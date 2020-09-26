The correction we saw this week will improve the market.

In the US, the soybean export season has started well, or even great.

Source: Goodfon

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Seasonality

Soybean futures price is now well above its three-year average. And, strictly speaking, there must be good reasons for such a situation.

I also want to note that over the previous three years, in the period between late September and March, soybean futures price has consistently demonstrated growth. This does not guarantee that similar dynamics occur again this year, but this fact gives some psychological support to the market.

U.S. Export

The soybean export season has started well in the US, or even great...

As of the second week of September, the accumulated volume of exported soybean together with the outstanding sales in the US amounted to 35.54 million tons. This is the highest figure in the last five years.

According to the USDA, the export forecast is completed by 61.5%. In my opinion, this is a sure guarantee that in the future, the USDA will increase its export forecast for the current year.

And guess who is the biggest buyer? Yes, China.

It's very important to remember that the US-China trade deal requires China to have a $19.5 billion increase in agricultural trade from 2017 to 2021. And soy is the main agricultural product the US sells to China. So, the record rate of exports is likely to continue.

Source: USTR

WASDE Report

Over the past five months, the USDA has increased its global forecast for soybean production and consumption in the current season approximately equally. As a result, the forecasted market balance remains approximately at the same level.

The outlook for the US is also not changing much.

Fundamental Price

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the soybean futures.

Considering the stock-to-use ratio for the global market, we can say that the price of CBOT soybean futures is still undervalued. I would like to note that for the soybean market this ratio tends to decrease. This is a positive factor.

In the case of the US market, the situation is less bullish, but the price is also undervalued.

Funds

Funds' current net position on soybean (CBOT) is close to a multi-year high. Moreover, the number of sold contracts is close to the historical minimum. And, frankly, this already worries me. Because sooner or later they will have to sell all these contracts.

Bottom line

Given the observed pace of exports, the time for a bear market has not yet come. And the correction we saw this week will improve the soybean market. So, I think that the Soybean ETF will rise to $16.5 in November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.