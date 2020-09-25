There are many rumors about the effect of the election on the DAPL project.

As Energy Transfer (ET) units continue their seemingly consistent travel to ever lower levels, this management just cannot seem to help itself when it comes to aiding the opposition. Finally the latest news has some solutions to defuse at least some of the bad feelings. But the more significant temperature and temper raising issues have been pushed further into the future. That still leaves this stock in limbo probably past the end of the current fiscal year. This stock may not be a very good "January effect" pick as a result. In fact it may be best to order popcorn, pull up a comfortable chair, and watch the fireworks from the sidelines until tempers cool and uncertainty disappears.

Source: Seeking Alpha website September 23, 2020

Basically since I first warned of trouble to newsletter subscribers back toward the end of 2019 (that article was published publicly in January), these units have been on a downward spiral that was briefly broken by a small recovery in April and May. For me, the alarm sounded with the SemGroup (SEMG) acquisition. Obviously that recovery began in spring has now worn itself out as the units now drift toward the low of the year last achieved several months ago.

The latest schedule agreement to have Judge Boalsburg revisit the "empty the pipeline" decision ("now heard 'round the energy world") could mean that the revisit may not happen until 2021. The plaintiffs now have until Oct. 16 to re-request shuttering the pipeline. Then there would be still further filings that basically take up most of the rest of the fiscal year.

The good news is that the DAPL pipeline will not be shut down this year. The bad news is that the pipeline could be ordered to shut down early in fiscal year 2021. That's just the kind of uncertainty Mr. Market hates and the price of the units clearly demonstrate that uncertainty hatred with a vengeance.

There are however all types of rumors spreading about the effect of the election outcome on this case. There's also a possibility of an appeals court ruling before year-end influencing the operation of the pipeline. The appeals court also has requested information from all parties and maintains a separate schedule. All of this adds to the skittishness of Mr. Market about the future prospects of these units.

In the meantime, the partnership received some good news involving the construction of the Mariner II pipeline in Pennsylvania. At three construction sites, the company will now go back to the old fashioned way of making a trench to lay the pipeline in. Hopefully this will avoid all the problems that limestone causes when drilling through. Less sinkholes would be a welcome relief for this project.

Here's some of the press coverage on this effort so far:

"Drilling mud is primarily composed of bentonite clay, a non-toxic substance that can smother aquatic insects if present in large amounts. Drilling at one of the Chester County sites, which crosses a major highway known as the Exton Bypass, led to both drilling mud spills and a sinkhole, causing the company to abandon the plan. The new plan for both Chester County sites will use a combination of open trench and a conventional direct drill beneath waterways."

Source: Whyy.org

Energy Transfer has had issues with construction throughout the whole Pennsylvania project. Now with major anger expressed in the press and opposition becoming more vocal about possibly shutting the pipeline, the company is finally adjusting to the limestone issues. The problem is that the company literally "bulldozed ahead" with this project until suggestions to shut the pipeline and abandon the project began to appear (more in earnest) in the news.

Whether or not these issues are typical of any project is the fodder of a lot of discussion. Handling project issues upfront with good communication tends to reduce project costs and bad feelings.

In the meantime the Sunoco Pipeline unit of Energy Transfer has been ordered to reroute part of the pipeline. So as tempers flare during the ongoing debate about this project, costs are now rising. The delays due to some of the topics discussed above also are adding to the costs.

Pipelines are often financed in advance through bond offerings. The interest on those bonds must be paid even if the pipeline is not completed. Delays at the very least increase the cost of the pipeline by unanticipated (as in unbudgeted) interest payments until the pipeline is operating as planned.

The potential appeal of the reroute order will cost both money and time. Should that appeal be unsuccessful, then there will be the specter of starting over for that part of the pipeline by getting new permits and ordering material needed for the new route. In the meantime, the interest on the financing in place keeps getting paid.

In the meantime the environmental crowd has been "feeding on" the frustration of all that are anywhere close to or are affected by this project. So the calls to shut down the pipeline have begun to escalate. Now the chances of a pipeline shutdown in Pennsylvania are probably slim to none. But the fact that those calls are being made is significant. The presence of calls to shut down the pipeline could signal that the risk of the project is rising.

"Since May 2017, Pennsylvania has issued 115 notices of violation to Mariner East, mostly for drilling fluid spills, including one in September. Pennsylvania has fined the company and stopped construction on the pipe several times. Several politicians and local groups have long urged the state to stop work again and shut the pipe."

Source: Reuters.com Sept. 14, 2020.

Combine this with the fact that the appeals court in the DAPL dispute appears to be at best lukewarm to the appeals filed by the defendants.

As noted before, the appeals court did allow the pipeline to continue operating. But that continue part came with a warning:

Source: District Of Columbia Circuit Court Of Appeals September 2020

The problem is that Energy Transfer management will have a real challenge demonstrating that the partnership is a "safe operator" when headlines in Pennsylvania practically scream the opposite. Talk about "airing the dirty laundry" of the partnership. Mr. Market is clearly betting that the plaintiffs will list every single perceived misstep of an operating nature by Energy Transfer management no matter where it occurs and no matter how innocent the misstep would seem. The escapades of the Mariner II pipeline may well make quite a challenge during the appeals process of the DAPL dispute.

In addition, management has so far failed to overturn or modify the court order to prepare an environmental impact statement. The EIS became necessary when all other legal maneuvers (and defenses) failed. Yet the Army Corps went into court without satisfying the original judgment. That made a stronger remedy necessary in the eyes of the court with the 2020 decision.

To make matters even more challenging, the appeals court noted that the defendants have so far failed to prove that the district court exceeded any reasonable boundaries. The district court itself cited several more decisions along the way to the 2020 decision that is the basis for the appeal reference shown above. That type of warning is not something that an appeals court includes in the preliminary stay decision very often.

So far it does appear that an Environmental Impact Statement is now finally underway. But the easement under lake Oahe has been vacated. Therefore the pipeline is now operating without a permit. The Army Corps is reviewing the status of the operating pipeline and Mr. Market is betting that review will be still another chance for the plaintiffs to ask for a pipeline shutdown or plaintiffs make ask for a remedy for operating a pipeline without a permit if the Army Corps does not decide upon a remedy.

Obviously the court will be reviewing the operations of the pipeline while the appeals process proceeds. In the meantime, temperatures and tempers are rising in Pennsylvania along with project costs and some (actual and potential) delays. The progress of the Mariner pipeline project appears to have the ability to affect the safety evaluation of management for the DAPL appeals.

This whole mess appears to be unlikely to resolve itself anytime soon. In the meantime, the common units have probably little to no appreciation potential until some major uncertainties are resolved.

This whole discussion does not even begin to cover the deleveraging commitments that management made back when I first began writing about this company. Clearly Mr. Market believes that the cash flow will have spending priorities higher than the distribution. Right now Mr. Market looks pretty much "spot on."

The real question is how expensive the future will be and will that future be expensive enough to endanger the preferred distribution as well. A lot will depend upon not only the expenses that occur in the future, but also how fast those expenses must be paid. In the meantime there's far too much uncertainty involving this partnership for the average investor.

