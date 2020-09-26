5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy And 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Avoid

Thesis

Dividend Aristocrats have historically performed well, especially during times when equity markets were choppy, where they easily outperformed the broad market indices. At the same time, however, not all of the Dividend Aristocrats always are a good buy. Right now, some of these stable, reliable dividend payers look attractively priced, but we also want to note that some companies in this group seem to be trading well above the historic valuation norm. We will showcase five companies from each of these groups in this article.

Dividend Aristocrats Have A History Of Performing Well

Most investors will already know about the concept of the so-called Dividend Aristocrats, a group of S&P 500 members that have managed to grow their dividends for 25 years in a row. These companies have, on average, not only delivered reliable income growth in the past, but they have also generated market-beating total returns. In general, this makes the group worthy of closer research not only for income-oriented investors, but also for those seeking share price gains, or a combination of both.

The historic outperformance of the group has been especially pronounced during times when broad equity markets were struggling, such as during the Great Recession, or the bursting of the dot.com bubble:

Source: Ploutos' article

Dividend Aristocrats, in general, thus seem to be an opportune choice for those that seek some protection versus market downturns, and that are generally more risk-averse. Those seeking stocks with higher betas that will do well during a raging bull market may favor other types of stocks, however.

Not All Dividend Aristocrats Are Created Equal

The group as a whole has done well historically, and it has, in the past, usually been a good idea to increase exposure at almost every time. Investors can do this through the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), but then again, investors may also choose to buy only a select few among the group. Since valuations are not the same for all of these stocks at any given time, it will likely always be the case that some of these stocks are trading at more attractive valuations than others. While buying one stock may be a good choice, another member of the group may be overvalued at the same time. For those that do not want to buy the ETF (which will hold at least some overvalued stocks at any given time), taking a closer look at both the valuation and the individual outlook may be a good idea.

5 Dividend Aristocrats That Do Not Seem Like A Good Buy Right Here

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (KO) is one of the largest and best-known beverage companies in the world, mostly due to its key product Coca-Cola, which is one of the best-known products in the world overall. Coca-Cola has diversified into many other types of beverages over the decades, including other soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks, and so on. It is still heavily reliant on Coca-Cola, though.

The company has delivered great total returns for those that bought decades ago, as those investors benefited from the global rollout of its products across many different geographic markets all around the world. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has had a lot of success with its stake in Coca-Cola and continues to enjoy a very attractive dividend yield relative to their historic purchase price.

The future outlook for the company, however, is a bit different. Coca-Cola has been rolled out almost everywhere, thus there is not a lot of potential for entering new markets anymore. The industry as a whole also is not a growth industry. Headwinds persist as well, such as the trend of healthier eating & drinking, which could lead to reduced soft drink consumption. In the near term, Coca-Cola also is hurt by the fact that both the FIFA World Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games, usually sales drivers for Coca-Cola, have been postponed.

The biggest issue, however, is its valuation:

Data by YCharts

Coca-Cola trades at 28 times this year's net profits and at 24 times next year's net profits. That would not be an overly high valuation for a growth company, but analysts are forecasting EPS growth of just 3% a year for Coca-Cola. Compared to that rather paltry growth, paying a valuation that is this high seems like a bad idea.

2. Walmart

Walmart (WMT) is one of the biggest retailers in the world. The company went public relatively early in its history, and those that bought decades ago benefited from outstanding returns. Someone who bought in the early 1970s has seen a 300,000% total return since (per YCharts), which is incredible.

Those that buy right here, however, will most likely not see returns anywhere close to that. During 2020, Walmart has benefited from being one of the retailers that were deemed essential, which allowed the company to gain market share and benefit from stockpiling. Profits during the current year will thus be quite solid. For 2021 and 2022, however, analysts are forecasting lower profits compared to this year. Profit growth will thus be negative for a while, and yet, valuations seem quite high:

Data by YCharts

Walmart trades at 22 times its trailing profits and at a quite expensive 24 times 2021's forecasted net profits. At the same time, Walmart's dividend yield has sunk to a historic low of 1.6%, which is less than what investors can get from the broad market. Five years ago, Walmart's shares offered a dividend yield of 3.0% - compared to that, the current yield seems rather paltry.

From the current level, with a high valuation, a low dividend yield, and slow dividend growth, Walmart does not seem like one of the best picks among the Dividend Aristocrats at all.

3. Target

Target (TGT) is another major retailer that has, just like Walmart, benefited from stockpiling during the first half of the current year a lot. This has driven its profits upwards, but it looks like both revenues and earnings will be heading down again going forward. More people will shop at malls instead of at the "essential" retailers, more people will go out to eat instead of buying food at Target, etc.

Data by YCharts

Target is looking less expensive than Walmart, trading at a little over 19 times next year's net profits. But compared to how shares were valued in the past, this still represents a huge premium: The median earnings multiples over the last 5 and 10 years stand at around 14, Target is thus trading at a 40% premium compared to the historic norm. This has also affected its dividend yield, which has fallen to just 1.8% - well below what investors could get just a couple of years ago when Target was offering a yield of 3%, 4%, or even more.

4. McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is the biggest restaurant company in the world, and just like Coca-Cola, Walmart, etc., those investors that bought decades ago have seen their investment grow massively. The company continued to expand its presence across the US and internationally, and revenues and earnings grew at a fast pace. Maintaining this growth rate becomes quite hard once a company reaches a certain size, however, and growing the restaurant count by 10% a year is no longer a possibility for McDonald's. At the same time, healthier eating trends could pressure the company in the long term, although the company is working on new menu options to cater to new eating trends.

Overall, McDonald's will continue to grow, but at a slower pace compared to the outstanding growth the company recorded 20 years ago. At the same time, however, its valuation has surprisingly expanded:

Data by YCharts

Shares are trading at a very high 38 times this year's earnings (pandemic impact) and at a still quite high 27 times next year's profits. This does not seem justified based on the growth rate that is expected in the future (mid-single digits according to the analyst consensus). McDonald's dividend yield has also declined to just 2.3%, whereas investors got a 3.5% yield five years ago. Due to valuation reasons, McDonald's thus does not seem like a great pick right here.

5. Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a leading consumer goods company. Between the 1980s and about 2000 its share price rose quite a lot. The driving force was international expansion, which allowed the company to grow its revenues and earnings rapidly, as its products were rolled out in many high-growth markets around the globe. In the more recent past, revenue growth has ground to a halt, however:

Data by YCharts

International expansion is not a driving force any longer once major markets have been entered, and at the same time, lower-cost private brand products by large retailers are posing a significant threat for Colgate-Palmolive's market share. These factors explain why growth will likely be subdued going forward, and not at all in line with what the company experienced decades ago. At the same time, however, shares are trading at a quite high valuation of 26 times net profits, while offering a dividend yield of just 2.3%. For a company with no top-line growth and substantial market headwinds, this valuation seems way too high.

5 Dividend Aristocrats That Seem Like A Good Buy

1. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of just two AAA-rated companies; this alone makes the company quite noteworthy. The diversified healthcare giant also has maintained solid growth rates despite already being a very large corporation.

Due to growing healthcare spending and aging populations around the globe, the company should benefit from market growth tailwinds, which is one factor why its growth outlook is better than that of Coca-Cola & Co. Since healthcare is a very essential industry, investors also do not have to worry about economic downturns too much with this company - people need medication and treatment for their ailments, no matter how well the economy is doing at the moment.

Data by YCharts

Johnson & Johnson's earnings multiple of 16.5 for 2021 is well below the long-term average and does not seem high on an absolute basis, either - after all, we are talking about a top-quality pick with macro tailwinds working in its favor. Investors get a dividend that yields 2.6% on top of that, which compares favorably to the average over the last couple of years, and which is also much higher than the broad market's yield.

2. AT&T

AT&T (T) is a leading telecom company that has moved into the content business via its takeover of Time Warner. Some investors point to issues such as a high debt load or subdued growth over the last couple of years, and those are valid points. The company indeed has a $150 billion debt pile on its balance sheet, and neither its share price nor its profits have grown very much over the last decade. But this is mainly a valuation play at the current price - not a lot of positive growth is required for this to generate solid returns.

Data by YCharts

The company trades at just 8 times its free cash flows for a free cash flow yield of 12.5%. This means that the dividend, which currently yields 7.2%, is well-covered, thanks to a payout ratio of just 57%. A return to a 12 times free cash flow multiple, which was the average between 2015 and 2018, would equate to a share price upside of 50%. Do I think that AT&T is a great company with strong growth rates? I don't, but at the current valuation, it still seems worthy of a closer look due to its high dividend yield and meaningful upside potential once its valuation normalizes.

3. Realty Income

Realty Income (O) is, unlike AT&T, more of a great-quality company: It combines great management, a very strong track record, and a balance sheet that is not at all overleveraged compared to its peer group average. It also trades at a significantly higher valuation compared to AT&T, however. But its valuation is still not too high, and its dividend yield is still way above what investors can get from the broad market:

Data by YCharts

Realty Income trades with a dividend yield of 4.5%, and its valuation is almost perfectly in line with how shares were valued in the past, trading with a cash flow multiple of 19. Before the coronavirus-induced selloff this spring, when Realty Income was trading above $80, it was overvalued and not a good pick. But here, in the low $60s or below, it offers an attractive dividend yield, and when we assume that its valuation will not change much, it should grow in line with its FFO/cash flow. Since the company was even able to grow its FFO by 5% during the pandemic, investors can assume that mid-single-digit growth going forward should be possible for sure. Combined with the dividend, this is enough to generate 8%-10% annual returns in the long run.

4. Lowe's

Lowe's (LOW) is one of the two dominant home improvement retailers in the US. It has generated reliable and strong dividend growth in the past and has also benefited from strong share price gains.

During the current crisis, its revenues and profits have gone up, as more people have used their free time to renovate their homes and improve their gardens, as many entertainment options were closed down.

Lowe's will, however, be able to hold onto these revenue and earnings gains going forward, as the EPS estimate for 2020 is the same as for 2021, whereas retailers such as Walmart are forecasted to lose some of their recent profit gains. Buying Lowe's would have been great at the nadir of the selloff when shares traded for $60, but even at $160, they are not looking too overvalued:

Data by YCharts

Shares trade at 19 times 2020's and 2021's net profits, which still represents a discount compared to how shares were valued in the past. Shares also are way less expensive compared to those of Walmart, Coca-Cola, etc. At the same time, however, Lowe's earnings per share are forecasted to grow at a very attractive pace of 17% a year. Relative to that, a high-teens earnings multiple does not seem too high at all. It should be noted, however, that Lowe's current dividend yield is not too attractive.

5. Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric (EMR) is not as well-known as many other Dividend Aristocrats, but the company has a great track record, having lifted its dividend for 64 years in a row. The company, which is mainly an engineering & technology player, is active in markets such as automation, commercial & residential building technology, etc.

Emerson Electric has recently started to move more into the software business, which is a positive for margins and which allows for more attractive growth rates. The company's shares offer an above-average dividend yield of 3.0% and trade at a valuation that is not especially low, but very reasonable:

Data by YCharts

Based on forecasts for 2021, shares are valued exactly in line with the historic average, at an earnings multiple of slightly less than 20. Combined with a forecasted 7% annual EPS growth rate, the company could thus provide total returns of ~10% a year, assuming the multiple does not change much either way. In case the market recognizes the shift towards software in a positive way, shares could also benefit from multiple expansion, however.

Takeaway

Going with the Dividend Aristocrats has been a winning strategy in the past, especially during times of crisis, when these reliable, lower-risk companies usually outperformed broad markets easily.

Even among this group, however, there are differences when it comes to the relative attractiveness of different companies and stocks. Some look like they are rather expensive, while others are way more attractively priced. Taking a closer look at valuations and individual growth opportunities and headwinds is a good idea for sure.

Source: Stock Rover

I'd be happy to hear about your opinions, and about other picks that you think are either overvalued or undervalued!

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? Data verified by Etrade. The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.