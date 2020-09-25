Natural Gas Market: The Balance Is Getting Tighter, But The Forward Curve Is Not Cheap

November contract looks overvalued relative to near-term fundamentals and is also at odds with the latest spot price.

Total natural gas demand is projected to trend higher (slowly) but is also currently expected to remain mostly below last year's level.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 75 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 636 bcf (or 90.9 bcf/d) in the same week.

This report covers the week ending September 25, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 578 bcf (or 82.6 bcf/d) for the week ending September 25 (-3.7 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and -3.6 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but declined from +10.2 bcf/d to +6.5 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 636 bcf (or 90.9 bcf/d) for the week ending September 25 (-1.2 bcf/d w-o-w and -9.7 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated from +5.1 bcf/d to +3.4 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

October 2

Total supply: 91.1 bcf/d (-10.2 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-10.2 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 84.9 bcf/d (-4.0 bcf/d y-o-y)

October 9

Total supply: 92.2 bcf/d (-8.5 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-8.5 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 83.7 bcf/d (-0.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

Please note that these forecasts are updated daily.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Natgas consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by +1.5% over the next 7 days (from 69.3 bcf/d today to 70.4 bcf/d on October 2). Total demand (consumption + exports) has already reached a major seasonal bottom (on September 20) and is now projected to trend higher (slowly) but is also currently projected to remain mostly below last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down substantially across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree days (CDDs) plunged by 32.6% w-o-w (from 49 to 33), while the number of heating degree days remained too low to have any meaningful impact on consumption. Total "energy demand" (measured in total degree days - TDDs) should be as much as 31.3% below last year's level and 21.4% below the norm. Actual TDDs are currently projected to remain mostly below the norm until November 7. The latest extended-range ECMWF model was bearish vs previous update.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending September 25, non-degree-day factors were "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were below the norm (7.6 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal increased by +$0.180 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 8.9 bcf/d (+0.8 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +2.4 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar generation was stronger (vs. a year ago), but wind and hydro generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending September 25, these three factors added some 500 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +6.1 bcf/d, which was 1.0 bcf/d above last year's level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "bearish" (vs. 2019), but mostly due to base effects. At the same time, renewable generation (particularly, wind) is rising due to seasonal factors, while nuclear generation is getting weaker (due to scheduled maintenance).

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 75 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +66 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -205 bcf by October 30. Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by -138 bcf (over the same period).

Fundamentally, November contract looks overvalued relative to near-term fundamentals and is also at odds with the latest spot price. In fact, the whole forward curve is elevated due to exceptionally bullish expectations for the upcoming withdrawal season. These expectations are based on some solid reasoning - notably, declining production + rising LNG feedgas flows + the possibility for a cold winter. However, all expectations are vulnerable to a disappointment.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NG1:COM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.