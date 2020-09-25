Though the company’s dividend yield of 6.94% is attractive, the issues related to its market size and growth suggest that it is best avoided.

The economic outlook remains uncertain and the unemployment rate is high. The market is also swarming with competitors.

H&R Block operates in a market that has very little scope for growth. The number of DIY tax filers is increasing gradually, further lowering the revenue pie.

If you're not learning, then you're stagnant. If you're stagnant, then you're not evolving and the business isn't progressing. - Seth Rollins

H&R Block (HRB) reported solid Q1 2021 (ended July 2020) year-over-year numbers because about 7.5 million people filed tax returns to become eligible for receiving stimulus payments. The company estimates a normal tax season in 2021. It is also cutting costs and expects to do reasonably well in the medium term. HRB has frozen hiring, is planning to renegotiate rents, and cut back on capital expenditure. Plans are on to slash vendor spend too.

Though this cost-cutting and a normal 2021 tax season will combine to boost HRB's net income in 2021, growth is just not visible on the horizon. Even a healthy dividend yield of 6.94% is not attractive enough to justify an investment in the stock. Here's my self-assessment:

The Tax Preparation Industry

As of May 2020, about 119.5 million Americans did not hire tax preparation firms; instead, they self-prepared (using online paid and free resources) and e-filed their tax returns for the tax year 2019. The total tax filers in 2020 are estimated at 134 million.

Source: eFile.com

I deep-dived and found some bad news for the industry. In 2018, about 71.43 million Americans hired tax preparation firms to e-file their returns. In 2019, the number had dropped to 70.97 million because many people had taken to self-preparation of their returns. They may have used DIY tools or free online services that assist with tax filing.

Source: Accounting Today

Tax filing in 2021 will be dictated by how much the virus torments the economy. In 2020, many people filed tax returns to get stimulus money. Tax filing was also delayed because the deadline was extended. No one is sure how 2021 will play out especially if the demand for goods and services falls or stagnates, and the unemployment rate rises. The folks who filed to get the stimulus money are not likely to file again in 2021.

The market is dull and limited, its estimated growth is too sluggish, taxpayers have taken to self-filing, and there are just too many tax preparers competing for a shrinking slice of an old, stale pie.

HRB's Dismal Financials

Source: HRB's Quarterly Accounts

HRB experienced a brilliant Q4 2020 (ended April 2020) and Q1 2021 (ended July 2020) because people filed $1 tax returns to obtain stimulus funds. On an annual basis, HRB's revenues seem to be stuck in a narrow wedge since 2016. Its annual revenues have fluctuated between $3.04 billion and $3.16 billion, a narrow range, from 2016 up to TTM July 2020.

As of July 2020, HRB's debt is a massive $3.5 billion. The company has recently issued $650 million worth of 10-year notes at 3.875%. The proceeds will be used to retire higher-cost existing debt maturing in October 2020. That will leave the company with a debt of $2.85 billion by the end of its Q2 2021. Its goodwill and intangible assets were $1.12 billion, and cash and equivalents were $2.6 billion as of Q1 2021.

In the quarters ended January 2020 and April 2020, HRB obtained net debt of $1.86 billion, which was used to shore up liquidity, pay dividends, and repurchase stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A major part of the total balance sheet size of $5 billion is represented by cash and equivalents ($2.6 billion) and goodwill and intangibles ($1.12 billion) on the asset side, and $3.5 billion in long-term debt on the liabilities side. The total equity including additional paid-in capital is $775 million and the retained earnings are just $83 million. As the growth estimates are muted, the scope for balance sheet expansion is virtually non-existent.

The company's forward annual dividend payout is estimated at $1.04, which works to a yield of 6.94% on its market price of $14.99 as of September 17, 2020. But dividend yield is the last thing you should be thinking about before investing in HRB.

HRB's Growth Ratios

HRB is not a dividend stock despite its attractive dividend yield. Those who invested in the stock for long-term growth have been disappointed by its price momentum.

With estimates of a forward revenue growth of 0.75%, forward EBITDA growth of -0.79%, and a forward return on equity growth of 0.67%, HRB looks like a stagnant, touch-me-not kind of stock, especially because there are many other stocks available that are likely to become leaders in the post-COVID-19 era. HRB is not one of those.

Summing Up

Tax filers are going DIY and the sales pool for tax preparers is shrinking by the day. It costs much less to file a tax return using DIY software as compared to the costs charged by a tax preparer. Though HRB allows taxpayers to file returns using a variety of methods, the problem is that the market is limited and swamped by competitors. Plus, the unemployment rate is very high, the economy is down in the dumps, and the company has tanked up on debt. Its lackluster performance at the bourses also has got it shunted out of the S&P 500 (SP500).

I would avoid investing in HRB because there are other exciting growth and value plays that are in momentum, that are available at investable prices.

