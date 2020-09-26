Double Down Or Double Dip

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI Composite Flash

Markit’s FLASH Composite Purchasing Managers' Index edged modestly lower to 54.4 in September from 54.6 in August. The manufacturing sector saw a small uptick in activity, while services saw a small down tick. The strengthening business conditions we have seen in both sectors has cooled but remains at a healthy level to finish the third quarter. New orders increased for a second month, recovering to pre-pandemic levels, while backlog accumulation slowed due to increased hiring. Firms remain optimistic in the outlook, but the degree of optimism is at a four-month low, as election uncertainty and a second wave of coronavirus is tempering enthusiasm. Input and output costs are rising.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales rose 2.4% to an annual rate of 6.0 million, which is up 10.5% from a year ago. This still looks like meeting pent-up demand from the economic shutdown. Still, record low mortgage rates and the trend toward working from home continue to help lift sales. The median existing home price rose to $310,600, which is up 11.4% from a year ago. This could start to negatively impact demand with the increase in unemployment. Inventories are down to just a three-month supply.

New Homes Sales

Boom! The limited supply of existing homes for sale is clearly boosting new home sales, which rose above an annual rate of 1.0 million for the first time since 2006. The average selling price has decreased 6% over the past year to $369,000.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders for durable goods rose 0.4% in August, which was below expectations of 1.5%, due to a decline in demand for autos and military equipment. Yet business spending, as measured by orders for nondefense capital goods, rose a strong 1.8%. Total orders are still down 11.3% from a year ago and 3.0% when we exclude transportation.

Unemployment Claims

Progress in the labor market has stalled, as initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 4,000 last week to 870,000. That comes as no surprise here, because the gradual loss of enhanced benefits at the beginning of August is starting to weigh heavily on consumer spending, which is what fuels job creation in a consumer-driven economy. When we include those filing under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, weekly claims are still well above one million, which is depressing when the peak in weekly claims during the Great Recession was 665,000.

The good news is that continuing claims declined to approximately 26 million after California adjusted for fraudulent filings. Still, we have more than 17% of the American workforce dependent on some form of assistance, and that assistance has just been more than halved.

Conclusion

I’ve been warning since early August that the recovery was at risk of ending if Congress didn’t fund another round of fiscal stimulus to replace the CARES Act. Enhanced unemployment benefits of $600 per week ended at the beginning of August. President Trump’s Lost Wages Assistance plan provided $300 per week for up to six weeks with $44 billion diverted from disaster relief funds. Those who qualified are likely to receive lump sums up to $1,800. Now the well is dry for more than 26 million unemployed workers.

Fed Chair Powell warned this week that mortgage defaults and evictions could soar if legislators don’t provide more fiscal stimulus. Economists at Goldman Sachs cut their forecast for the rate of economic growth in the fourth quarter from 6% to 3% this week, citing little chance of additional stimulus until 2021, and Morgan Stanley followed suit the following day. Lower rates of economic growth feed into lower expectations for corporate revenues and earnings, so I expect to see strategists reduce their numbers for the S&P 500 as we begin the fourth quarter. If Congress doesn’t double down on stimulus, we run the risk of a double-dip decline in the rate of economic growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.