyze and comprehend.

There's not a better data source in the financial media than Seeking Alpha's dividend pages. Pull up a quote, click on dividend, and the most intuitive and actionable statistics are right in front of you.

Source: Seeking Alpha

From there, you can pull up a company's conference call transcripts and search "dividend." You'll find good information, such as the following from AT&T's most recent call:

We remain committed to our dividend, which we’ve increased by 36 consecutive years. We finished the quarter with a dividend payout ratio of about 50%. We expect to end the year with our payout ratio in the 60s, likely at the low end of that range... We exited the quarter with a very strong financial position. Cash flows were strong, our capital allocation remained focused, and we made large strides in effectively managing our debt portfolio. Our strong free cash flow in the quarter gives us even greater confidence that we’ll hit our full-year goal of a total dividend payout ratio in the 60% range, likely at the low end of that range. We also continue to invest. We now expect gross capital investment to come in at the $20 billion range for the full year, consistent with our original 2020 guidance... We had a 50% dividend payout ratio this quarter, we’re on track for full year--year to date, we’re on track already and we usually have a better second half than we do first half, so we feel really good about the commitments and are really targeting the low end of the 60s for the payout ratio, and we’re striving to beat that target. Last thing I’ll say is that's still with $20 billion of capex investment, and I want to make sure we reiterate that. The cash flows that we’re getting are coming from the operations of the business, not from cutting capex.

Of course, you don't take every thing a company says at face value, but the simple process I describe here makes it relatively easy to put two and two together when assessing a company's dividend as it relates to its balance sheet and growth strategy. You can do this for most companies that pay a dividend. They're almost always going to discuss it and get asked about it on their call.

If you don't know a term, Google it. It all starts to make sense and, increasingly, you can make informed decisions and feel confident about them.

You can lead a horse to water.

I like this strategy because you don't have to be a balance sheet or SEC filing expert to use it to take action on a stock. I have found this approach to work, particularly if you have the concerns I brought up at the beginning of this article.

My dividend-focused approach provides a nice (and super simple) entry into the stock market. It's basic. No doubt about it. Some might say too basic. But it beats the heck out of how a lot of new investors get into the market these days - via Robinhood and other misguided avenues that prioritize picking winners over making sense - at a relatively intuitive, but still meaningful level - of a company's long-term potential and sustainability.

So often these answers lie in the dividend. It's easy to get up to speed on dividends, how they relate to the company's story and financial condition, and why they help create a defensive and, to the best extent possible for average individual investors, diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AVB, CVS, ESS, O, T, VZ, BNS, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.