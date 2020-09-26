We will see deterioration first through the bankruptcy cycle and that will be the trigger for any sort of move in equities.

Inflation will play a big part in where we go from here; we could continue higher or there could be a phase shift to a more muted upturn.

Equities want to rally, and that’s important to note because the biggest piece of information we got from the real economy today was from durable goods and the numbers weren’t good, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that when the data is poor but the market rallies, as it did today, it tells you where the momentum is.

Harrison said he thinks Q4 will see significantly lower performance, both for the economy and individual companies, so momentum may be up right now, but the data is moving in the opposite direction and the tension is building.

Harrison said where we go from here depends a lot on inflation. If inflation is high, asset prices will go up. If disinflation is greater, any economic weakness will send asset prices down. Or, we could get an upside scenario we get a vaccine, productivity growth increases, and you can take multiples even higher from where they are today. Harrison thinks now is the time we’ll start to see a shake out in those three scenarios.

This period is important to how it plays out because of things like the durable goods numbers today, he said, which are representative of the basing effect moving forward. We dipped down, snapped back up, could continue higher—or there could be a phase shift to a more muted upturn or even a rollover into a downturn.

“The fast growth phase is over now,” he said. “A muted recovery is the best we can get.”

Harrison said that he usually looks to the credit cycle as a leading indicator in all of this. When it shows deterioration, you get the canary in the coal mine. Harrison looks at HYG as the place to see if bad things are going to happen because the Fed will backstop corporates, but they won’t be buying up junk bonds en masse.

Harrison said we will see deterioration first through the bankruptcy cycle and that will be the trigger for any sort of move in equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.