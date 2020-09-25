As I've Been Saying, The Eurozone Is Recovering More Slowly

The structure of the eurozone means they're reliant upon the ECB's monetary policy and that just isn't that effective.

Partly this is simply prejudice on my part, I think the underlying structure of the Anglo Saxon economies is better. But it's also about policy management.

I have pointed out before that I expect the eurozone to recover much more slowly than the U.K. and U.S. This is what appears to be happening.

Relative performance

When we're investing wee are, of course, interested in absolute performance. If entire markets are falling it is cold comfort to be in the part that's falling slowest. We're made better off by being out of the market entirely, in cash, rather than just losing more slowly than others.

However, we're also interested in relative performance. Assume, for a moment, that all different geographical markets are making slow yet still positive gains. We want to be in the ones that are doing best, not just being happy with positive gains. That is, we're also, at times at least, interested in relative performance.

Once we've got over the horrors of the Covid induced recession it's pretty obvious that markets are going to be positive - at least -ish - in terms of total investment returns. Some income from dividends, even roughly stable stock prices, will do that in a near zero interest rate world.

Great, but where's that performance going to be better?

The eurozone will lag

As I've said before I think the eurozone is going to lag. Partly this is simply deep seated prejudice on my part. I think the roughly capitalist and roughly free market "Anglo Saxon" economies are going to do better than regulation and redistribution heavy social democracies. I think this is even more so when we're dealing with a change in how the economy is going to have to work. We've got to move people out of those working areas destroyed by social distancing and into the new growth industries. The more rigid the economy, the employment regulations within it, the more difficult this is.

I have done business, real coal front stuff, in several countries across this divide and I really am entirely certain that the US and UK are going to deal with it better than, say, Spain and Italy. Probably even than Germany.

This is personal experience and prejudice though, prior beliefs. It's necessary to find something that supports this.

Eurozone PMI

We have the Flash PMI for the eurozone:

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index( 1) at 50.1 (51.9 in August). 3-month low. ▪ Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index(2) at 47.6 (50.5 in August). 4-month low. ▪ Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index(4) at 56.8 (55.6 in August). 31-month high

That's not a hugely attractive performance.

(Eurozone PMI from IHS Markit)

That bounce back from recovery seems to have run out of steam already. Worth noting that manufacturing here is a lot about export performance. The much larger services sector is much more domestically based. It's the second which is thus a better judgement upon the purely domestic economy.

For my thesis we need to compare this with our two contrasts.

UK and US PMI

We have the same numbers for the UK:

Flash UK Composite Output Index Sep: 55.7, 3-month low (Aug final: 59.1) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Sep: 55.1, 3-month low (Aug final: 58.8) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Sep: 59.3, 2-month low (Aug final: 61.0)

(UK PMI from IHS Markit)

And the US numbers:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 54.4 (54.6 in August). 2-month low. ▪ Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 54.6 (55.0 in August). 2-month low. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 53.5 (53.1 in August). 20-month high.

(US PMI from IHS Markit)

As we can see both those sets of numbers are substantially better than those of the eurozone.

My suspicion here - and it is a suspicion, not something I'd want to have to actually prove - is that in the US and UK the burst of monetary and fiscal policy boosted the economies back to self sustaining growth. Yes, of course it's possible that events - say another lockdown - could disrupt the course of events but I do think that now, left alone, those two economies would get back to the February starting point soon enough.

I think in the eurozone the actions were late and not enough. So, either the chance has been missed or perhaps more is needed. But I think the recoveries have run out of steam before that recovery has entirely taken place.

Yes, OK, suspicion, but the numbers are bearing out that something like this is happening. The eurozone comeback is weaker and fading sooner than in the other two economies.

My view

As I've been saying for a couple of months now I think the eurozone recovery is going to be weaker than that in the US and UK. Even to the point of not entirely happening in the sense of getting back to the pre-Covid starting point.

I'll not claim this is true as yet, just that the numbers aren't in argument with it.

The investor view

Assuming this analysis is correct, then the answer is obvious. We want to be underweight eurozone and overweight US and UK. Sure, there are a lot of choices within those sectors but geographic allocation is part of portfolio management too. It's also true that macroeconomic analysis only ever does give these broad brush answers because that's what it's designed to do.

Underweight eurozone, that's the lesson here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.