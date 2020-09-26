Streaming Spotlight: Apple's Milestone Win, AT&T Leans Into Comics, And Disney Stays Traditional (For Now)

Disney brought a sigh of relief to exhibitors this week after its latest round of release date roulette resulted in showcasing its continued support of the traditional distribution model.

AT&T’s renewed interest in its DC Comics IP continued to grow as this week it further grew its creative synergy between the company and its siblings including HBO Max.

Apple’s win at the Emmys last weekend shouldn’t be seen as a fluke. In fact it's more a sign of things to come especially when looking at the overall picture.

To succeed in today’s cord-cutters market, savvy investors know to make savvy choices, and they need to look beyond the numbers as sometimes important information isn’t on a balance sheet.

In the world of streaming, news from the major players breaks all the time, changing the competitive landscape, and with so much happening, investors can easily miss something important.

(Credit: Apple)

In this edition of the "Streaming Spotlight," we'll look at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Apple's Emmy Win Is More Impactful Than You May Think

(Credit: Apple)

If you watched any part of the Emmys last weekend, you probably noticed a trend - network dominance.

On the comedy side is was CBC's Schitt's Creek that brought Emmy wins to Pop (aka ViacomCBS), an aberration that is likely not going to happen again for a while. On the drama side, it was HBO, on the limited series side, it was HBO, on the made-for-TV movie side, it was HBO, on the variety side...

You get the point.

HBO had a VERY good night.

In fact, to put it in context, next to HBO's 11 wins, the next largest total on the night was from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - at two.

And then a bunch of networks at one - including Apple.

But don't let that number fool you - that one, it mattered.

With 18 nominations over six series, Apple had the best overall performance for a first-year streamer - only outdone in total rookie year nods by Disney+ at 19. While Disney scored a "Best Drama" slot for its marquee series The Mandalorian, Apple did not for its marquee series The Morning Show. That said, it did earn multiple acting nominations, which in turn Disney did not.

It's a six in one vs. half dozen argument, but both did well just in different areas.

Personally I think even Disney was surprised it pulled a best series nomination for The Mandalorian as it was more favored in the technical categories - where it did indeed win.

For investors though, Apple's nominations were a little more valuable on a broader scale because The Morning Show was built around star power. It would have been a black eye if it put that caliber of talent in those roles and saw no reaction from voters.

While many expected Jennifer Aniston to be the recipient of the most votes in a category, that honor actually went to Billy Crudup. Crudup is an established actor who is known for playing a very specific type of role - the jerk.

He plays it extremely well and for the most part that's why he had been the favorite from jump to win.

The overall nominations and Crudup's win are a big deal for Apple because its debut roster was not exactly all highbrow award series. Given that, everyone involved knew they needed at least "one" big contender to build critical credibility and Morning Show was it.

(Credit: Apple)

Investors should be happy with the result, and for those who see going 1 for 18 disappointing, I direct you back to Netflix which again won just two awards in the main categories (and went 21 out of 160 in total). Now in that context all of a sudden "one" win puts it in solid company given HBO's dominance of the night.

Moreover for a rookie like Apple that is just trying to get noticed, one win means more to it than it would to many others. This also won't be Apple's last time at an award shows and it certainly won't be its last big win.

Shareholders who may have been nervous at the start of Apple's streaming journey should be able to take a deep breath as the service has really come full circle.

AT&T Continues To Lean In On Previously Untapped Resource - DC Comics

(Credit: DC Comics)

Earlier this summer, AT&T's comics division, DC, experimented with its first virtual convention - Fan Dome. A fan-first event that was meant to duplicate the Comic-Con experience without waiting in massive lines or shelling out hundreds of dollars.

It was a big success.

Not only did fans enjoy it, but the whole experience also ran smoothly and many who attended said they were pleasantly surprised by both the setup and the reveals. For investors it was also re-assuring that AT&T was really seeing the value in the DC brand as it had long been second-fiddle to Marvel.

Where shareholders should be excited though is it's clear that AT&T/DC have taken a page out of the Disney playbook and using its characters in ways beyond just the big screen. For example, we knew already that there would be synergistic opps. with HBO Max between the Zack Snyder Justice League cut and the Batman prequel series, but we learned this week that more are planned.

To tie into the upcoming Suicide Squad relaunch, HBO Max has greenlit a series based off one of the film's characters - The Peacemaker. More important than that though is the character is portrayed by John Cena who will front the series as well.

(Credit: Warner Bros.)

It's one thing to take the property and expand it, it's another to do it with original portrayer and it's equally in demand director. Cena is a draw and this will represent his first full-series role in a scripted project, while for the wildly popular Gunn (who broke through with Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy), it will be his first TV series in general.

Beyond those projects and the talent attached, HBO Max simply put just needs originals, but it also needs originals that don't feel like they are HBO originals - there is a big difference.

HBO has never really been a "prequel"/"sequel" home for (then) Time Warner content or even its own for that matter - i.e. farming out Sex & The City and Entourage to sibling Warner Bros. That's not to take away from HBO Max or call it less than prestige, it's just that HBO Max needs to find its own identity, and if that DNA comes from AT&T's vast catalog of IP, so be it.

Remember the idea behind HBO Max was to showcase the full range of AT&T content in one place, which makes these type of comic-centric projects a more ideal fit anyway. So now not only are you helping bulk up a priority initiative, but you are also helping bolster two other divisions that have more of an established base.

I've always said HBO Max will be fine in the long run; it's just the short-term glitches it needs to work out have taken much longer than investors had hoped or expected. Yet these types of deals that basically fall under the "a rising tide lifts all boats" analogy are what the market needs to need to feel comfortable that some progress is being made in at least one key area.

Disney Holds Tight With Traditional Model Despite "Mulan" Success - For Now

(Credit: Disney)

For once a company has made this column for what they are NOT doing in streaming - but it is still equally important.

This week kicked off the newest round of release date roulette, and this time it was Disney's turn to pull the arm and spin the dials. While a number of films shifted, NONE of them shifted to Disney+.

And that's telling.

Now let's be honest, Disney would have to reach a certain level of desperation to consider moving a Marvel film from theaters to streaming, but beyond that, anything is a real possibility, especially considering Mulan's reported success. So that begged the question since Disney was already moving around the next installments of its super-hero universe, would that bounce another tentpole to streaming?

As of now - no.

Which for exhibitors like AMC and Regal is exactly what they needed to hear following Warner Bros. tepid Tenet roll-out.

Prior to the news, many had questioned if Disney would again look to make a big move tied to Soul - the next film from its Pixar studios. Instead the Jamie Foxx/Tina Fey led animated pic will stick to its November 20th date, but I can see why analysts and investors may still have a hard time believing that will remain the case.

(Credit: Disney)

Aside from theaters in NYC and LA still being indefinitely closed, No Time To Die, the newest James Bond film is also slated for that day. Yes, it's two entirely different audiences but still the idea of competing with another blockbuster of any level just isn't an ideal scenario in this COVID-landscape.

Studios need to get people back to theaters and having "event" films every week is part of that momentum approach, so having two big entries go in tandem may be intended to serve as double-driver; it could have the opposite effect. After all, it is going to be hard enough to get people back to the Cineplex in general and some may prefer to go solo before bringing their families back with them.

As it stands (of this publication), while there are new movies slated from October 9th until the end of the year, it's not exactly business as usual. Looking at the calendar, the first big releases from major studios are not really (give or take) until that Thanksgiving frame so there's no real "test" film anymore like we had with Tenet, especially since Warner shifted Wonder Woman 1984 to Christmas.

For Disney's part, the studio has been very unpredictable during the pandemic with its films. It was among the first to move movies from theaters to streaming with Onward back in March and then it similarly moved Artemis Fowl and Hamilton in the same direction not long after. It also then created a brand new pay-streaming tier for Mulan earlier this month - so nothing would really surprise me at this point.

With Fowl, I remain convinced that move was done more because the studio saw a chance to take a potentially less profitable film out of its lineup, but Hamilton was done purely because it saw a way to boost subs during the pandemic.

(Credit: Disney)

And that takes us back to now because Disney not making any moves to streaming infers two things, either it thinks it can be more profitable with the traditional model (which again is good news for theaters) or the Mulan test wasn't as successful as we all thought (again good news for theaters).

That last point isn't just conjuncture either - new reports coming show the original $250+ million estimate around Mulan's debut was wrong. The numbers were incorrectly interrupted putting the total much lower.

Granted we shouldn't be surprised; remember none of the number put out were official and they were all just extrapolations from other data. The only real comment was Disney's CFO saying there were "very pleased" with the results, but really what else would he say?

Now all of that said, I do think the film did make it money, and I think it was more successful than anyone anticipated, but I also think it sees more value in the traditional model which means the Mulan model really may be an one-off as had been said. Disney will do what's best for Disney, and if it gets a double-dip effect where consumers pay in theaters and then pay for a subscription after to see it again, then it'll take it.

And who could blame it?

We'll know more during the next earnings call where Disney has hinted it may reveal more about both Mulan and its future plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.