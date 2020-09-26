Top Net Payout Yields - September 2020

The top net payout yield stocks underperformed the total return of the S&P 500 during the period since the last report back in December.

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 and explained in August 2012. The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month, utilized in part to make investment decisions for the NPY model managed on Interactive Advisors. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

December 2019 Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the returns of the top 10 stocks from December (see list here) through the end of August as the series has not been updated in months. For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists and compared to the S&P 500 benchmark index along with the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), which offers a fund for comparison purposes that is aligned with the NPY concept.

The Top 5 stocks had a strong rally in the months prior to the stock market collapse due to COVID-19. The performance of these NPY stocks far underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index that was up a strong 13.1% during the period through the end of August. Both LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) and Comerica (CMA) saw losses in excess of 26.0% during the extended period. Both Liberty Global (LBTYA) and Johnson Controls (JCI) had total returns closer to breakeven while Best Buy (BBY) generated a massive 56.0% gain due to work-from-home benefits in selling technology. The Cambria fund saw a 7.4% loss as the market fled high-yielding stocks, typical in cyclical industries hurt the most by the virus crisis. In total, the Top 5 stocks lost 2.1% for the extended period to far underperform the 13.1% total return of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks had a similarly strong period prior to the COVID-19 hit on high-yielding stocks. The group had four stocks post a negative total return in excess of 15.0% for the extended period while the benchmark index rallied. Citigroup (C), Seagate Technology (STX), Wells Fargo (WFC) and NetApp (NTAP) all saw substantial loses during the measurement period. Only Oracle (ORCL) saw a positive total return with a 3.3% gain for the December to August period. In total, the five stocks lost a disappointing 23.3% for the extended period, vastly underperforming the 13.1% total return of the S&P 500 index and the 7.4% total loss of the Shareholder Yield ETF.

Data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had a very dismal period since December with only Best Buy beating the big returns of the S&P 500 benchmark due to soaring tech stocks. In total, the NPY stocks lost 12.7% in comparison to the strong 13.1% total return of the benchmark index and the 7.4% loss of the comparable ETF.

September 2020 List

The top 10 list saw only minor shifts since December as companies aren't implementing new capital return programs. Very few stocks maintained large buybacks during the June quarter with ongoing capital returns mostly based on dividends. As quarterly reports roll in for the September quarter, this list should change dramatically for October and November.

New Additions

The two big additions to the list for September are Biogen (BIIB) and Prudential Financial (PRU). Both companies have large historical stock buybacks.

Biogen is one of the few companies to maintain buybacks during the difficult June quarter. The biopharma spent $2.8 billion on share buybacks during the quarter exceeding prior quarter buyback levels. The stock dipped slightly during the quarter, but not to any levels to where the company got a huge bargain due to COVID-19.

Prudential Financial jumped onto the top NPY list primarily due to weak stock prices. The company already had a large yield with the lower stock prices easily offsetting the lack of stock buybacks during Q2.

Both Oracle and Seagate Tech fell off the list due to either lower buybacks or strong stock action in the market rebound. The tech stocks maintained yields above 12% so the removal from the list was mostly due to higher yields from other stocks after the market collapse.

New Top 10

Despite some reduced stock buybacks from the majority of the stocks, the list maintained a NPY of 19% for September. The lowest yield is now up near 14%, while the top five yielding stocks saw yields jump back near 20%.

The average yield grew to 19.0% to start September, up from 17.9% to start last December. The buyback yield grew slightly to 15.6% as stock prices of high-yielding stocks fell during the economic shutdown. The dividend yield increased to 3.4% due the inclusion of Prudential Financial with a large 6.8% dividend yield.

Stock buybacks are making a comeback, but the Q2 levels were the lowest since 2012. During the last quarter, S&P 500 companies only spent $88.7 billion on share buybacks marking a 55% decline from the prior quarter.

Source: Dow Jones

Conclusion

The yields of the NPY stocks continue to maintain massive levels despite the market weakness. The average stock on the list had substantial buybacks prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, impacting the willingness and capabilities of companies repurchasing shares and even dividends in some cases.

Investors will need to parse through the sustainability of these high NPYs as the economy normalizes. In general though, these stocks offer bargain valuations in an increasingly expensive market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, CMA, LYB, EBAY, ORCL, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.