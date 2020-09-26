Nuveen plans to replace INTECH as the sub-advisor for the equity portfolio and manage the equity portfolio using a different quant model.

The fund currently invests in a model-based portfolio of S&P 500 stocks and also writes index call options against a portion of the portfolio.

The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a covered call equity closed-end fund with about $225 million in assets under management.

The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was created in March 2007, and currently has about $226 Million in assets under management. The primary objective of the fund is to provide an attractive level of total return through long-term capital appreciation, income and gains.

The fund is currently selling at a 9.42% discount to NAV which is well above its average five-year discount of 4.12%. Here is a five-year history of the premium/discount from CEFConnect:

JCE - Five-Year Discount History

The fund currently invests in a portfolio of actively manage common stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index. The fund uses a proprietary mathematical process, designed and implemented by INTECH which is a sub-advisor to the fund. The fund also sells call options with a notional value of 50% or less of the fund's equity portfolio seeking to enhance risk-adjusted performance.

NOTE: On June 26, 2020, the fund's board proposed changes to remove INTECH as a sub-advisor to the fund. If approved, Nuveen Asset Management, which is currently responsible for managing the fund's options overwrite strategy, would also assume portfolio management responsibilities for the fund's equity portfolio.

The sub-advisory agreement with INTECH Investment Management, which is currently responsible for managing the fund's equity portfolio, would be terminated. The Board also approved changes to certain investment policies in connection with the hiring of Nuveen Asset Management for the fund's equity portfolio.

The shareholder vote to approve the new sub-advisory agreement has been scheduled for October 23, 2020.

How Does Intech's Quant Model Differ From Nuveen's In-House Model?

The objective of JCE's equity portfolio will remain the same, but there will be differences in the implementation details. The goal is to produce risk-adjusted excess returns or "alpha" over the S&P 500.

Investment Strategy Differences:

Currently INTECH's model tries to capitalize on the natural volatility of the market by looking for stocks with high relative volatility but low correlation to each other. At least in theory, this could provide the opportunity for risk-adjusted excess returns and lower relative risk.

Nuveen uses a proprietary quantitative model that weighs many different variables, including the stock versus the market or its peers, future earnings and sustainable growth prospects. It also looks at price and volume trends.

Investible Universe Differences:

INTECH currently invests the equity portfolio in common stocks only from the S&P 500 Index.

Under Nuveen's model, the fund's investable universe would continue to focus on U.S. large-capitalization companies. But Nuveen would not be limited to investing in common stocks that are constituents of the S&P 500 Index. This will allow Nuveen to invest in some large-cap non-S&P stocks that would get a boost if they are ever added to the S&P 500 index.

Sub-Advisor Change: Expenses of Proxy Solicitation

I am disappointed that Nuveen will not be paying the cost of proxy solicitation for the sub-advisor change, even though it will clearly benefit by earning higher management fees if the change is approved as expected.

The costs of the preparation, mailing and solicitation of this proxy and the expenses of holding the Special Meeting will be paid by the fund. These costs are estimated to total approximately $125,000. The fund has retained Computershare Fund Services to assist in the distribution of proxy materials and the tabulation of proxies. It is anticipated that Computershare Fund Services will be paid approximately $8,400 for such services.

This is how the Board explained its decision:

"The Board further was aware that as the Adviser pays the sub-advisers from the fee the Adviser receives from the Fund, the changes in the compensation to sub-advisers (i.e., a higher fee to Nuveen Asset Management and the elimination of a fee to INTECH) would not result in higher costs to the Fund but that Nuveen would benefit as the Adviser and its affiliate would retain the entire fee as opposed to paying a portion of the management fee to INTECH."

Within the equity covered call CEF sector, I generally prefer funds that use index options over those that use options on individual stocks. Aside from the tax advantage, the options on stock indexes generally trade with a lower bid-ask spread and are more liquid. This means reduced "slippage" costs resulting in less drag on performance. JCE plans to write S&P 500 index call options after the sub-advisor change.

As with many covered call funds, the fund uses a high managed distribution plan where it currently is paying out $0.225 per quarter. A few years ago, the fund was paying out $0.2775 per quarter, but the NAV has fallen because the total return has not quite kept up with the fairly large distributions. Since 2019, JCE has been paying out a lot of return of capital which can be useful in taxable accounts. But in 2017/2018, it paid out a lot of long-term capital gains.

Distribution History

JCE has paid a quarterly distribution since inception, but the distribution amount has decreased over time as the NAV has slowly dropped. Here are the last few years of quarterly distributions. Distribution cuts are marked in bold face. Note that JCE paid out a large "special" year-end long capital gains distribution at the end of 2017.

Ex-Date Distribution Income Long Gain Short Gain ROC 09/14/2020 $0.2250 $0.0284 $0 $0 $0.1967 06/12/2020 $0.2250 $0.0284 $0 $0 $0.1967 03/12/2020 $0.2500 $0.0315 $0 $0 $0.2185 12/12/2019 $0.2500 $0.0315 $0 $0 $0.2185 09/12/2019 $0.2500 $0.0315 $0 $0 $0.2185 06/13/2019 $0.2500 $0.0315 $0 $0 $0.2185 03/14/2019 $0.2500 $0.0315 $0 $0 $0.2185 12/13/2018 $0.2775 $0.0103 $0.2672 $0 $0 09/13/2018 $0.2775 $0.0103 $0.2672 $0 $0 06/14/2018 $0.2775 $0.0103 $0.2672 $0 $0 03/14/2018 $0.2775 $0.0455 $0.2320 $0 $0 12/26/2017 $1.4197 ** $0 $1.4197 $0 $0

** Special Year-End Distribution

The fund is well diversified with 233 holdings - about 98.3% in large caps. The top five industries as of Mar. 31, 2020, are listed below.

Of course, the portfolio will change somewhat after the sub-advisor change, but will still remain almost exclusively in large caps.

Here is the total return NAV performance record since 2008 along with its percentile rank compared to Morningstar's Large Growth category.

JCE NAV Performance Large Growth NAV Percentile Rank in Category 2010 +15.82% +13.02% 29% 2011 + 6.77% + 0.98% 21% 2012 +14.42% +10.33% 39% 2013 +32.13% +22.74% 1% 2014 +11.97% + 6.61% 1% 2015 + 1.31% + 0.78% 56% 2016 + 3.40% + 6.90% 100% 2017 +21.70% +23.42% 100% 2018 - 7.39% - 9.76% 50% 2019 +27.08% +26.15% 34% YTD - 1.51% - 0.23% 67%

In the table above, you can see that JCE had outstanding performance for its first five years (from 2010 to 2014) compared to its peers. But since then, the performance has been lackluster, and the fund has gotten off to a weak start in 2020. I think this may explain why the JCE Board decided to replace INTECH with Nuveen's internal quant advisor which has likely been performing somewhat better the last five years.

Here are the top 10 holdings for JCE as of May 31, 2020:

All of the above stocks are in the S&P 500 index. After Nuveen takes over as the advisor from INTECH, the portfolio will also contain some large-cap stocks that are not in the S&P 500.

Fund Management

Currently, INTECH manages the equity portfolio, and Nuveen Asset Management manages the option strategy overlay. If the sub-advisor changes are approved in October (as expected), Nuveen will be managing both portions of the portfolio. The total investment management fee is expected to remain the same.

Z-Score Analysis

The discount to NAV as of September 18 is -9.34%.

Here are the current Discount Z-Scores:

One month: -1.6

Three months: -1.8

Six months: -1.6

One year: -1.5

The current discount is 1.5 standard deviations or more above average over all four time periods. The one-year average discount has been -5.32%.

Some Alpha is Generated by Discount + Distributions

The distribution rate of 7.08% along with the 9.42% discount allows investors to capture some alpha by recovering a portion of the discount whenever a distribution is paid out.

Whenever you recover NAV from a fund selling at a 9.42% discount, the percentage return is 1.00/ 0.9058 or about 10.4%. So the alpha generated by the 7.20% distribution is computed as:

(0.0720)*(0.104)=0.0075 or about 75 basis points a year in discount capture alpha.

Note that this is almost as much as the 1.01% baseline expense ratio. The effective expense ratio is about 26 basis points a year.

Ticker: JCE Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund pays quarterly

Inception: March 27, 2007

Total Assets = $226.5 Million

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate = 7.20%

Fund Expense Ratio = 1.01%

Discount to NAV = -9.42%

Portfolio Turnover Rate = 35%

Average Daily Volume = 53,275

Average Dollar Volume = $670,000

Average Call Option Coverage = 28%

No leverage used

Annualized Since Inception Total Return on NAV = 8.08% (as of 8/31/20)

Total Distributions Inception To Date = $20.3235

I think JCE is a decent buy here at a 10% discount or higher. It is fairly liquid and easy to purchase, although limit orders are recommended. For those in a high tax bracket, it may be best to purchase JCE in a tax deferred IRA account. But over the last two years, most of the distributions have been return of capital, so JCE can also be used in a taxable account.

