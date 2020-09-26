SandRidge likely needs upper-$50s oil, as its assets are of mediocre quality.

SandRidge faces substantial cash burn if it wants to maintain production levels at current strip prices though.

Pro forma for that transaction and its acquisition of the ORRI assets of SDRMU, it will have $12 million in net debt.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) recently completed the sale of its headquarters building, and the $35.4 million net proceeds should help keep its credit facility debt relatively low. Although the headquarters sale helps address SandRidge's debt situation, it still faces the challenge of having mediocre assets in a weak oil pricing environment.

Despite cost-cutting efforts and minimal interest costs, SandRidge still appears to need upper-$50s oil to be able to maintain production without cash burn. At lower oil prices, SandRidge's $75 million credit facility borrowing base may continue to shrink as production declines.

Divestitures And Acquisitions

SandRidge announced at the beginning of September that it closed on the sale of its office building for net proceeds of around $35.4 million. At the end of Q2 2020, the company had approximately $44.1 million in net debt, so the proceeds from the sale of its office building would reduce its pro forma net debt to approximately $8.7 million.

SandRidge also closed on the acquisition of overriding royalty interest assets of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II for a net purchase price of approximately $3.3 million as that trust is winding up. This transaction would result in SandRidge's pro forma net debt ending up at around $12 million.

The company may be able to operate at roughly neutral cash flow during the remainder of 2020, excluding any changes in working capital or significant plugging and abandonment expenditures.

2021 Outlook

SandRidge has maintained its revised production guidance for 2020, which suggests that 2H 2020 production may only average a bit over 16,000 BOEPD (24% oil) at the guidance midpoint.

At that level of production for 2021, SandRidge may end up with around $98 million in revenues after hedges at current strip prices (roughly $41 to $42 WTI oil and $2.95 NYMEX natural gas).

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,400,000 $37.00 $52 NGLs 1,500,000 $12.00 $18 Natural Gas 18,250,000 $1.70 $31 Hedge Value -$3 Total Revenue $98

This would result in an estimated $26 million in cash burn in 2021 if it wanted to maintain production at 2H 2020 levels.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $42 Production Taxes $7 Cash General & Administrative $9 Interest Expense $1 Capital Expenditures $65 Total $124

SandRidge benefits somewhat from strong 2021 natural gas prices, although it is hedged on approximately 60% of its 2021 natural gas production at $2.61.

Longer term, the company still appears to need upper-$50s WTI oil (along with a longer-term natural gas price of $2.60) to maintain production levels without cash burn.

Notes On Valuation

While SandRidge's balance sheet is fairly strong at the moment, at current strip prices, it will either have significant cash burn or face significant production declines. Thus it will probably have to deal with decreasing liquidity in the future as its borrowing base gets reduced further (with production declines) or it borrows more money under its credit facility to minimize production declines.

SandRidge's stock could be worth $4 to $5 at $60 WTI oil, but I still don't think it is cheap enough to be a buy at $1.70 given the challenges it has at lower oil prices due to its mediocre asset quality.

Conclusion

SandRidge Energy appears to have its debt situation under control at the moment, with the completion of the sale of its headquarters helping to substantially pay down its debt. However, the company also is dealing with substantial production declines as it minimizes capex spend. At current strip prices in 2021, SandRidge is looking at an estimated $26 million in cash burn to hold production at a bit over 16,000 BOEPD.

SandRidge does offer a fair bit of potential upside in a quite bullish ($60 oil) commodity pricing scenario, but it will have challenges with well-level economics at lower oil prices.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.